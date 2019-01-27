Victor Oladipo says he’s going to ‘come back even better than before’

Victor Oladipo is in for a tough go of it. The Indiana Pacers star has suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and will be out for an indeterminate amount of time.

It’s a tough loss or the Pacers, who are currently in the thick of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, it’s an injury for Oladipo that doesn’t have a rosy outlook and casts a shadow of doubt around whether he will be able to return to his prior form.

Oladipo is in the throes of battling with his injury emotionally, but took time to post to his Instagram on Saturday about his support from fans. In a long note, Oladipo said that he was inspired to come back even stronger than before.

The Pacers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, and still have a great team attack including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, and Tyreke Evans. They have already dealt with not having Oladipo on the floor for parts of the season, but the feel-good story that Indiana played in the playoffs last year might not be set for a repeat showing after Oladipo is injury.

Hopefully he has his spirits up as he has a lot of work to do ahead of him.