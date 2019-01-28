If Lakers/Pelicans trade talks progress, Lonzo Ball reportedly does not want to stay in New Orleans

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are talking Anthony Davis trade. What will come of those talks is unknown — Davis’ camp is clearly trying to push him to Los Angeles and have given the Lakers a leg up in the race for him in how this was announced, but the Pelicans may not be enamored with the Laker offer that would involve some combination (or all) of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac.
If those talks do progress, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck in New Orleans buried on the depth chart, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Two thoughts here.
First, Ball has zero say in this, ultimately. He’s on a rookie contract and if the Lakers want to trade him for Anthony Davis — or anyone else — they can.
Second, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck behind Elfrid Payton? Because Payton is the Pelicans’ starting point, but I don’t know that I’d call him “established.” Ball’s camp may be thinking Jrue Holiday starts at the point (and he has played the point 34 percent of his minutes this season), but Holiday is primarily the two guard on the Pelicans (62 percent of his minutes). Besides, if the Pelicans trade Davis you can bet they will be looking to move Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and other veterans on the roster to start the rebuild.
Sounds like Ball just doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. Can’t blame him for that, but it’s not within his control.
The real question is not “does Ball want to go to New Orleans” but rather “does New Orleans want Ball?”
That was frightening.
Playing in just his fifth game for Golden State, DeMarcus Cousins went down on this scary fall after Indiana’s Myles Turner fouled him in transition. When it happened the entire Warriors nation held its breath.
Turner was given a flagrant one for that, deservedly so. To be fair, it was Edmond Sumner hitting Cousins’ legs while he was in the air that added to the awkward fall on Boogie’s ankle.
Cousins shot the free throws and stayed in the game.
Cousins has just returned from missing almost an entire year following a torn Achilles.
The Warriors were in total control, 69-48, at the half in Indiana.
Davis Bertans played well in the Spurs’ win over the Wizards yesterday. He scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.
But none of those baskets were as memorable as this incredibly bad pass. It’s really remarkable in its awfulness.
Now it begins. And this movie probably runs until July.
Anthony Davis‘ agent has informed the Pelicans he will not re-sign with the team and wants to be traded.
It has opened up a floodgate of rumors and led to a lot of questions: What are the Pelicans looking for in a trade? Who has the hammer and gets to make the final call on the trade? Do the Pelicans feel pressure to act fast — maybe taking a deal with the Lakers now — or do they have the patience to wait until this summer when Boston can get in the mix and there may be more options. If Davis doesn’t want to go to Boston, will that matter? Or, will a contender come in over the top now thinking of this season?
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports try to look at all the possibilities as one of the world’s top five players goes on the trade market officially.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.
Since early this morning the rumors have been flying: Anthony Davis first told his teammates then his agent informed Pelican’s management that he would not re-sign in New Orleans and wanted to be traded. Speculation flew around with trade scenarios from Boston to Los Angeles, and every market in between. There are reports Davis doesn’t want to go to the Celtics (clearly an effort to get him to the Lakers).
The seems the only people who hadn’t commented were the Pelicans.
That changed with a statement released Monday afternoon.
https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1090004873100312576
“This past weekend, Anthony Davis’ representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade. Although we are disappointed in this decision our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans build our team for long-term success. Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”
The “we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team” part feels a lot like a shot back at Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Same with the bit about tampering at the end, as LeBron James (another Rich Paul client) and Davis dined after the Pelicans played the Lakers earlier this season.
There is going to be a ridiculous amount of noise between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline about Davis, but the smart money is on this process dragging out into July. Sources have told me (and other reporters) the Pelicans will not be rushed in this process, and this statement back that up. They will wait for the right deal for them.