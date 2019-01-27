Victor Oladipo says he’s going to ‘come back even better than before’

Victor Oladipo is in for a tough go of it. The Indiana Pacers star has suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and will be out for an indeterminate amount of time.
It’s a tough loss or the Pacers, who are currently in the thick of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, it’s an injury for Oladipo that doesn’t have a rosy outlook and casts a shadow of doubt around whether he will be able to return to his prior form.
Oladipo is in the throes of battling with his injury emotionally, but took time to post to his Instagram on Saturday about his support from fans. In a long note, Oladipo said that he was inspired to come back even stronger than before.
The Pacers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, and still have a great team attack including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, and Tyreke Evans. They have already dealt with not having Oladipo on the floor for parts of the season, but the feel-good story that Indiana played in the playoffs last year might not be set for a repeat showing after Oladipo is injury.
Hopefully he has his spirits up as he has a lot of work to do ahead of him.
Quinn Cook played with Victor Oladipo in high school. Long-time friends. Oladipo had that devastating injury the other night. Cook has ‘VO4’ written on both shoes tonight. pic.twitter.com/T3taSpRA4w
Then Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic added another triple-double as his team beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-110.
It was the second career triple-double for Jokic, and a historic one at that. According to the NBA, Jokic’s triple-double helped him join Oscar Robertson as just one of two players in history with multiple 30-point, 15-rebound, and 10-assist games before the age of 24.
It was the first game back for Jokic after he was suspended for one game after leaving the bench during an altercation between Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee on Jan. 23. Jokic missed the next game against the Phoenix Suns, but returned to Denver in style.
Wilson Chandler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after spending most of the last seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. As such, he’s still got friends back in Colorado who he’s no doubt happy to see from time-to-time.
After the Nuggets beat the 76ers on Saturday night, 126-110, Chandler went to say hello to some of his old compatriots. While he was talking to Denver coach Mike Malone, Jokic walked over to say hello.
Chandler apparently didn’t see the Nuggets star, and left him hanging for a little dap.
On paper, all the elements were there for CJ McCollum on Saturday night. As the Portland Trail Blazers got set to take on the Atlanta Hawks, it was announced that Damain Lillard would not play due to rest for his knee (he’s also been battling soreness in his shooting hand).
The Hawks, one of the East’s worst teams, have the 26th defensive rating in the NBA. Meanwhile McCollum has had an up-and-down season, and perhaps was poised to take over the game with some retribution for how 2018-19 has gone for him so far.
Then, with just 38.9 seconds left, it happened. McCollum, who was clearly hunting his first-ever career triple-double, grabbed his 10th assist on a dish to a cutting Maurice Harkless as the game wound down.
It was the first for McCollum, but the second Blazers triple-double in as many weeks. Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a triple-double of his own — also his first — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16.
Portland plays the Utah Jazz on Jan. 30. No doubt Lillard will be back by then, but now McCollum has that feather in his cap forever.
And what will Harkless get as a reward for helping the hunting McCollum? “I got a nice surprise for him tomorrow,” said McCollum, who recently started his own wine label. “He doesn’t know about it yet, but he’s going to enjoy some wine on me.”
When Chris Paul last played a basketball game there were still four days to get your Christmas shopping done and the Rockets were one game over .500 and the nine seed in the West, on the outside of the playoff picture.
Since then James Harden has been on a historic, MVP-level run, the Rockets went 12-5, and they are currently the five seed in the West, eight games above .500.
Harden, however, needs some help. That will come in the form of Paul on Sunday, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, although officially CP3 is still questionable.
A source says there is an "almost 100 [percent]" chance that Chris Paul returns Sunday against the Magic. The Rockets managed to go 12-5 in the five weeks that Paul missed with a strained left hamstring.
Paul will give the Rockets another playmaker, another option that defenses will need to account for. With Clint Capela still out for a month or so (thumb ligaments) the Rockets could use all the help they can get to keep this streak going.