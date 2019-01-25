Rajon Rondo gets technical foul for throwing towel during Timberwolves free throw (video)

Rajon Rondo is one of the smartest player’s in the NBA. His mind is always racing, trying to find an edge. That basketball intelligence helped him become a star.
But this a perfect example of him occasionally being too smart for his own good.
Rondo was assessed a (retroactive) technical foul for throwing his towel to distract a free-throw shooter last year. So, Rondo tried to be clever during the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves last night. Instead of throwing his towel straight into the air as Taj Gibson shot a free throw, Rondo threw it to a ball boy.
The refs did not appreciate the distinction.
As Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors scuffled during the Jazz’s win over the Nuggets on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic left Denver’s bench and headed toward the fight.
The NBA’s rule on this is clear: Players who leave the bench during an altercation get suspended one game. The Nuggets tried to sway the narrative, but this was a clear violation.
NBA release:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for violating the league’s rule against leaving the bench during an altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Jokić’s close proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.
As part of the same incident, Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee has been fined $25,000 and Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors has been fined $15,000 for engaging in an altercation.
The incident, for which Plumlee and Favors each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter of Utah’s 114-108 victory over Denver on Jan. 23
Jokić will serve his suspension tonight when the Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns
Really, the Nuggets are fortunate Gary Harris and Jamal Murray weren’t also suspended. Those starting guards weren’t far behind Jokic in coming off the bench. Maybe Denver’s politicking worked.
The rule is harsh, but it’s a good one. Fights tend to escalate when more people are involved. Even a player intervening as a peacemaker can easily get mistaken for a instigator in the heat of the moment. The best way to prevent altercations from building is preventing more people from involving themselves, even if well-intentioned players sometimes get suspended.
And it sure didn’t look like Jokic was heading toward the fray as a peacemaker. He looked ready to get scrap. It’s hard to see this situation as an undesirable consequence of the rule.
At least the Nuggets will lose Jokic against only the lowly Suns – and will have Harris and Murray for that game.
Luka Doncic isn’t just a cult hero.
He’s a mainstream success.
Doncic built a following while playing professionally in Europe. As he transitioned to the NBA, his incredible skill level for a teenager immediately impressed draft junkies. The Suns and Kings passing on and the Hawks trading Doncic, who fell to No. 3, only impassioned his base. Highlight after highlight – including clutch ones – have earned the Mavericks rookie even more fans.
Doncic’s supporters showed their power in All-Star voting. He finished third overall in fan voting, behind only LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The last rookie to rank so high was Grant Hill, who led the entire league in fan voting in 1995.
Here’s every rookie to finish in the top 10 of All-Star-starter fan voting:
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Rank
|2019
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|3
|2003
|Yao Ming
|HOU
|4
|1995
|Grant Hill
|DET
|1
|1993
|Shaquille O’Neal
|ORL
|4
|1985
|Michael Jordan
|CHI
|5
|1984
|Ralph Sampson
|HOU
|10
|1982
|Isiah Thomas
|DET
|3
|1980
|Magic Johnson
|LAL
|3
|1976
|Dave Meyers
|MIL
|8
It’s foolhardy to compare vote totals across different eras, as voting mechanisms have changed. This year, for example, there were certain days votes counted double. But a player’s rank within a given year still carries validity.
Unfortunately for Doncic, he didn’t get a starting spot in next month’s All-Star game. The NBA no longer picks starters exclusively by fan vote, instead using a more-complex system of fan, player and media votes.
So, Doncic must rely on Western Conference coaches selecting him as a reserve. If chosen, he would be the first rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2011. Doncic has a decent case.
We’d already seen Doncic’s excellent production for a rookie. The All-Star fan-voting results show how much momentum he’s building in popularity, too.
The discussion in the NBA is whether a champion will visit the White House with Donald Trump in office. The Golden State Warriors declined to attend last season after winning the championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the politics of the league suggest it’s possible other champions will do the same.
But it appears that the Warriors still have a soft spot for President Barack Obama.
According to a post that has since been deleted, Golden State was seen meeting with President Obama sometime during their trip to Washington D.C. for their game against the Washington Wizards. A report from the Mercury News says the team met with Obama for about an hour on Thursday.
Via Mercury News:
The meeting was apparently in lieu of visiting the White House to see Trump. It’s the only trip to Washington D.C. that the team will make this season, so there won’t be any other opportunity to visit the White House again (save for when Golden State wins the championship in a few months).
Take this how you will, but the Warriors visiting Obama and not Trump is sort of on-par for what we expect from Golden State at this point.
Steven Adams is one of the strongest big man in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder center is a defense-first player, an excellent screen setter, and a useful finisher on offense. But Adams is not the type of guy who gets his own shot very often, and he’s not particularly fleet-of-foot in the open court.
We learned as much on Thursday night.
As the Thunder took on the New Orleans Pelicans, Adams came rumbling down the court with the ball late in the first quarter. Deciding to take it to the hoop himself, Adams tried to pull a eurostep on Solomon Hill.
It did not go well.
Via Twitter:
That’s not even the weirdest thing that happened to Hill in that game. Terrence Ferguson straight up jumped over Hill just a minute earlier.