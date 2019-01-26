Kemba Walker leaves game with mild neck strain after Giannis Antetokounmpo falls on him

Bodies were flying and all over the floor as players scrambled for a loose ball with just a couple of minutes left in a close game between Charlotte and Milwaukee Friday night. It’s the kind of play that happens in a lot of games.
Except in this one Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up on top of Kemba Walker‘s head and neck, injuring him.
Walker had to leave the game, and was later diagnosed with a mild neck strain.
HOUSTON (AP) —James Harden scored 35 points for his 22nd straight game with 30 or more and the Houston Rockets never trailed and held off a late charge for a 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
After averaging 52.2 points over the last five games, capped by a franchise-record 61 in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks, Harden’s torrid scoring pace slowed a bit as all of Houston’s starters scored 10 points or more.
Eric Gordon led that group with 24, Kenneth Faried had 21, P.J. Tucker added 18 and Austin Rivers scored 13. Faried also had a season-high 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in his third game since signing with the Rockets to fill in with Clint Capela recovering from thumb surgery.
Houston led by 11 points after two free throws by Harden with 1:14 remaining before the Raptors made three straight 3-pointers to cut the lead to 121-119 with 27.3 remaining. Gordon missed a 3 to give the Raptors a chance, but Kawhi Leonard‘s 3-point attempt was short because Harden played impressive defense on the play.
It’s the 22nd straight game where Harden has led his team and Houston’s opponent in scoring, which moves him past Michael Jordan for the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in 40 in a row.
Harden’s stretch of 30-point games is the fourth-longest in league history, behind three streaks by Chamberlain of 25, 31 and 65 games. Harden was 15 of 15 on free throws, but struggled from long-range, shooting just 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts. The strong play of Faried gave Harden some much-needed help Friday and The Beard will get another reinforcement Sunday night when Chris Paul is expected to return after missing 17 games with a strained left hamstring.
The Raptors got 32 points from Leonard as they dropped their second straight.
The Rockets held a 7-point lead to start the fourth and pushed it to 10 before the Raptors scored five straight points, capped by a 3 from Norman Powell to get within 99-94 with about nine minutes left.
Houston then used a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 108-94 about three minutes later. Rivers made a 3 late in that span before Tucker capped it by grabbing a steal and finishing with a layup.
Toronto got within 10 after scoring four quick points later in the fourth, but a layup by Harden made it 117-105 with about 90 seconds left.
Houston led by as many as 22 early, but Toronto used a 41-point second quarter to cut the lead to 70-61 at halftime. The Raptors opened the third quarter with a 9-4 run to get within 4, but Houston followed with an 18-4 spurt, with nine points each from Harden, to push it to 92-74 with about four minutes left in the quarter.
The Raptors got back on track after that, scoring the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Danny Green, to cut the lead to 92-84 with about a minute left in the third.
How about a little sibling rivalry for your Saturday night?
Stephen Curry is taking part in the All-Star Saturday night Three Point Shooting Contest back in his hometown of Charlotte next month. Looks like he is going to be challenged by his brother Seth, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Portland guard Seth Curry will compete in the three-point shooting contest on All-Star Weekend in his hometown of Charlotte, league sources tell ESPN.
Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka went a different direction in team building around LeBron James than we saw in Cleveland and Miami: Get more playmakers on the court, more ball handlers so “we don’t run everything through him because now it is Cleveland all over again.”
Except in an NBA increasingly about spacing and shooting, the Lakers lack enough of it. It has showed and hurt their halfcourt offense this season.
The Lakers may try to add shooters at the deadline, so long as those additions don’t mess with next summer’s cap space and the ability to chase another star player next July. Although, what they’d prefer is a blockbuster deal, reports Bill Oram at The Athletic. Here are the Lakers’ two options, according to the sources Oram spoke with:
• The trade that shores up the current roster and increases the Lakers’ chances of saving face and making the playoffs.
• A blockbuster that lands the Lakers a second superstar that makes them a true threat in the Western Conference this season and beyond….
A team source said the Lakers will pursue any 3-point shooter on an expiring deal, a group expected to include former Laker Wayne Ellington, Orlando’s Terrence Ross, Memphis’ Garrett Temple and Trevor Ariza, who many believe could be on the move again before the deadline if Washington continues to falter in the East.
There almost certainly are going to be no blockbusters at this trade deadline. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis would be the primary target, but as I have reported before from sources (as have numerous others, plus the direct statements of coach Alvin Gentry) the Pelicans have zero intention of trading Davis at the deadline. They are actively trying to add players to entice and keep Davis as a free agent. Even if Davis requested a trade — and he has not done so, nor is he expected to — it would not happen until this summer (New Orleans would want Boston and other teams in on the bidding process). Along those same lines, the Raptors are not trading Kawhi Leonard. Players such as Mike Conley (making more than $30 million a season for the next two seasons after this) are not worth the price the Lakers would have to pay.
Shooting, however, makes sense. Especially once LeBron returns, his gravity draws defenders in, and his passes find open shooters.
It should be noted that sources have told me, with their recent run of improved play, the Wizards are not making Ariza or anyone else available (at least at a reasonable price). Maybe that changes between now and the Feb. 7 deadline if the team struggles.
The Lakers have slipped to ninth in the West without LeBron, and now sit 1.5 games out of the playoffs. Worse yet, they are about to head into a gauntlet — their toughest stretch of the schedule is just ahead. LeBron’s return will help the team survive this stretch, but the roster needs more scoring if the Lakers are going to be certain they make the postseason. Or, at least to get guys healthy in time to make a push.