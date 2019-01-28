If Lakers/Pelicans trade talks progress, Lonzo Ball reportedly does not want to stay in New Orleans

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are talking Anthony Davis trade. What will come of those talks is unknown — Davis’ camp is clearly trying to push him to Los Angeles and have given the Lakers a leg up in the race for him in how this was announced, but the Pelicans may not be enamored with the Laker offer that would involve some combination (or all) of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac.

If those talks do progress, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck in New Orleans buried on the depth chart, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Two thoughts here.

First, Ball has zero say in this, ultimately. He’s on a rookie contract and if the Lakers want to trade him for Anthony Davis — or anyone else — they can.

Second, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck behind Elfrid Payton? Because Payton is the Pelicans’ starting point, but I don’t know that I’d call him “established.” Ball’s camp may be thinking Jrue Holiday starts at the point (and he has played the point 34 percent of his minutes this season), but Holiday is primarily the two guard on the Pelicans (62 percent of his minutes). Besides, if the Pelicans trade Davis you can bet they will be looking to move Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and other veterans on the roster to start the rebuild.

Sounds like Ball just doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. Can’t blame him for that, but it’s not within his control.

The real question is not “does Ball want to go to New Orleans” but rather “does New Orleans want Ball?”