Here’s a never-before-seen dunk contest between Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady (VIDEO)

Vince Carter has the oldest player in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard turned 42 on Saturday, celebrating a birthday that has pushed him into one of the deepest runs in modern NBA history.

Carter has been a member of eight teams during his time in the league, but perhaps his most memorable performance was at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. A prolific in-game and contest dunker, Carter put on a show to end all shows.

To that end, many celebrated Carter’s birthday on Saturday with posts to social media about their favorite Carter dunks. One of those internet posters was none other than Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who said that Carter was the best dunker to ever grace the Association.

And you know what? He might just be right.

Via Twitter:

Best in game and dunker period point blank!! https://t.co/J8aWO57uzH — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 26, 2019

In honor of Carter’s birthday, the NBA decided to publish a never-before-seen video about a preseason dunk contest put on between the man himself and cousin Tracy McGrady, both of the Toronto Raptors at that time.

Watch the video above and marvel at the pure athleticism of two of the greats.