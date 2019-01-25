Three Things to Know: Stephen Curry gets Warriors a win without relying on three ball

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Stephen Curry gets Warriors a win despite hitting just two from deep. Scott Brooks and the Washington Wizards had a plan — do not let the Warriors shoot threes. The Wizards defended the arc and a few feet behind it, taking away the shots that had fueled the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak.

So Stephen Curry got 32 of his 38 inside the arc, and the Warriors held on for a 126-118 win in Washington.

Curry shot 14-of-24 overall and just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, but he was the guy who got the Warriors a win (on a night when Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined to shoot 13-of-31). Whenever the Wizards would make a push, it was Curry who pushed back. He did that with 13 points in the third. He did that in the fourth when the Wizards cut Warriors’ lead to two while Curry sat, but when he came in the Warriors quickly pushed the lead back up to eight.

Curry even did a little dance in front of the Wizards’ bench.

Also of note, DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points for the Warriors and picked up his first technical of the season.

2) All-Star Game starters and captains named, and it’s pretty much who you’d expect. When it comes down to picking the five best players in each conference, you’re going to end up with elite players even if we can quibble over a spot or two. The All-Star Game starters for this year’s game in Charlotte were announced, and there’s no bad call in there.

Here are your All-Star starters, chosen by a combination of fan votes (50 percent of the total), media votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent).

WEST

Guard: Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Guard: James Harden (Houston)

Frontcourt: LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant (Golden State)

Frontcourt: Paul George (Oklahoma City)

EAST

Guard: Kyrie Irving (Boston)

Guard: Kemba Walker (Charlotte)

Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard (Toronto)

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Not sure there’s much to argue about there. Some people in my Twitter timeline wanted to nitpick LeBron making it after he has missed time, but that just suggests more people are using legalized pot than I thought. The All-Star Game isn’t a reward for half a season only, and this is LeBron “best player on the planet/best player of a generation and still near his peak” James we’re talking about. One could argue Anthony Davis deserved to start more than Paul George or maybe even Kevin Durant, but there is no wrong choice among that group.

Three players the fans wanted did not cut it with the players and media — and the players and media got them right. Fan votes had Derrick Rose as a starter, but he is out and the very deserving James Harden is in. Fans had Mavs rookie Luka Doncic in as a starter, but he wasn’t as popular with media and players so Paul George starts. In the East, the fans had Dwyane Wade as a starter, but that spot now goes to the Hornets’ Kemba Walker, who gets to start in his home town.

Now the coaches will vote for the seven reserves from each conference. Who should they pick? We made our choices already, and check out the NBC Sports PBT Podcast that drops today where Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and I debate this very topic.

3) Don’t take him for granted, Russell Westbrook racked up another triple-double. It’s been a debate on NBA Twitter, and on podcasts and more: Does Russell Westbrook deserve to be an All-Star this season? His shooting has been terribly inefficient — 41.8 percent overall, 24.3 percent from three on almost five attempts a game, and a 48.1 true shooting percentage that is dreadful and the worst of his career.

He’s also averaging a triple-double again with 21.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. His playmaking for others is better this season.

Yes, Westbrook should be an All-Star reserve. And we shouldn’t take for granted his triple-doubles, like the 23-17-16 one he had on Thursday night in a Thunder win over the Pelicans.

This may be a down season by his standards, but he remains one of the game’s elite.