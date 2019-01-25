Getty Images

Rumors: While Lakers would like blockbuster trade, may settle for landing shooters

By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2019, 6:50 PM EST
Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka went a different direction in team building around LeBron James than happened in Cleveland and Miami: Get more playmakers on the court, more ball handlers so “we don’t run everything through him because now it is Cleveland all over again.”

Except in an NBA increasingly about spacing and shooting, the Lakers lack enough of it. It’s been one of their challenges this season.

The Lakers may try to add shooters at the deadline, so long as they don’t mess with next summer’s cap space and the ability to chase another star player. Although, what they’d prefer is a blockbuster deal, reports Bill Oram at The Athletic. Here are the Lakers’ two options, according to the sources Oram spoke with:

• The trade that shores up the current roster and increases the Lakers’ chances of saving face and making the playoffs.

• A blockbuster that lands the Lakers a second superstar that makes them a true threat in the Western Conference this season and beyond….

A team source said the Lakers will pursue any 3-point shooter on an expiring deal, a group expected to include former Laker Wayne Ellington, Orlando’s Terrence Ross, Memphis’ Garrett Temple and Trevor Ariza, who many believe could be on the move again before the deadline if Washington continues to falter in the East.

There almost certainly are going to be no blockbusters at this trade deadline. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis would be the primary target, but as I have reported before from sources (as have numerous others, plus the direct statements of coach Alvin Gentry) the Pelicans have zero intention of trading Davis at the deadline. They are actively trying to add players to entice and keep Davis as a free agent. Even if Davis requested a trade — and he has not done so, nor is he expected to — it would not happen until this summer (New Orleans would want Boston and other teams in on the bidding process). Along those same lines, the Raptors are not trading Kawhi Leonard. Players such as Mike Conley (making more than $30 million a season for the next two seasons after this) are not worth the price the Lakers would have to pay.

Shooting, however, makes sense. Especially once LeBron returns, his gravity draws defenders in, and his passes find open shooters.

The Lakers have slipped to ninth in the West without LeBron, now 1.5 games out of the playoffs, and about to head into a gauntlet — their toughest stretch of the schedule is just ahead. LeBron’s return will help against that, but the roster needs more scoring if the Lakers are going to be certain they make the postseason.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic to compete in All-Star Saturday skills; Dennis Smith Jr. in dunk contest

By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Give the people what they want. Sort of.

Mavericks’ rookie Luka Doncic came in second in the fan vote among Western Conference frontcourt players, ahead of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Paul George. It speaks to the rookie’s popularity. However, once the media and player votes were tallied, Doncic fell out of a starter’s position. While it is possible the coaches’ select Doncic as a reserve, with the depth of the West it’s unlikely (he wasn’t among our picks, and we discussed how he would miss the cut in our latest podcast).

So, have Doncic on Saturday in the Skills Competition, which is what is going to happen, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Considering Doncic likely also will star — and make some highlight passes, no doubt — during the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night (his participation is not confirmed), there will be plenty of Doncic All-Star Weekend.

Doncic’s teammate Dennis Smith Jr. also will be busy Saturday night.

Smith competed in the dunk contest last year but things didn’t go according to plan. He said he wouldn’t do the competition again.

But he’s been on the trade block after issues with coach Rick Carlisle, and so an event that shows off his athleticism and gets him back in the spotlight is a smart move on his part.

Hornets rookie Miles Bridges also plans to compete in the dunk contest.

Report: Stephen Curry invited to 3-point contest

By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry said he’d compete in the 3-point contest until he won. He won in 2015. Then, the NBA made him attempt to defend his title in 2016, when Klay Thompson won. Curry hasn’t competed since.

That could change this year.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been invited to participate in the NBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

If backcourt teammate Klay Thompson makes it as an All-Star reserve, he is expected to enter the contest, sources said.

Presumably, Curry will accept his invitation. The Collective Bargaining Agreement requires All-Stars to compete in one All-Star Saturday Night event (besides the dunk contest). Though the league doesn’t seem to press players on that, I doubt this would have leaked without Curry planning to compete.

Curry and Thompson facing each other would be quite fun. So would Stephen Curry facing his brother Seth Curry. The Trail Blazers guard ranks second in the NBA shooting 48% on 3-pointers (behind only Spurs forward Davis Bertans, who’s shooting 49% from beyond the arc). This could be a nice homecoming for the Curry brothers.

Grizzlies exploring Marc Gasol and Mike Conley trades is NBA business as usual

By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Grit & Grind Grizzlies built one of the NBA’s strongest identities. They were big. They were physical. They were tough.

They fit Memphis perfectly.

Those Grizzlies – led by Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen – endeared themselves in countless ways, big and small. They reached seven straight postseasons, upsetting the top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaking with a trip to the 2013 Western Conference finals. They also spoke frequently about their affection for the Memphis community. The connection built over uncommon longevity.

Until the Grizzlies let Randolph and Allen leave in 2017 free agency, the Gasol-Conley-Randolph-Allen quartet had the longest active run together in the NBA. Now, Gasol and Conley have the longest active run together as a pair.

But Memphis is shopping those two stars, and it’s leading to some heartache.

Gasol didn’t like the Grizzlies letting Randolph and Allen go. Gasol doesn’t like Memphis shopping Conley, who has spent all 11 of his prior NBA seasons with the Grizzlies. And Gasol himself could get traded after spending all 10 of his prior seasons in Memphis.

That’s how the NBA works, though. It’s extremely difficult for players to earn loyalty from a team.

Even players who spent their first 10 seasons with a franchise don’t usually spend the rest of their careers with that team. Most of the players who remained with the same team after that 10-year mark already won a championship with that team. Most of the players who switched teams later in their careers didn’t win a title with their original team.

Here’s every player who spent his first 10 seasons with the same team, sorted by whether they won a title in that span and whether they changed teams later in their career:

No title, changed teams

  • DeAndre Jordan (LAC, 2009-2018)
  • Jameer Nelson (ORL, 2005-2014)
  • Anderson Varejao (CLE, 2005-2014)
  • Andrei Kirilenko (UTA, 2002-2011)
  • Michael Redd (MIL, 2001-2010)
  • Zydrunas Ilgauskas (CLE, 1998-2008)
  • Adonal Foyle (GSW, 1998-2007)
  • Allen Iverson (PHI, 1997-2006)
  • Kevin Garnett (MIN, 1996-2005)
  • Danny Ferry (CLE, 1991-2000)
  • Gary Payton (SEA, 1991-2000)
  • Nick Anderson (ORL, 1990-1999)
  • Patrick Ewing (NYK, 1986-1995)
  • Jon Koncak (ATL, 1986-1995)
  • Karl Malone (UTA, 1986-1995)
  • Chris Mullin (GSW, 1986-1995)
  • Terry Porter (POR, 1986-1995)
  • Vern Fleming (IND, 1985-1994)
  • Jerome Kersey (POR, 1985-1994)
  • Clyde Drexler (POR, 1984-1993)
  • Derek Harper (DAL, 1984-1993)
  • Dominique Wilkins (ATL, 1983-1992)
  • Rolando Blackman (DAL, 1982-1991)
  • Sidney Moncrief (MIL, 1980-1989)
  • Robert Reid (HOU, 1978-1988)
  • Walter Davis (PHO, 1978-1987)
  • Tree Rollins (ATL, 1978-1987)
  • Alvan Adams (PHO, 1976-1985)
  • Oscar Robertson (CIN, 1961-1970)
  • Carl Braun (NYK, 1948-1959)

No title, stayed on team

  • Jeff Foster (IND, 2000-2009)
  • Rik Smits (IND, 1989-1998)
  • Reggie Miller (IND, 1988-1997)
  • Nate McMillan (SEA, 1987-1996)
  • John Stockton (UTA, 1985-1994)
  • Mark Eaton (UTA, 1983-1992)
  • Darrell Griffith (UTA, 1981-1991)
  • Allen Leavell (HOU, 1980-1989)
  • Tom Boerwinkle (CHI, 1969-1978)
  • Jerry West (LAL, 1961-1970)

Title, stayed on team

  • Manu Ginobili (SAS, 2003-2012)
  • Tim Duncan (SAS, 1998-2007)
  • Kobe Bryant (LAL, 1997-2006)
  • David Robinson (SAS, 1990-1999)
  • Joe Dumars (DET, 1986-1995)
  • James Worthy (LAL, 1983-1992)
  • Isiah Thomas (DET, 1982-1991)
  • Kevin McHale (BOS, 1981-1990)
  • Larry Bird (BOS, 1980-1989)
  • Magic Johnson (LAL, 1980-1989)
  • Michael Cooper (LAL, 1979-1988)
  • Fred Brown (SEA, 1972-1981)
  • Bill Bradley (NYK, 1968-1977)
  • Willis Reed (NYK, 1965-1974)
  • John Havlicek (BOS, 1963-1972)
  • Tom Sanders (BOS, 1961-1970)
  • Sam Jones (BOS, 1958-1967)
  • Cliff Hagan (STL, 1957-1966)
  • Bill Russell (BOS, 1957-1966)
  • Paul Arizin (PHW, 1951-1962)
  • Vern Mikkelsen (MNL, 1950-1959)
  • Dolph Schayes (SYR, 1950-1959)

Title, changed teams

  • Dwyane Wade (MIA, 2004-2013)
  • Tayshaun Prince (DET, 2003-2012)
  • Tony Parker (SAS, 2002-2011)
  • Paul Pierce (BOS, 1999-2008)
  • Scottie Pippen (CHI, 1988-1997)
  • Michael Jordan (CHI, 1985-1995)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon (HOU, 1985-1994)
  • Byron Scott (LAL, 1984-1993)
  • Maurice Cheeks (PHI, 1979-1988)
  • Dave Cowens (BOS, 1971-1980)
  • Phil Jackson (NYK, 1968-1978)
  • Walt Frazier (NYK, 1968-1977)
  • Bob Cousy (BOS, 1951-1960)

There are also a few current players who spent their first 10 seasons with the same team: Russell Westbrook (OKC, 2009-2018), Udonis Haslem (MIA, 2004-2013) and Dirk Nowitzki (DAL, 1999-2008). Their fates are uncertain, though it seems highly likely Haslem and Nowitzki – who won titles, though Nowitzki didn’t do it until his 13th season – will retire with their original franchises.

And of course, there’s also Gasol (MEM, 2009-2018) and Conley (MEM, 2008-2017).

The Grizzlies never made even the NBA Finals, let alone won a title. Teams like that usually aren’t motivated by nostalgia.

Memphis (19-29) is 14th in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies can rebuild around rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. Gasol and Conley could fetch assets – younger players and draft picks – that enhance the next era.

Everything about this situation screams for Memphis to at least explore trading Conley and Gasol. That the Grizzlies resisted so long was the bigger story.

But Memphis is showing itself to be a typical NBA team – one willing to move on from beloved players once necessary. Sure, that’s a little sad. It’s also common reality.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suspended for leaving bench during altercation

By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
As Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors scuffled during the Jazz’s win over the Nuggets on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic left Denver’s bench and headed toward the fight.

The NBA’s rule on this is clear: Players who leave the bench during an altercation get suspended one game. The Nuggets tried to sway the narrative, but this was a clear violation.

NBA release:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for violating the league’s rule against leaving the bench during an altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Jokić’s close proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.

As part of the same incident, Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee has been fined $25,000 and Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors has been fined $15,000 for engaging in an altercation.

The incident, for which Plumlee and Favors each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter of Utah’s 114-108 victory over Denver on Jan. 23

 

Jokić will serve his suspension tonight when the Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns

Really, the Nuggets are fortunate Gary Harris and Jamal Murray weren’t also suspended. Those starting guards weren’t far behind Jokic in coming off the bench. Maybe Denver’s politicking worked.

The rule is harsh, but it’s a good one. Fights tend to escalate when more people are involved. Even a player intervening as a peacemaker can easily get mistaken for a instigator in the heat of the moment. The best way to prevent altercations from building is preventing more people from involving themselves, even if well-intentioned players sometimes get suspended.

And it sure didn’t look like Jokic was heading toward the fray as a peacemaker. He looked ready to get scrap. It’s hard to see this situation as an undesirable consequence of the rule.

At least the Nuggets will lose Jokic against only the lowly Suns – and will have Harris and Murray for that game.