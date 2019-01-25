Steven Adams tried to eurostep and it did not go well (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Adams is one of the strongest big man in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder center is a defense-first player, an excellent screen setter, and a useful finisher on offense. But Adams is not the type of guy who gets his own shot very often, and he’s not particularly fleet-of-foot in the open court.

We learned as much on Thursday night.

As the Thunder took on the New Orleans Pelicans, Adams came rumbling down the court with the ball late in the first quarter. Deciding to take it to the hoop himself, Adams tried to pull a eurostep on Solomon Hill.

It did not go well.

Via Twitter:

Steven Adams just eurostepped his way into #Shaqtin … 😂 pic.twitter.com/WHxIgDvD05 — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) January 25, 2019

That’s not even the weirdest thing that happened to Hill in that game. Terrence Ferguson straight up jumped over Hill just a minute earlier.