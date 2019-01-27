Wilson Chandler left Nikola Jokic hanging for a high-five and it was awkward (VIDEO)

Wilson Chandler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after spending most of the last seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. As such, he’s still got friends back in Colorado who he’s no doubt happy to see from time-to-time.
After the Nuggets beat the 76ers on Saturday night, 126-110, Chandler went to say hello to some of his old compatriots. While he was talking to Denver coach Mike Malone, Jokic walked over to say hello.
Chandler apparently didn’t see the Nuggets star, and left him hanging for a little dap.
On paper, all the elements were there for CJ McCollum on Saturday night. As the Portland Trail Blazers got set to take on the Atlanta Hawks, it was announced that Damain Lillard would not play due to rest for his knee (he’s also been battling soreness in his shooting hand).
The Hawks, one of the East’s worst teams, have the 26th defensive rating in the NBA. Meanwhile McCollum has had an up-and-down season, and perhaps was poised to take over the game with some retribution for how 2018-19 has gone for him so far.
Then, with just 38.9 seconds left, it happened. McCollum, who was clearly hunting his first-ever career triple-double, grabbed his 10th assist on a dish to a cutting Maurice Harkless as the game wound down.
It was the first for McCollum, but the second Blazers triple-double in as many weeks. Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a triple-double of his own — also his first — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16.
Portland plays the Utah Jazz on Jan. 30. No doubt Lillard will be back by then, but now McCollum has that feather in his cap forever.
And what will Harkless get as a reward for helping the hunting McCollum? “I got a nice surprise for him tomorrow,” said McCollum, who recently started his own wine label. “He doesn’t know about it yet, but he’s going to enjoy some wine on me.”
When Chris Paul last played a basketball game there were still four days to get your Christmas shopping done and the Rockets were one game over .500 and the nine seed in the West, on the outside of the playoff picture.
Since then James Harden has been on a historic, MVP-level run, the Rockets went 12-5, and they are currently the five seed in the West, eight games above .500.
Harden, however, needs some help. That will come in the form of Paul on Sunday, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, although officially CP3 is still questionable.
A source says there is an "almost 100 [percent]" chance that Chris Paul returns Sunday against the Magic. The Rockets managed to go 12-5 in the five weeks that Paul missed with a strained left hamstring.
Paul will give the Rockets another playmaker, another option that defenses will need to account for. With Clint Capela still out for a month or so (thumb ligaments) the Rockets could use all the help they can get to keep this streak going.
Nikola Jokic returns to lead Nuggets past 76ers 126-110
DENVER — If Nikola Jokic was fired up over his one-game suspension, it was hard to tell.
“He came back and did what we expect him to do,” coach Michael Malone said after Jokic’s seventh triple-double of the season led the Denver Nuggets past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 126-100 Saturday night.
“He was a huge part of our attack and made the right play time and time again,” Malone said after watching Jokic score 32 points, pull down 18 rebounds and dish out 10 assists. “He’s proven why he’s an All-NBA type player. Thank goodness he’s in a Nuggets uniform.”
The 76ers gave leading scorer Joel Embiid the night off, robbing fans of a Jokic-Embiid showdown but allowing their star to get a six-day midseason break before their next game Tuesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Jokic, the Nuggets’ leader in points, rebounds and assists, missed Denver’s rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night when he was handed a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Utah earlier in the week.
Malone said he didn’t think Jokic would be any more fired up than usual for his return and instead would focus on helping “his team win another game at home against a quality team from the Eastern Conference.”
Jokic did just that, scoring 17 first-quarter points on his way to a 20-point, 12-rebound first-half as the Nuggets, who led wire to wire for the second straight night, took a 77-68 lead into the locker room.
“That’s the Joker we like to see, coming out physical and aggressive early,” Torrey Craig said. “When he’s aggressive like that, we’re a great team.”
Through three quarters, Jokic had 28 points, 17 boards and nine assists, and he got the triple-double shortly after re-entering the game midway through the fourth quarter with a half-court pass to Malik Beasley, whose dunk put Denver ahead 118-104.
“He did what he does all the time,” Gary Harris said. “He came out and was aggressive. We asserted ourselves early and got the job done.”
Jokic sat out the final few minutes, leaving him two boards shy of the rare 30-20-10 triple-double.
While his teammates are starting to expect triple-doubles out of him on a regular basis, Jokic isn’t focusing on them.
“I don’t think going into the game I need these points, rebounds. I just play hard and try to win,” Jokic said. “If it happens, I like it, and it’s cool.”
BOSTON (AP) —Kevin Durant had 33 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 21, including two key free throws for Golden State on Saturday night to beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 and give the Warriors their 10th win in a row.
Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had won five straight and 10 in a row at home.
In a game that featured 21 lead changes, the Warriors took a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left on Thompson’s only free throws of the game and held on as Boston had three chances to tie it or take the lead. Marcus Smart rimmed out on a 3-pointer, Irving airballed a fadeaway from the baseline and Marcus Morris was short on a 3.
Draymond Green missed two free throws, but he got his own rebound and then Curry made a pair of foul shots with 6.2 seconds left to ice it.
The matchup of the defending NBA champions and one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference had a sold-out TD Garden standing for the final two minutes. The crowd included several New England Patriots on the eve of their departure for the Super Bowl, including owner Bob Kraft and defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty.
Golden State opened a 56-47 lead in the last five minutes of in the second quarter, but the Celtics scored the next 10 points to erase it. The Warriors hit the first basket of the fourth to open a 92-84 lead, but Boston scored seven in a row and, after a basket by Thompson, another five straight to take a 96-94 lead.