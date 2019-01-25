PBT Podcast: All-Star Game starters named, who should fill out rosters?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains — they were the top vote-getters by the fans and they will be picking their teams for next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Nobody should have a problem with those two as starters, but the fans didn’t everyone they wanted in the 10 to open the game: Derrick Rose was out and James Harden was in once the media and player votes were counted; Luka Doncic was out Paul George was in, too.

We welcome in Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports to break down the All-Star Game starters and make their picks for who should round out the rosters. There are some gimmies there — Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal — but should Jimmy Butler make the team after blowing up Minnesota to start the season? Khris Middleton? LaMarcus Aldridge?

Kurt and Keith break it all down, plus have a little Victor Oladipo and Pacers’ talk.

