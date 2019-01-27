Report: Chris Paul expected to return vs. Magic

When Chris Paul last played a basketball game there were still four days to get your Christmas shopping done and the Rockets were one game over .500 and the nine seed in the West, on the outside of the playoff picture.
Since then James Harden has been on a historic, MVP-level run, the Rockets went 12-5, and they are currently the five seed in the West, eight games above .500.
Harden, however, needs some help. That will come in the form of Paul on Sunday, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, although officially CP3 is still questionable.
A source says there is an "almost 100 [percent]" chance that Chris Paul returns Sunday against the Magic. The Rockets managed to go 12-5 in the five weeks that Paul missed with a strained left hamstring.
Paul will give the Rockets another playmaker, another option that defenses will need to account for. With Clint Capela still out for a month or so (thumb ligaments) the Rockets could use all the help they can get to keep this streak going.
Nikola Jokic returns to lead Nuggets past 76ers 126-110
DENVER (AP) — If Nikola Jokic was fired up over his one-game suspension, it was hard to tell.
“He came back and did what we expect him to do,” coach Michael Malone said after Jokic’s seventh triple-double of the season led the Denver Nuggets past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 126-100 Saturday night.
“He was a huge part of our attack and made the right play time and time again,” Malone said after watching Jokic score 32 points, pull down 18 rebounds and dish out 10 assists. “He’s proven why he’s an All-NBA type player. Thank goodness he’s in a Nuggets uniform.”
The 76ers gave leading scorer Joel Embiid the night off, robbing fans of a Jokic-Embiid showdown but allowing their star to get a six-day midseason break before their next game Tuesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Jokic, the Nuggets’ leader in points, rebounds and assists, missed Denver’s rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night when he was handed a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Utah earlier in the week.
Malone said he didn’t think Jokic would be any more fired up than usual for his return and instead would focus on helping “his team win another game at home against a quality team from the Eastern Conference.”
Jokic did just that, scoring 17 first-quarter points on his way to a 20-point, 12-rebound first-half as the Nuggets, who led wire to wire for the second straight night, took a 77-68 lead into the locker room.
“That’s the Joker we like to see, coming out physical and aggressive early,” Torrey Craig said. “When he’s aggressive like that, we’re a great team.”
Through three quarters, Jokic had 28 points, 17 boards and nine assists, and he got the triple-double shortly after re-entering the game midway through the fourth quarter with a half-court pass to Malik Beasley, whose dunk put Denver ahead 118-104.
“He did what he does all the time,” Gary Harris said. “He came out and was aggressive. We asserted ourselves early and got the job done.”
Jokic sat out the final few minutes, leaving him two boards shy of the rare 30-20-10 triple-double.
While his teammates are starting to expect triple-doubles out of him on a regular basis, Jokic isn’t focusing on them.
“I don’t think going into the game I need these points, rebounds. I just play hard and try to win,” Jokic said. “If it happens, I like it, and it’s cool.”
BOSTON (AP) —Kevin Durant had 33 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 21, including two key free throws for Golden State on Saturday night to beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 and give the Warriors their 10th win in a row.
Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had won five straight and 10 in a row at home.
In a game that featured 21 lead changes, the Warriors took a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left on Thompson’s only free throws of the game and held on as Boston had three chances to tie it or take the lead. Marcus Smart rimmed out on a 3-pointer, Irving airballed a fadeaway from the baseline and Marcus Morris was short on a 3.
Draymond Green missed two free throws, but he got his own rebound and then Curry made a pair of foul shots with 6.2 seconds left to ice it.
The matchup of the defending NBA champions and one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference had a sold-out TD Garden standing for the final two minutes. The crowd included several New England Patriots on the eve of their departure for the Super Bowl, including owner Bob Kraft and defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty.
Golden State opened a 56-47 lead in the last five minutes of in the second quarter, but the Celtics scored the next 10 points to erase it. The Warriors hit the first basket of the fourth to open a 92-84 lead, but Boston scored seven in a row and, after a basket by Thompson, another five straight to take a 96-94 lead.
Clippers might buy, might sell, will be ‘careful’ at trade deadline
The Clippers are walking a tightrope heading into the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
They are currently tied for the seven/eight seed in the West and want to stay in the playoffs. They could use some reinforcements to bolster that effort, just 3.5 games separate seeds six and 11 in the West. The Clippers may want to add a player who can help them make a playoff push.
On the other side, the Clippers will be major players next summer in free agency, with enough cap space for one max contract player and, with some maneuvering, two. There have been strong links reported between the Clippers and both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant (the Clippers are nearly stocking Leonard this season with their staff). The Clippers do not want to make a deadline trade move that messes with that cap space.
“It’s a lot that goes in it,” Doc Rivers said about the trade deadline. “It’s easier when you think you have a shot to win it. Then it’s an easy move. If there’s a move to make your team or put your team over the hump, those are easy.
“Where we’re at, you have to be very careful with anything you do because anything that puts money on your cap and all that, it’s probably a bad move in some ways. Unless you think it’s a longtime guy. Every team has their own stuff. It’s different for everyone.”
The Clippers could trade or, barring that, buyout third point guard Milos Teodosic (if he takes enough of a discount).
Beyond that, the Clippers have a lot of expiring contracts that could interest other playoff teams, but the Clippers are not just dumping them for picks or taking on additional salary.
Otherwise, the Clippers are not actively shopping any of their expiring deals that could have value to the numerous teams pursuing a playoff spot — Patrick Beverley, Marcin Gortat, Boban Marjanovic, Luc Mbah a Moute, Mike Scott and Avery Bradley ($2 million partial guarantee for 2019-20). It is also unclear what each player’s respective trade value is currently, as all six players have endured up-and-down seasons (more down for Mbah a Moute, who has missed 44 of 48 games with a sore left knee).
The Clippers caution speaks to this entire trade market. The Clippers are in too good a position to just be sellers, but they are not aggressive buyers either because there is not that much of an advantage in the short term. There are a lot of teams that before the season were expected to be sellers who find themselves in the playoff mix and debating whether they should go for it (Brooklyn is at the top of that list, they will go for it, and then there are bubble teams like Orlando).
There are a lot of buyers but teams don’t want to give up picks/young players, and they don’t want to take on bad salaries. Which limits the market.
It’s likely going to be a quiet trade deadline, with some smaller moves (Jeremy Lin or Kent Bazemore may be the biggest names traded), but then a very robust buyout market. Then again, this league has a way of surprising.
Report: Thon Maker’s reps tell Milwaukee he’d like a trade
With Mike Budenholzer as Bucks’ coach and his emphasis on shooting to space the floor, plus the roster additions of Brook Lopez at center and Ersan Ilyasova, Thon Maker has seen his role shrink this season. For the season he is averaging less than 12 minutes a game, five fewer than a season ago, he has sat three of the last six games, and hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in a game in three weeks.
The representative for Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has told management that he would prefer the franchise to find a trade partner that would provide a larger role for the former lottery pick, league sources told ESPN….
As Maker’s playing time has diminished under new coach Mike Budenholzer in the Bucks’ surge to the NBA’s best record, agent Mike George and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst have discussed trade scenarios in recent weeks that would potentially make sense for both the player and team, league sources said.
The Bucks likely will try to honor the request (teams tend to, it’s good for business), but they aren’t going to just give Maker away, either. A young team willing to roll the dice they can bring more out of Maker and who has a veteran that could help the Bucks in the short term may be able to find a deal.
Getting something done before Feb. 7 may be difficult in a tight market (which is likely why this story was leaked, to put pressure on the Bucks). However, Maker almost certainly will be traded in the offseason.
Then he has a season to impress his new coach and management. While Maker is technically contract extension-eligible this summer, the more likely outcome is a team will let him go to restricted free agency in the summer of 2020 and let the market set his price. Play well next season and Maker will get a payday.
But first, he’s got to get somewhere he can get the minutes to prove his worth.