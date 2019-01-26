After debating putting it off, Nets Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly to have thumb surgery, out 3-6 weeks

It’s the kind of debate only a guy who has already signed his contract extension would consider.
Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie — in the middle of a breakout season that has him in the Sixth Man of the Year discussion — tore a ligament in his thumb last Sunday night. The doctors suggested surgery, but Dinwiddie was looking for a way around it, wondering if he could play through the pain this season then get the surgery this summer. Dinwiddie wanted to help push the Nets into the postseason. Since he already signed a three-year, $34 million contract extension, the risk wasn’t financial.
In the end, specialists convinced him to get the surgery now, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery on Monday to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb, league sources tell ESPN.
Brooklyn making the playoffs would be one of the bigger surprises of the season, but at 27-23 they are poised to do so if they do not collapse down the stretch (the Nets currently are the six seed, with a five-game cushion over the nine-seed Wizards).
Dinwiddie has been a big part of that success, averaging 17.2 points per game and hitting 36.6 percent from three. His hard work earned him that contract extension and the postseason award conversation (although the award hopes die with this surgery, he will have missed too many games).
Brooklyn is still without Caris LeVert (brutal early-season ankle injury) and will need people Shabazz Napier and others to step up with Dinwiddie out.
Jeremy Lin knows what it’s like to face racism on the basketball court. There is the institutional kind — “this Asian kid can’t play college/NBA basketball, he’s not athletic enough” — and the more direct kind, such as when Lin was playing for Harvard and a Cornell defender kept calling him “chink” while guarding him.
So when he heard the story of Nathan Stockman and Bobby Jefferson II, two Cincinnati-area high school players who faced racist taunts at a Catholic league game, he reached out to them (along with some help from the restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s). Lin had the pair come to Atlanta, got them and their family seats for a Hawks game, and met with them before the game. He also went to dinner with them at P.F. Chang’s the night before, as detailed in a fantastic story by Josh Martin at CloseUp360.
“For me, it’s a little bit difficult seeing them before or after the game because you can be so focused or fixated, or the game just ended or you’re at the arena and there’s just so many people and it can get so busy,” Jeremy tells CloseUp360. “So I wanted to really properly meet them and their families, and just have more of a chance to dialogue.”
Stockman is South Korean by birth and adopted by a family in Cincinnati, and Jefferson is African-American. They were the only minorities on their team at St. Xavier High School. In a high school game during Stockman’s junior and Jefferson’s senior season against Elder High School (at Elder), the pair heard organized, loud racist taunts from the student body:
Jefferson, who was confronted by a policeman before he was about to step on the court and had the ball slapped out of his hands by the officer, heard: “Bobby sells crack, they said. Bobby smokes meth. Bobby’s on welfare. Bobby can’t read.”
Bobby graduated from St. Xavier with honors and is now an Ivy-League freshman at Dartmouth.
Their story became big news in Cincinnati, a city that has had to deal with racial issues in recent years. The CloseUp360 story details how what happened that night eventually reached the ears of Lin, who wanted to reach out to them. He liked how they had used the insults as motivation (Stockman put the P.F. Chang’s logo on his shoes the next season).
“That’s been something for me as well where, in the past, it’s been, like, ‘Oh, you think I’m this or that, or you call me this or that,’” Jeremy says. “I’m going to turn that negative energy and use it as fuel and motivation…
“The thing I always say is if you allow them to throw you off your track and get distracted and get overly angry or upset, then they’ve won,” Jeremy says. “That’s their goal. So make sure that you don’t compound their mistake by adding your mistake onto it. If you learn how to deal with it the right way, you can use it as a positive for yourself and you can actually better yourself and motivate yourself, and inspire yourself through something that they’ve meant to be harmful for you.”
It’s a great life lesson.
And it’s a reminder that Lin is far more than just a basketball player, he’s a leader and icon in a way few athletes have ever needed to or risen up to be.
The last time someone did this it was Detlef Schrempf back in 1993.
Lou Williams — the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — came off the Clippers bench for a 30-point triple-double to lead the Clippers past the Bulls on Friday night. He finished with 31 points on 19 shots, plus 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Williams probably isn’t going to win Sixth Man of the Year again (he’s in the mix, but this is a strong class including his teammate Montrezl Harrell) but the guy can still get buckets with the best of them. And the Clippers need him to do that if they are going to hold on to a playoff spot in the tight West.
Bodies were flying and all over the floor as players scrambled for a loose ball with just a couple of minutes left in a close game between Charlotte and Milwaukee Friday night. It’s the kind of play that happens in a lot of games.
Except in this one Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up on top of Kemba Walker‘s head and neck, injuring him.
Walker had to leave the game, and was later diagnosed with a mild neck strain.
INJURY UPDATE: @hornets Kemba Walker suffered a mild neck strain in the closing minutes of the 4th Qtr at MIL #Hornets30
HOUSTON (AP) —James Harden scored 35 points for his 22nd straight game with 30 or more and the Houston Rockets never trailed and held off a late charge for a 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
After averaging 52.2 points over the last five games, capped by a franchise-record 61 in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks, Harden’s torrid scoring pace slowed a bit as all of Houston’s starters scored 10 points or more.
Eric Gordon led that group with 24, Kenneth Faried had 21, P.J. Tucker added 18 and Austin Rivers scored 13. Faried also had a season-high 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in his third game since signing with the Rockets to fill in with Clint Capela recovering from thumb surgery.
Houston led by 11 points after two free throws by Harden with 1:14 remaining before the Raptors made three straight 3-pointers to cut the lead to 121-119 with 27.3 remaining. Gordon missed a 3 to give the Raptors a chance, but Kawhi Leonard‘s 3-point attempt was short because Harden played impressive defense on the play.
It’s the 22nd straight game where Harden has led his team and Houston’s opponent in scoring, which moves him past Michael Jordan for the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in 40 in a row.
Harden’s stretch of 30-point games is the fourth-longest in league history, behind three streaks by Chamberlain of 25, 31 and 65 games. Harden was 15 of 15 on free throws, but struggled from long-range, shooting just 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts. The strong play of Faried gave Harden some much-needed help Friday and The Beard will get another reinforcement Sunday night when Chris Paul is expected to return after missing 17 games with a strained left hamstring.
The Raptors got 32 points from Leonard as they dropped their second straight.
The Rockets held a 7-point lead to start the fourth and pushed it to 10 before the Raptors scored five straight points, capped by a 3 from Norman Powell to get within 99-94 with about nine minutes left.
Houston then used a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 108-94 about three minutes later. Rivers made a 3 late in that span before Tucker capped it by grabbing a steal and finishing with a layup.
Toronto got within 10 after scoring four quick points later in the fourth, but a layup by Harden made it 117-105 with about 90 seconds left.
Houston led by as many as 22 early, but Toronto used a 41-point second quarter to cut the lead to 70-61 at halftime. The Raptors opened the third quarter with a 9-4 run to get within 4, but Houston followed with an 18-4 spurt, with nine points each from Harden, to push it to 92-74 with about four minutes left in the quarter.
The Raptors got back on track after that, scoring the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Danny Green, to cut the lead to 92-84 with about a minute left in the third.