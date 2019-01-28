Getty Images

PBT Podcast: Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans. Now what?

By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
Now it begins. And this movie probably runs until July.

Anthony Davisagent has informed the Pelicans he will not re-sign with the team and wants to be traded.

It has opened up a floodgate of rumors and led to a lot of questions: What are the Pelicans looking for in a trade? Who has the hammer and gets to make the final call on the trade? Do the Pelicans feel pressure to act fast — maybe taking a deal with the Lakers now — or do they have the patience to wait until this summer when Boston can get in the mix and there may be more options. If Davis doesn’t want to go to Boston, will that matter? Or, will a contender come in over the top now thinking of this season?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports try to look at all the possibilities as one of the world’s top five players goes on the trade market officially.

Pelicans release statement on Anthony Davis: “We will do this on our timeline”

By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
Since early this morning the rumors have been flying: Anthony Davis first told his teammates then his agent informed Pelican’s management that he would not re-sign in New Orleans and wanted to be traded. Speculation flew around with trade scenarios from Boston to Los Angeles, and every market in between. There are reports Davis doesn’t want to go to the Celtics (clearly an effort to get him to the Lakers).

The seems the only people who hadn’t commented were the Pelicans.

That changed with a statement released Monday afternoon.

“This past weekend, Anthony Davis’ representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade. Although we are disappointed in this decision our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans build our team for long-term success. Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”

The “we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team” part feels a lot like a shot back at Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Same with the bit about tampering at the end, as LeBron James (another Rich Paul client) and Davis dined after the Pelicans played the Lakers earlier this season.

There is going to be a ridiculous amount of noise between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline about Davis, but the smart money is on this process dragging out into July. Sources have told me (and other reporters) the Pelicans will not be rushed in this process, and this statement back that up. They will wait for the right deal for them.

Boston reportedly not a “top target” for Davis, but would that matter?

By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
It’s obvious that Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, is trying to push his client to the Lakers.

For one thing, why else would he leak it that he told the Pelicans Davis will not re-sign and wants to be traded? Paul could have said that to the Pelicans, kept it quiet, and let them work the market into the summer. However, leaking it now puts pressure on the Pelicans — is Davis going to get booed at home games? — and gives the Lakers and other teams a window to get a deal done before the Celtics can really get involved (the CBA prevents them from being active in this trade until July 1 because they traded for Kyrie Irving and teams can’t trade to have two players with max rookie contract extensions at the same time).

Then comes this report from the well-connected Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Regarding team preferences, Boston is not a top target for Davis, sources said. There’s a growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will re-sign with Boston, sources said, even though he vowed to do so at the beginning of the season.

I will say that “uncertainty” and rumors of a parting of the ways between Irving and Boston are all over the league. There’s nothing concrete, but a lot of teams think that could be the direction things go this July when Irving opts out and becomes a free agent. Even though Irving did say he would re-sign in Boston.

This looks like part of a push from Davis’ camp to get the 25-year-old big man to Los Angeles.

Will it be enough is another question.

The Pelicans do not have an obligation to trade Davis where he wants to go, they have to get the best deal for their franchise that they can. If Davis were traded to Boston he could walk after a season, but he’d be leaving a lot of money on the table (if Davis signs short-term contracts wherever he is traded he can get close to the $240 million New Orleans can offer).

Sources I spoke to said the Pelicans are not feeling rushed to get a deal done (others, including Haynes, have reported the same thing). Maybe an offer comes in that blows them away and they take it, but they can wait this out until after the draft (see who gets the No. 1 pick and the rights to Zion Williamson) and after July 1, when Boston and its trove of assets (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, draft picks) can get in the mix.

What it really comes down to is this: How much do the Pelicans value Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma? Is there a future All-Star in that group? Opinions around the league are divided, there are still fans of Ball and Ingram in front offices, who seem them guys who can develop into second or, more likely, third options on a very good team. Kuzma is loved as a scorer. But there are a lot of front office people who think none of them are ever an All-Star. Throw in the fact Ball is out for at least another month with a sprained ankle, and it seems unlikely the Pelicans will pull the trigger on that deal without waiting out other options.

But the Pelicans have done plenty of unpredictable things. Nobody knows how this is going to play out.

Report: LeBron James’ camp wants Lakers to fire Luke Walton

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
The Lakers keep saying Luke Walton’s job is safe the rest of this season.

But there are also reasons they kept getting asked.

Jackie MacMullan and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

  • MacMullan: “It’s clear to me – and probably to you, Brian – that LeBron’s camp would prefer a coaching change. They’re not too subtle about that. So, I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t. I don’t think it’s fair.”
  • Windhorst: “Of course, LeBron publicly hasn’t talked in a month. LeBron publicly –”
  • MacMullan: “Not LeBron, but all the people around LeBron.”
  • Windhorst: “That’s right.”
  • MacMullan: “There’s plenty of them. And they’ve made it known. I don’t think this a shock, is it? For me to say this? I don’t think so.”
  • Windhorst “That’s a fair thing to say. That’s a fair thing to say.”

LeBron James hasn’t publicly criticized Walton. That’s an important distinction.

But it’s tough to see people close to LeBron defying him this way.

LeBron doesn’t quickly warm up to coaches, and Walton hasn’t exactly wowed this season. Maybe that’s unfair to Walton. He’s acclimating a lot of new pieces, and LeBron has been hurt. Walton is also a young coach still learning on the job.

But, with LeBron, the Lakers have greater urgency to win soon. They don’t necessarily have time to let Walton develop. Lakers president Magic Johnson also inherited, rather than hired, Walton. Johnson has criticized Walton.

Count this as yet another indicator Walton is on thin ice.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich calls timeout just 16 seconds into game (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
Celtics coach Brad Stevens called timeout just 29 seconds into a game.

Gregg Popovich raises 13 seconds.

The Spurs coach called timeout just 16 seconds into San Antonio’s game against the Wizards yesterday. All that had happened: The Spurs lost the tip and allowed Thomas Bryant to dunk. Apparently, that was enough.

San Antonio overcame that early deficit and, after the timeout, rallied for a 132-119 win.