LeBron James back in full-contact drills at Laker practice, but will miss 16th game

Jan 26, 2019
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the four-time NBA MVP strained his groin.

James will miss his 16th consecutive game Sunday when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are 5-10 in the games has missed in this streak and have slid out of a playoff position in the West.

The 34-year-old James has been out since Christmas due to the most significant injury of his 16-year NBA career. He had never missed more than 13 games in an entire season.

James practiced with his teammates Saturday at their training complex, but won’t return this weekend. The Lakers’ next game after that is Tuesday at home against Philadelphia.

James was selected this week to be a starter and a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

 

Something has to give as Warriors, Celtics tangle

Jan 26, 2019
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Two teams riding long winning streaks meet in Boston when the Golden State Warriors take on the Celtics on Saturday night.

The first head-to-head of the season between the top team in the Western Conference and the fifth-best in the East pits a Warriors club that has won nine consecutive games against a Celtics team that has captured five straight.

Golden State (34-14) has won eight in a row on the road. Boston (30-18) has won 10 in a row at home.

When these teams met in Boston in November of last season, Boston won 92-88 to win a 14th consecutive game while snapping Golden State’s seven-game winning streak.

That showdown was played on the defensive-minded Celtics’ terms, with the Warriors held to their fifth-lowest point total of the season. Boston won despite shooting a season-worst 32.9 percent from the field.

Two of the marquee performers, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, typified their team’s struggles. Curry scored only nine points, making just 3 of 14 shots, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Irving managed 16 points, but did so on just 4-of-16 shooting.

The backcourt standouts, both selected as 2019 All-Star Game starters, enter this game on quite a roll.

Curry had 38 points in the Warriors’ 126-118 win at Washington on Thursday. It was his seventh 30-point outing in his last 11 games, a stretch that also has included 41-, 42- and 48-point efforts.

Curry has made eight or more 3-pointers in four of the past nine contests.

Irving, meanwhile, is averaging 30.1 points in his past four games, shooting 60.3 percent overall and 14 of 25 (56 percent) from 3-point range in that stretch. He did sit out Wednesday’s 123-103 romp over Cleveland due to illness.

Both teams feature a different look than the one that saw them split last year’s season series, with the Warriors getting a measure of revenge in a 109-105 home win in January.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins and Celtics forward Gordon Hayward have returned from major injuries, and both seem to be warming up.

Cousins has played in three games since sitting out almost a full year with a ruptured Achilles. His minutes have gone from 15 to 21 to 24 in the three outings, with his point total reaching a season-high 17 in the win over Washington.

“We still have to figure out the right balance in terms of getting him the ball inside and keeping the flow going,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to reporters after Thursday’s game. “You can see, when he gets down there (on the low post), it’s pretty tough to stop him. It’s amazing that he’s on our team and that we have this new weapon to use.”

If catching the Warriors in a bit of an in-season transition is supposed to be a good thing, Celtics coach Brad Stevens isn’t having any of it.

“Have you seen them play recently?” Stevens asked reporters this week.

“I don’t know that anybody in the league should say it’s an ideal time to play them. We’re not as good as we want to be, but we don’t expect to be as good as we want to be. That’s part of being your very best at the end of the year and continually growing and improving.

“We’ll find more about ourselves on Saturday night.”

Hayward has seen action in 43 of Boston’s 48 games this season after breaking his leg in last year’s season opener.

Like Cousins, he made a splashy season debut with double-figure scoring in his first three games, but he has since been wildly inconsistent, going for 30 or more points twice, while held to nine or fewer 21 times.

He’s coming off one of his better games, an 18-pointer in the win over Cleveland.

Taj Gibson catches break fined $25,000 after flipping off referee, avoids suspension

By Kurt Helin Jan 26, 2019
Taj Gibson got lucky.

He has somehow avoided a suspension and has been fined “just” $25,000 for “aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture” — read: flipping off — a referee after a foul was called on him in the Utah game Friday night. The league announced the fine Saturday.

Gibson charged a referee then flipped him off, and walked away with the same fine Andre Iguodala got for throwing a ball into the stands. And you wonder why referees don’t think the league has their back.

Gibson has every right to be mad about the call, but he crossed the line with his reaction.

 

Reports: Blazers’ Damian Lillard in Three-Point Contest; Hawks’ Trae Young in Skills Competition

By Kurt Helin Jan 26, 2019
All-Star Saturday night is filling up with some big-name stars.

Joining brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, plus the Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki — and maybe the Warriors’ Klay Thompson — in the Three-Point Shooting contest will be Portland star Damian Lillard, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

That is a crowded field of stars, which also will include Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

Hield is one three-point specialist who got in, but all the stars mean others — such as Joe Harris of Brooklyn — could be watching on television with most of America.

Also on All-Star Saturday night, the Skills Competition may be loaded with young talent.

We know Dallas’ Luka Doncic is in, now it looks like Atlanta’s Trae Young may join him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both Doncic and Young are popular players, a sign of how the NBA is working to bring star power to All-Star Saturday Night in Charlotte Feb. 16.

The All-Star Game is the next night, Feb. 17. Both the Saturday night events and Sunday game will be broadcast on TNT.

Jeremy Lin invites two high-school players who faced racist taunts to Hawks game, dinner

By Kurt Helin Jan 26, 2019
7 Comments

Jeremy Lin knows what it’s like to face racism on the basketball court. There is the institutional kind — “this Asian kid can’t play college/NBA basketball, he’s not athletic enough” — and the more direct kind, such as when Lin was playing for Harvard and a Cornell defender kept calling him “chink” while guarding him.

So when he heard the story of Nathan Stockman and Bobby Jefferson II, two Cincinnati-area high school players who faced racist taunts at a Catholic league game, he reached out to them (along with some help from the restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s). Lin had the pair come to Atlanta, got them and their family seats for a Hawks game, and met with them before the game. He also went to dinner with them at P.F. Chang’s the night before, as detailed in a fantastic story by Josh Martin at CloseUp360.

“For me, it’s a little bit difficult seeing them before or after the game because you can be so focused or fixated, or the game just ended or you’re at the arena and there’s just so many people and it can get so busy,” Jeremy tells CloseUp360. “So I wanted to really properly meet them and their families, and just have more of a chance to dialogue.”

Stockman is South Korean by birth and adopted by a family in Cincinnati, and Jefferson is African-American. They were the only minorities on their team at St. Xavier High School. In a high school game during Stockman’s junior and Jefferson’s senior season against Elder High School (at Elder), the pair heard organized, loud racist taunts from the student body:

Stockman heard chants of “P.F. Chang’s, they said. 10 can’t see. 10 plays chess.

Jefferson, who was confronted by a policeman before he was about to step on the court and had the ball slapped out of his hands by the officer, heard: “Bobby sells crack, they said. Bobby smokes meth. Bobby’s on welfare. Bobby can’t read.”

Bobby graduated from St. Xavier with honors and is now an Ivy-League freshman at Dartmouth.

Their story became big news in Cincinnati, a city that has had to deal with racial issues in recent years. The CloseUp360 story details how what happened that night eventually reached the ears of Lin, who wanted to reach out to them. He liked how they had used the insults as motivation (Stockman put the P.F. Chang’s logo on his shoes the next season).

“That’s been something for me as well where, in the past, it’s been, like, ‘Oh, you think I’m this or that, or you call me this or that,’” Jeremy says. “I’m going to turn that negative energy and use it as fuel and motivation…

“The thing I always say is if you allow them to throw you off your track and get distracted and get overly angry or upset, then they’ve won,” Jeremy says. “That’s their goal. So make sure that you don’t compound their mistake by adding your mistake onto it. If you learn how to deal with it the right way, you can use it as a positive for yourself and you can actually better yourself and motivate yourself, and inspire yourself through something that they’ve meant to be harmful for you.”

It’s a great life lesson.

And it’s a reminder that Lin is far more than just a basketball player, he’s a leader and icon in a way few athletes have ever needed to or risen up to be.

 