PBT Podcast: All-Star Game starters named, who should fill out rosters?

By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains — they were the top vote-getters by the fans and they will be picking their teams for next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Nobody should have a problem with those two as starters, but the fans didn’t everyone they wanted in the 10 to open the game: Derrick Rose was out and James Harden was in once the media and player votes were counted; Luka Doncic was out Paul George was in, too.

We welcome in Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports to break down the All-Star Game starters and make their picks for who should round out the rosters. There are some gimmies there — Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal — but should Jimmy Butler make the team after blowing up Minnesota to start the season? Khris Middleton? LaMarcus Aldridge?

Kurt and Keith break it all down, plus have a little Victor Oladipo and Pacers’ talk.

We learned the All-Star starters last night:

But how close were the races? Whom did each voting contingent – fans, players and media – favor?

The NBA scores each player by his rank within position and conference in each category of voting – 50% of his rank in fan voting, 25% of his rank in player voting and 25% of his rank in media voting. Players who received no votes in a category were ranked one spot below the last vote-getter. Lowest score wins. The fan vote served as tiebreaker.

The full voting results, with each player’s category rank listed and his number of votes within that category in parentheses:

Eastern Conference guard

 

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Kyrie Irving BOS 1 (3,881,766) 1 (190) 1 (100) 1.00
Kemba Walker CHA 3 (1,395,330) 2 (98) 2 (48) 2.50
Dwyane Wade MIA 2 (2,208,598) 6 (41) 6 (5) 4.00
Ben Simmons PHI 4 (1,184,221) 5 (43) 3 (25) 4.00
Victor Oladipo IND 5 (948,260) 4 (58) 4 (11) 4.50
Kyle Lowry TOR 6 (931,460) 7 (38) 7 (4) 6.50
Bradley Beal WAS 10 (346,027) 3 (62) 5 (7) 7.00
Zach LaVine CHI 7 (519,746) 8 (17) 8 (0) 7.50
D'Angelo Russell BRK 11 (222,499) 10 (15) 8 (0) 10.00
Eric Bledsoe MIL 16 (164,441) 8 (17) 8 (0) 12.00
Jaylen Brown BOS 13 (213,401) 19 (4) 8 (0) 13.25
Malcolm Brogdon MIL 17 (142,966) 12 (14) 8 (0) 13.50
JJ Redick PHI 18 (122,738) 12 (14) 8 (0) 14.00
Spencer Dinwiddie BRK 20 (115,054) 10 (15) 8 (0) 14.50
John Wall WAS 15 (169,032) 26 (2) 8 (0) 16.00
Marcus Smart BOS 19 (122,200) 26 (2) 8 (0) 18.00
Trae Young ATL 21 (106,790) 26 (2) 8 (0) 19.00
Tony Parker CHA 24 (77,056) 22 (3) 8 (0) 19.50
Jordan Clarkson CLE 14 (191,853) 43 (1) 8 (0) 19.75
Terry Rozier BOS 23 (79,584) 26 (2) 8 (0) 20.00
Tim Hardaway Jr. NYK 25 (68,310) 26 (2) 8 (0) 21.00
Goran Dragic MIA 8 (482,214) 61 (0) 8 (0) 21.25
Jeremy Lin ATL 9 (449,166) 61 (0) 8 (0) 21.75
Josh Richardson MIA 27 (61,287) 26 (2) 8 (0) 22.00
Collin Sexton CLE 28 (36,471) 26 (2) 8 (0) 22.50
T.J. McConnell PHI 32 (26,564) 19 (4) 8 (0) 22.75
Danny Green TOR 12 (220,816) 61 (0) 8 (0) 23.25
Darren Collison IND 35 (22,529) 16 (5) 8 (0) 23.50
Fred VanVleet TOR 22 (101,147) 43 (1) 8 (0) 23.75
Kris Dunn CHI 33 (23,389) 22 (3) 8 (0) 24.00
Evan Fournier ORL 37 (21,611) 19 (4) 8 (0) 25.25
Markelle Fultz PHI 30 (29,992) 43 (1) 8 (0) 27.75
Jeremy Lamb CHA 42 (16,378) 26 (2) 8 (0) 29.50
Caris LeVert BRK 34 (23,085) 43 (1) 8 (0) 29.75
Furkan Korkmaz PHI 26 (61,306) 61 (0) 8 (0) 30.25
Cory Joseph IND 46 (14,252) 22 (3) 8 (0) 30.50
George Hill MIL 36 (21,901) 43 (1) 8 (0) 30.75
Reggie Jackson DET 52 (12,680) 14 (8) 8 (0) 31.50
Delon Wright TOR 29 (35,189) 61 (0) 8 (0) 31.75
Tyreke Evans IND 48 (14,114) 26 (2) 8 (0) 32.50
Matthew Dellavedova CLE 31 (28,387) 61 (0) 8 (0) 32.75
D.J. Augustin ORL 54 (12,441) 15 (7) 8 (0) 32.75
Jaylen Adams ATL 49 (13,927) 26 (2) 8 (0) 33.00
Malik Monk CHA 50 (13,650) 26 (2) 8 (0) 33.50
Emmanuel Mudiay NYK 51 (12,959) 26 (2) 8 (0) 34.00
Tony Snell MIL 43 (16,215) 43 (1) 8 (0) 34.25
Jose Calderon DET 38 (21,473) 61 (0) 8 (0) 36.25
Kent Bazemore ATL 56 (11,777) 26 (2) 8 (0) 36.50
Ryan Arcidiacono CHI 61 (10,235) 16 (5) 8 (0) 36.50
Donte DiVincenzo MIL 39 (20,293) 61 (0) 8 (0) 36.75
Landry Shamet PHI 40 (19,255) 61 (0) 8 (0) 37.25
Pat Connaughton MIL 41 (16,580) 61 (0) 8 (0) 37.75
Reggie Bullock DET 66 (8,446) 16 (5) 8 (0) 39.00
Sterling Brown MIL 44 (14,534) 61 (0) 8 (0) 39.25
Dion Waiters MIA 45 (14,335) 61 (0) 8 (0) 39.75
PJ Dozier BOS 65 (8,545) 22 (3) 8 (0) 40.00
Allonzo Trier NYK 47 (14,138) 61 (0) 8 (0) 40.75
Dzanan Musa BRK 53 (12,560) 61 (0) 8 (0) 43.75
Aaron Holiday IND 63 (9,819) 43 (1) 8 (0) 44.25
Frank Ntilikina NYK 55 (11,791) 61 (0) 8 (0) 44.75
Ron Baker 74 (6,878) 26 (2) 8 (0) 45.50
Tyler Johnson MIA 57 (11,649) 61 (0) 8 (0) 45.75
Tyler Dorsey ATL 58 (11,511) 61 (0) 8 (0) 46.25
Rodney Hood CLE 67 (8,046) 43 (1) 8 (0) 46.25
Terrence Ross ORL 59 (11,462) 61 (0) 8 (0) 46.75
Tomas Satoransky WAS 60 (10,643) 61 (0) 8 (0) 47.25
Rawle Alkins CHI 62 (10,178) 61 (0) 8 (0) 48.25
Justin Anderson ATL 72 (7,086) 43 (1) 8 (0) 48.75
Antonio Blakeney CHI 81 (5,002) 26 (2) 8 (0) 49.00
Brad Wanamaker BOS 64 (9,033) 61 (0) 8 (0) 49.25
Devonte' Graham CHA 75 (6,668) 43 (1) 8 (0) 50.25
Kevin Huerter ATL 68 (7,932) 61 (0) 8 (0) 51.25
Trey Burke NYK 69 (7,678) 61 (0) 8 (0) 51.75
Alec Burks CLE 78 (5,516) 43 (1) 8 (0) 51.75
Wayne Ellington MIA 70 (7,655) 61 (0) 8 (0) 52.25
Dwayne Bacon CHA 71 (7,549) 61 (0) 8 (0) 52.75
Allen Crabbe BRK 73 (6,896) 61 (0) 8 (0) 53.75
Langston Galloway DET 82 (4,837) 43 (1) 8 (0) 53.75
Luke Kennard DET 76 (6,320) 61 (0) 8 (0) 55.25
Shabazz Napier BRK 77 (5,910) 61 (0) 8 (0) 55.75
Trevon Duval MIL 79 (5,276) 61 (0) 8 (0) 56.75
Walter Lemon Jr. 88 (4,253) 43 (1) 8 (0) 56.75
Denzel Valentine CHI 80 (5,099) 61 (0) 8 (0) 57.25
Bruce Brown DET 89 (4,242) 43 (1) 8 (0) 57.25
Jordan Loyd TOR 83 (4,821) 61 (0) 8 (0) 58.75
Cameron Payne CLE 92 (3,886) 43 (1) 8 (0) 58.75
Malachi Richardson TOR 84 (4,758) 61 (0) 8 (0) 59.25
Ish Smith DET 85 (4,631) 61 (0) 8 (0) 59.75
Jerian Grant ORL 103 (2,786) 26 (2) 8 (0) 60.00
Damyean Dotson NYK 86 (4,393) 61 (0) 8 (0) 60.25
Jaylen Morris 87 (4,350) 61 (0) 8 (0) 60.75
Shake Milton PHI 90 (4,154) 61 (0) 8 (0) 62.25
Zhaire Smith PHI 91 (3,985) 61 (0) 8 (0) 62.75
Daniel Hamilton ATL 100 (3,246) 43 (1) 8 (0) 62.75
Patrick McCaw TOR 101 (3,073) 43 (1) 8 (0) 63.25
Courtney Lee NYK 93 (3,768) 61 (0) 8 (0) 63.75
Shaquille Harrison CHI 94 (3,760) 61 (0) 8 (0) 64.25
Lorenzo Brown 95 (3,409) 61 (0) 8 (0) 64.75
Troy Caupain ORL 113 (1,589) 26 (2) 8 (0) 65.00
J.P. Macura CHA 96 (3,399) 61 (0) 8 (0) 65.25
David Nwaba CLE 97 (3,385) 61 (0) 8 (0) 65.75
Isaiah Briscoe ORL 98 (3,362) 61 (0) 8 (0) 66.25
Glenn Robinson III DET 99 (3,257) 61 (0) 8 (0) 66.75
Jordan McRae WAS 109 (1,971) 43 (1) 8 (0) 67.25
Khyri Thomas DET 102 (2,890) 61 (0) 8 (0) 68.25
Theo Pinson BRK 104 (2,525) 61 (0) 8 (0) 69.25
Demetrius Jackson 105 (2,295) 61 (0) 8 (0) 69.75
Chasson Randle WAS 106 (2,137) 61 (0) 8 (0) 70.25
Keenan Evans 107 (2,050) 61 (0) 8 (0) 70.75
Brandon Sampson CHI 108 (2,049) 61 (0) 8 (0) 71.25
Edmond Sumner IND 110 (1,671) 61 (0) 8 (0) 72.25
Joe Chealey CHA 111 (1,668) 61 (0) 8 (0) 72.75
Melvin Frazier Jr. ORL 112 (1,663) 61 (0) 8 (0) 73.25
Zach Lofton 114 (1,360) 61 (0) 8 (0) 74.25
Davon Reed IND 115 (1,122) 61 (0) 8 (0) 74.75

Eastern Conference frontcourt

 

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 1 (4,375,747) 1 (269) 1 (99) 1.00
Kawhi Leonard TOR 2 (3,580,531) 2 (189) 1 (99) 1.75
Joel Embiid PHI 3 (2,783,833) 3 (186) 1 (99) 2.50
Jayson Tatum BOS 4 (1,002,885) 7 (19) 4 (1) 4.75
Jimmy Butler PHI 5 (907,775) 4 (51) 7 (0) 5.25
Blake Griffin DET 6 (843,785) 5 (50) 7 (0) 6.00
Pascal Siakam TOR 8 (506,199) 10 (16) 4 (1) 7.50
Vince Carter ATL 7 (540,939) 12 (11) 7 (0) 8.25
Andre Drummond DET 12 (264,473) 6 (21) 7 (0) 9.25
Nikola Vucevic ORL 13 (255,487) 9 (17) 4 (1) 9.75
Khris Middleton MIL 14 (238,103) 8 (18) 7 (0) 10.75
Al Horford BOS 10 (360,988) 22 (7) 7 (0) 12.25
Brook Lopez MIL 17 (147,667) 12 (11) 7 (0) 13.25
Gordon Hayward BOS 9 (412,018) 29 (4) 7 (0) 13.50
Serge Ibaka TOR 11 (348,217) 25 (5) 7 (0) 13.50
Domantas Sabonis IND 18 (144,248) 12 (11) 7 (0) 13.75
Bojan Bogdanovic IND 20 (122,143) 12 (11) 7 (0) 14.75
Marcus Morris BOS 16 (190,006) 25 (5) 7 (0) 16.00
Jarrett Allen BRK 25 (94,421) 11 (14) 7 (0) 17.00
Kevin Love CLE 15 (191,230) 34 (3) 7 (0) 17.75
Aaron Gordon ORL 24 (94,489) 17 (10) 7 (0) 18.00
Myles Turner IND 27 (89,023) 12 (11) 7 (0) 18.25
Lauri Markkanen CHI 19 (139,747) 29 (4) 7 (0) 18.50
Mo Bamba ORL 28 (81,319) 24 (6) 7 (0) 21.75
Tristan Thompson CLE 34 (49,756) 19 (8) 7 (0) 23.50
John Collins ATL 31 (55,563) 29 (4) 7 (0) 24.50
Bam Adebayo MIA 37 (46,466) 19 (8) 7 (0) 25.00
OG Anunoby TOR 30 (69,500) 34 (3) 7 (0) 25.25
Hassan Whiteside MIA 21 (119,122) 57 (1) 7 (0) 26.50
Jonas Valanciunas TOR 22 (114,827) 57 (1) 7 (0) 27.00
Cedi Osman CLE 23 (101,593) 57 (1) 7 (0) 27.50
Ersan Ilyasova MIL 32 (53,653) 41 (2) 7 (0) 28.00
Thaddeus Young IND 42 (30,244) 22 (7) 7 (0) 28.25
Trevor Ariza WAS 45 (26,975) 19 (8) 7 (0) 29.00
Aron Baynes BOS 35 (49,545) 41 (2) 7 (0) 29.50
Justise Winslow MIA 36 (49,421) 41 (2) 7 (0) 30.00
Enes Kanter NYK 29 (70,621) 57 (1) 7 (0) 30.50
Kevin Knox NYK 40 (32,851) 41 (2) 7 (0) 32.00
Wendell Carter Jr. CHI 48 (23,420) 25 (5) 7 (0) 32.00
Thon Maker MIL 41 (31,403) 57 (1) 7 (0) 36.50
Kristaps Porzingis NYK 26 (89,334) 88 (0) 7 (0) 36.75
Zaza Pachulia DET 50 (21,525) 41 (2) 7 (0) 37.00
Nicolas Batum CHA 54 (18,813) 34 (3) 7 (0) 37.25
Wilson Chandler PHI 63 (13,791) 18 (9) 7 (0) 37.75
Rodions Kurucs BRK 56 (17,925) 34 (3) 7 (0) 38.25
Miles Bridges CHA 57 (17,319) 34 (3) 7 (0) 38.75
Joe Harris BRK 46 (24,489) 57 (1) 7 (0) 39.00
Willy Hernangomez CHA 47 (24,162) 57 (1) 7 (0) 39.50
Jabari Parker CHI 55 (18,051) 41 (2) 7 (0) 39.50
Thomas Bryant WAS 62 (13,848) 29 (4) 7 (0) 40.00
Dwight Howard WAS 33 (50,356) 88 (0) 7 (0) 40.25
Udonis Haslem MIA 51 (21,197) 57 (1) 7 (0) 41.50
Jonah Bolden PHI 60 (14,995) 41 (2) 7 (0) 42.00
Larry Nance Jr. CLE 38 (40,455) 88 (0) 7 (0) 42.75
Norman Powell TOR 39 (38,937) 88 (0) 7 (0) 43.25
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson BRK 69 (11,716) 29 (4) 7 (0) 43.50
Cristiano Felicio CHI 58 (17,219) 57 (1) 7 (0) 45.00
Daniel Theis BOS 43 (27,283) 88 (0) 7 (0) 45.25
Chris Boucher TOR 59 (15,678) 57 (1) 7 (0) 45.50
Robert Williams III BOS 44 (27,246) 88 (0) 7 (0) 45.75
Jeff Green WAS 71 (11,332) 34 (3) 7 (0) 45.75
Ed Davis BRK 68 (12,750) 41 (2) 7 (0) 46.00
Robin Lopez CHI 77 (11,049) 25 (5) 7 (0) 46.50
Kelly Olynyk MIA 64 (13,303) 57 (1) 7 (0) 48.00
D.J. Wilson MIL 49 (22,258) 88 (0) 7 (0) 48.25
James Johnson MIA 65 (13,217) 57 (1) 7 (0) 48.50
Mario Hezonja NYK 66 (12,999) 57 (1) 7 (0) 49.00
Derrick Jones Jr. MIA 52 (20,002) 88 (0) 7 (0) 49.75
CJ Miles TOR 53 (19,435) 88 (0) 7 (0) 50.25
Channing Frye CLE 76 (11,090) 57 (1) 7 (0) 54.00
Greg Monroe TOR 61 (14,563) 88 (0) 7 (0) 54.25
Mike Muscala PHI 85 (9,292) 41 (2) 7 (0) 54.50
Bismack Biyombo CHA 89 (8,128) 34 (3) 7 (0) 54.75
Ike Anigbogu IND 87 (8,882) 41 (2) 7 (0) 55.50
Marvin Williams CHA 80 (10,093) 57 (1) 7 (0) 56.00
Bobby Portis CHI 88 (8,209) 41 (2) 7 (0) 56.00
Doug McDermott IND 81 (10,079) 57 (1) 7 (0) 56.50
Jared Dudley BRK 82 (9,760) 57 (1) 7 (0) 57.00
Jonathon Simmons ORL 90 (7,686) 41 (2) 7 (0) 57.00
Ante Zizic CLE 67 (12,931) 88 (0) 7 (0) 57.25
Otto Porter Jr. WAS 83 (9,713) 57 (1) 7 (0) 57.50
Dewayne Dedmon ATL 84 (9,483) 57 (1) 7 (0) 58.00
Semi Ojeleye BOS 70 (11,665) 88 (0) 7 (0) 58.75
Alex Len ATL 86 (9,006) 57 (1) 7 (0) 59.00
Sam Dekker WAS 95 (6,795) 41 (2) 7 (0) 59.50
Frank Kaminsky CHA 72 (11,325) 88 (0) 7 (0) 59.75
Guerschon Yabusele BOS 73 (11,201) 88 (0) 7 (0) 60.25
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist CHA 74 (11,144) 88 (0) 7 (0) 60.75
Cody Zeller CHA 75 (11,141) 88 (0) 7 (0) 61.25
Rodney McGruder MIA 91 (7,230) 57 (1) 7 (0) 61.50
Noah Vonleh NYK 92 (7,190) 57 (1) 7 (0) 62.00
Amir Johnson PHI 93 (7,189) 57 (1) 7 (0) 62.50
Kenneth Faried HOU* 78 (10,431) 88 (0) 7 (0) 62.75
DeMarre Carroll BRK 79 (10,384) 88 (0) 7 (0) 63.25
DeAndre’ Bembry ATL 96 (6,732) 57 (1) 7 (0) 64.00
Taurean Prince ATL 97 (6,542) 57 (1) 7 (0) 64.50
Markieff Morris WAS 98 (6,491) 57 (1) 7 (0) 65.00
Chandler Hutchison CHI 106 (5,111) 41 (2) 7 (0) 65.00
Mitchell Robinson NYK 101 (6,126) 57 (1) 7 (0) 66.50
Kyle O'Quinn IND 109 (4,144) 41 (2) 7 (0) 66.50
Jonathan Isaac ORL 94 (6,855) 88 (0) 7 (0) 70.75
Troy Brown Jr. WAS 110 (4,101) 57 (1) 7 (0) 71.00
Christian Wood MIL 99 (6,396) 88 (0) 7 (0) 73.25
Stanley Johnson DET 100 (6,375) 88 (0) 7 (0) 73.75
Jason Smith MIL 102 (5,864) 88 (0) 7 (0) 74.75
Henry Ellenson DET 103 (5,823) 88 (0) 7 (0) 75.25
Timofey Mozgov ORL 104 (5,796) 88 (0) 7 (0) 75.75
Amile Jefferson ORL 128 (2,531) 41 (2) 7 (0) 76.00
Justin Holiday MEM* 105 (5,169) 88 (0) 7 (0) 76.25
Khem Birch ORL 121 (3,196) 57 (1) 7 (0) 76.50
Duncan Robinson MIA 107 (4,918) 88 (0) 7 (0) 77.25
Lance Thomas NYK 123 (2,950) 57 (1) 7 (0) 77.50
TJ Leaf IND 108 (4,656) 88 (0) 7 (0) 77.75
Wes Iwundu ORL 125 (2,704) 57 (1) 7 (0) 78.50
Treveon Graham BRK 111 (4,093) 88 (0) 7 (0) 79.25
Luke Kornet NYK 112 (3,995) 88 (0) 7 (0) 79.75
Jaron Blossomgame CLE 113 (3,962) 88 (0) 7 (0) 80.25
Alex Poythress ATL 114 (3,583) 88 (0) 7 (0) 80.75
Omari Spellman ATL 115 (3,479) 88 (0) 7 (0) 81.25
Justin Patton PHI 116 (3,417) 88 (0) 7 (0) 81.75
Jon Leuer DET 117 (3,391) 88 (0) 7 (0) 82.25
1 Johnson IND 118 (3,333) 88 (0) 7 (0) 82.75
Miles Plumlee ATL 119 (3,247) 88 (0) 7 (0) 83.25
Jalen Jones 120 (3,228) 88 (0) 7 (0) 83.75
John Henson CLE 122 (3,018) 88 (0) 7 (0) 84.75
Ian Mahinmi WAS 124 (2,937) 88 (0) 7 (0) 85.75
Isaiah Hicks NYK 126 (2,667) 88 (0) 7 (0) 86.75
Devin Robinson WAS 127 (2,538) 88 (0) 7 (0) 87.25
Yante Maten MIA 129 (2,085) 88 (0) 7 (0) 88.25
Jarell Martin ORL 130 (1,401) 88 (0) 7 (0) 88.75

Western Conference guard

 

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Stephen Curry GSW 1 (3,861,038) 1 (161) 2 (97) 1.25
James Harden HOU 3 (2,905,488) 2 (153) 1 (99) 2.25
Derrick Rose MIN 2 (3,376,277) 4 (36) 6 (0) 3.50
Russell Westbrook OKC 4 (2,512,374) 3 (54) 3 (2) 3.50
Damian Lillard POR 6 (1,043,785) 5 (31) 4 (1) 5.25
Klay Thompson GSW 5 (1,578,140) 11 (13) 4 (1) 6.25
DeMar DeRozan SAS 7 (1,039,658) 8 (20) 6 (0) 7.00
Devin Booker PHO 10 (475,535) 6 (26) 6 (0) 8.00
Lonzo Ball LAL 8 (961,488) 14 (10) 6 (0) 9.00
Chris Paul HOU 9 (520,453) 14 (10) 6 (0) 9.50
Jamal Murray DEN 13 (260,655) 7 (21) 6 (0) 9.75
Donovan Mitchell UTA 11 (417,390) 14 (10) 6 (0) 10.50
De'Aaron Fox SAC 12 (358,582) 13 (11) 6 (0) 10.75
Bogdan Bogdanovic SAC 14 (243,440) 14 (10) 6 (0) 12.00
CJ McCollum POR 19 (205,182) 12 (12) 6 (0) 14.00
Dennis Schroder OKC 15 (239,671) 23 (6) 6 (0) 14.75
Mike Conley MEM 23 (141,683) 9 (19) 6 (0) 15.25
Jrue Holiday NOP 26 (93,873) 10 (15) 6 (0) 17.00
Buddy Hield SAC 22 (141,994) 21 (7) 6 (0) 17.75
Lou Williams LAC 29 (83,791) 14 (10) 6 (0) 19.50
Rajon Rondo LAL 17 (220,466) 39 (1) 6 (0) 19.75
Josh Hart LAL 18 (209,425) 39 (1) 6 (0) 20.25
Marco Belinelli SAS 24 (104,675) 30 (3) 6 (0) 21.00
Dennis Smith Jr. DAL 27 (90,268) 24 (5) 6 (0) 21.00
Eric Gordon HOU 20 (165,649) 39 (1) 6 (0) 21.25
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LAL 31 (76,553) 26 (4) 6 (0) 23.50
Andre Iguodala GSW 16 (234,866) 60 (0) 6 (0) 24.50
Ricky Rubio UTA 30 (78,842) 32 (2) 6 (0) 24.50
J.J. Barea DAL 37 (65,274) 21 (7) 6 (0) 25.25
Terrance Ferguson OKC 33 (72,501) 30 (3) 6 (0) 25.50
Quinn Cook GSW 35 (69,321) 26 (4) 6 (0) 25.50
Lance Stephenson LAL 21 (150,510) 60 (0) 6 (0) 27.00
Alex Abrines OKC 32 (73,043) 39 (1) 6 (0) 27.25
Gary Harris DEN 34 (70,131) 39 (1) 6 (0) 28.25
Gerald Green HOU 25 (103,557) 60 (0) 6 (0) 29.00
Seth Curry POR 42 (49,447) 26 (4) 6 (0) 29.00
Shaun Livingston GSW 28 (88,964) 60 (0) 6 (0) 30.50
Derrick White SAS 45 (43,473) 26 (4) 6 (0) 30.50
Hamidou Diallo OKC 39 (56,551) 39 (1) 6 (0) 30.75
Bryn Forbes SAS 40 (54,302) 39 (1) 6 (0) 31.25
Patty Mills SAS 41 (50,432) 39 (1) 6 (0) 31.75
Wesley Matthews DAL 49 (26,731) 24 (5) 6 (0) 32.00
Jeff Teague MIN 58 (18,719) 14 (10) 6 (0) 34.00
Milos Teodosic LAC 36 (65,564) 60 (0) 6 (0) 34.50
Malik Beasley DEN 50 (24,344) 32 (2) 6 (0) 34.50
Austin Rivers HOU 38 (62,225) 60 (0) 6 (0) 35.50
Kyle Korver UTA 43 (48,710) 60 (0) 6 (0) 38.00
Dante Exum UTA 54 (20,517) 39 (1) 6 (0) 38.25
Isaiah Thomas DEN 44 (44,367) 60 (0) 6 (0) 38.50
Grayson Allen UTA 59 (18,350) 32 (2) 6 (0) 39.00
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander LAC 56 (19,842) 39 (1) 6 (0) 39.25
Andre Roberson OKC 46 (40,928) 60 (0) 6 (0) 39.50
Josh Okogie MIN 47 (28,373) 60 (0) 6 (0) 40.00
Raymond Felton OKC 48 (27,109) 60 (0) 6 (0) 40.50
Patrick Beverley LAC 69 (12,873) 20 (9) 6 (0) 41.00
Deonte Burton OKC 64 (14,703) 32 (2) 6 (0) 41.50
Jamal Crawford PHO 51 (22,935) 60 (0) 6 (0) 42.00
Will Barton DEN 65 (14,668) 32 (2) 6 (0) 42.00
Tyus Jones MIN 52 (22,516) 60 (0) 6 (0) 42.50
Jacob Evans GSW 63 (15,573) 39 (1) 6 (0) 42.75
Monte Morris DEN 53 (21,027) 60 (0) 6 (0) 43.00
Svi Mykhailiuk LAL 55 (20,170) 60 (0) 6 (0) 44.00
Devin Harris DAL 57 (19,132) 60 (0) 6 (0) 45.00
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot OKC 72 (9,522) 32 (2) 6 (0) 45.50
Brandon Knight HOU 60 (18,110) 60 (0) 6 (0) 46.50
Jalen Brunson DAL 61 (17,034) 60 (0) 6 (0) 47.00
Avery Bradley LAC 75 (8,460) 32 (2) 6 (0) 47.00
Damion Lee GSW 62 (15,964) 60 (0) 6 (0) 47.50
Dejounte Murray SAS 66 (14,215) 60 (0) 6 (0) 49.50
Isaac Bonga LAL 67 (13,678) 60 (0) 6 (0) 50.00
Nik Stauskas POR 78 (7,574) 39 (1) 6 (0) 50.25
Lonnie Walker IV SAS 68 (12,932) 60 (0) 6 (0) 50.50
Jerryd Bayless MIN 80 (6,811) 39 (1) 6 (0) 51.25
Iman Shumpert SAC 70 (11,093) 60 (0) 6 (0) 51.50
Alex Caruso LAL 71 (9,563) 60 (0) 6 (0) 52.00
Wade Baldwin IV POR 82 (6,351) 39 (1) 6 (0) 52.25
Jevon Carter MEM 83 (6,154) 39 (1) 6 (0) 52.75
Evan Turner POR 73 (9,218) 60 (0) 6 (0) 53.00
Ryan Broekhoff DAL 74 (8,809) 60 (0) 6 (0) 53.50
Yuta Watanabe MEM 76 (8,456) 60 (0) 6 (0) 54.50
Michael Carter-Williams 77 (8,045) 60 (0) 6 (0) 55.00
Raul Neto UTA 79 (7,088) 60 (0) 6 (0) 56.00
Frank Mason SAC 90 (3,960) 39 (1) 6 (0) 56.25
Jawun Evans PHO 91 (3,948) 39 (1) 6 (0) 56.75
Yogi Ferrell SAC 81 (6,423) 60 (0) 6 (0) 57.00
E'Twaun Moore NOP 93 (3,551) 39 (1) 6 (0) 57.75
Elie Okobo PHO 84 (5,127) 60 (0) 6 (0) 58.50
Daryl Macon DAL 85 (4,851) 60 (0) 6 (0) 59.00
De'Anthony Melton PHO 86 (4,791) 60 (0) 6 (0) 59.50
Elfrid Payton NOP 87 (4,757) 60 (0) 6 (0) 60.00
Garrett Temple MEM 98 (3,043) 39 (1) 6 (0) 60.25
Dillon Brooks MEM 88 (4,521) 60 (0) 6 (0) 60.50
Brandon Goodwin DEN 89 (4,344) 60 (0) 6 (0) 61.00
Jared Terrell MIN 101 (2,262) 39 (1) 6 (0) 61.75
Troy Daniels PHO 92 (3,883) 60 (0) 6 (0) 62.50
Ben McLemore SAC 94 (3,396) 60 (0) 6 (0) 63.50
Naz Mitrou-Long UTA 95 (3,234) 60 (0) 6 (0) 64.00
Frank Jackson NOP 96 (3,155) 60 (0) 6 (0) 64.50
Anfernee Simons POR 97 (3,083) 60 (0) 6 (0) 65.00
C.J. Williams MIN 99 (3,039) 60 (0) 6 (0) 66.00
MarShon Brooks 110 (1,296) 39 (1) 6 (0) 66.25
Tyrone Wallace LAC 100 (2,704) 60 (0) 6 (0) 66.50
Gary Trent Jr. POR 102 (2,201) 60 (0) 6 (0) 67.50
Tim Frazier NOP 103 (2,119) 60 (0) 6 (0) 68.00
Wayne Selden CHI* 104 (1,987) 60 (0) 6 (0) 68.50
Ian Clark NOP 105 (1,936) 60 (0) 6 (0) 69.00
Jerome Robinson LAC 106 (1,828) 60 (0) 6 (0) 69.50
Sindarius Thornwell LAC 107 (1,741) 60 (0) 6 (0) 70.00
Shelvin Mack MEM 108 (1,666) 60 (0) 6 (0) 70.50
Trevon Bluiett NOP 109 (1,492) 60 (0) 6 (0) 71.00
Kenrich Williams NOP 111 (938) 60 (0) 6 (0) 72.00
Andrew Harrison 112 (834) 60 (0) 6 (0) 72.50

Western Conference frontcourt

 

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
LeBron James LAL 1 (4,620,809) 1 (174) 1 (78) 1.00
Kevin Durant GSW 3 (3,150,648) 2 (168) 2 (77) 2.50
Paul George OKC 4 (3,122,346) 4 (76) 4 (43) 4.00
Anthony Davis NOP 5 (2,520,728) 3 (136) 3 (66) 4.00
Luka Doncic DAL 2 (4,242,980) 8 (43) 6 (2) 4.50
Nikola Jokic DEN 7 (1,445,989) 5 (75) 5 (33) 6.00
Steven Adams OKC 6 (1,779,073) 7 (48) 8 (0) 6.75
Draymond Green GSW 9 (958,761) 10 (16) 8 (0) 9.00
Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 11 (501,401) 10 (16) 8 (0) 10.00
LaMarcus Aldridge SAS 13 (463,118) 6 (49) 8 (0) 10.00
DeMarcus Cousins GSW 10 (691,722) 13 (13) 8 (0) 10.25
Clint Capela HOU 12 (467,048) 9 (20) 8 (0) 10.25
Kyle Kuzma LAL 8 (1,155,582) 19 (10) 8 (0) 10.75
Tobias Harris LAC 19 (219,184) 10 (16) 8 (0) 14.00
Danilo Gallinari LAC 17 (259,799) 18 (11) 8 (0) 15.00
Jerami Grant OKC 18 (238,095) 19 (10) 8 (0) 15.75
Rudy Gobert UTA 21 (196,040) 16 (12) 7 (1) 16.25
Brandon Ingram LAL 14 (447,996) 30 (4) 8 (0) 16.50
Dirk Nowitzki DAL 15 (394,622) 30 (4) 8 (0) 17.00
Carmelo Anthony CHI* 20 (202,117) 24 (7) 8 (0) 18.00
DeAndre Jordan DAL 22 (173,516) 22 (8) 8 (0) 18.50
Andrew Wiggins MIN 27 (123,527) 16 (12) 8 (0) 19.50
Marc Gasol MEM 30 (102,405) 13 (13) 8 (0) 20.25
PJ Tucker HOU 23 (149,798) 28 (5) 8 (0) 20.50
Deandre Ayton PHO 31 (101,143) 13 (13) 8 (0) 20.75
Jusuf Nurkic POR 24 (131,459) 30 (4) 8 (0) 21.50
Boban Marjanovic LAC 26 (123,533) 30 (4) 8 (0) 22.50
JaVale McGee LAL 16 (316,015) 52 (1) 8 (0) 23.00
Rudy Gay SAS 28 (122,988) 30 (4) 8 (0) 23.50
Harrison Barnes DAL 40 (69,434) 21 (9) 8 (0) 27.25
Kostas Antetokounmpo DAL 32 (98,369) 39 (3) 8 (0) 27.75
Nemanja Bjelica SAC 29 (121,732) 52 (1) 8 (0) 29.50
Nerlens Noel OKC 38 (72,361) 39 (3) 8 (0) 30.75
Joe Ingles UTA 36 (77,335) 44 (2) 8 (0) 31.00
Michael Beasley LAL 43 (55,823) 30 (4) 8 (0) 31.00
Montrezl Harrell LAC 47 (47,205) 22 (8) 8 (0) 31.00
Ivica Zubac LAL 33 (97,263) 52 (1) 8 (0) 31.50
Robert Covington MIN 42 (62,266) 39 (3) 8 (0) 32.75
Jordan Bell GSW 37 (73,082) 52 (1) 8 (0) 33.50
Dario Saric MIN 51 (37,201) 27 (6) 8 (0) 34.25
Pau Gasol SAS 39 (71,195) 52 (1) 8 (0) 34.50
Jonas Jerebko GSW 25 (125,647) 84 (0) 8 (0) 35.50
Davis Bertans SAS 44 (52,192) 52 (1) 8 (0) 37.00
Julius Randle NOP 45 (48,268) 52 (1) 8 (0) 37.50
Willie Cauley-Stein SAC 58 (28,256) 30 (4) 8 (0) 38.50
Jakob Poeltl SAS 54 (31,560) 39 (3) 8 (0) 38.75
Danuel House Jr. HOU 48 (45,459) 52 (1) 8 (0) 39.00
Kevon Looney GSW 34 (91,374) 84 (0) 8 (0) 40.00
Taj Gibson MIN 64 (26,708) 24 (7) 8 (0) 40.00
Tyson Chandler LAL 35 (78,740) 84 (0) 8 (0) 40.50
Marvin Bagley III SAC 55 (30,830) 44 (2) 8 (0) 40.50
Kelly Oubre Jr. PHO 52 (33,522) 52 (1) 8 (0) 41.00
Maxi Kleber DAL 56 (30,269) 44 (2) 8 (0) 41.00
T.J. Warren PHO 63 (27,697) 30 (4) 8 (0) 41.00
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 66 (23,390) 24 (7) 8 (0) 41.00
Al-Farouq Aminu POR 65 (26,552) 28 (5) 8 (0) 41.50
Paul Millsap DEN 41 (63,365) 84 (0) 8 (0) 43.50
Jae Crowder UTA 60 (28,076) 52 (1) 8 (0) 45.00
Nikola Mirotic NOP 61 (27,799) 52 (1) 8 (0) 45.50
Juancho Hernangomez DEN 46 (47,464) 84 (0) 8 (0) 46.00
Mason Plumlee DEN 62 (27,733) 52 (1) 8 (0) 46.00
Alfonzo McKinnie GSW 49 (40,423) 84 (0) 8 (0) 47.50
Nene Hilario HOU 50 (38,334) 84 (0) 8 (0) 48.00
Patrick Patterson OKC 53 (31,968) 84 (0) 8 (0) 49.50
Dwight Powell DAL 69 (20,554) 52 (1) 8 (0) 49.50
Kosta Koufos SAC 73 (16,408) 44 (2) 8 (0) 49.50
Dorian Finney-Smith DAL 71 (18,470) 52 (1) 8 (0) 50.50
Torrey Craig DEN 72 (18,015) 52 (1) 8 (0) 51.00
Abdel Nader OKC 57 (29,254) 84 (0) 8 (0) 51.50
Zach Collins POR 74 (16,287) 52 (1) 8 (0) 52.00
Derrick Favors UTA 59 (28,213) 84 (0) 8 (0) 52.50
Gary Clark HOU 76 (15,366) 52 (1) 8 (0) 53.00
Kyle Anderson MEM 87 (10,590) 30 (4) 8 (0) 53.00
Meyers Leonard POR 79 (12,933) 52 (1) 8 (0) 54.50
Johnathan Williams LAL 80 (12,423) 52 (1) 8 (0) 55.00
Mikal Bridges PHO 81 (12,284) 52 (1) 8 (0) 55.50
Josh Jackson PHO 86 (10,617) 44 (2) 8 (0) 56.00
James Ennis III HOU 67 (21,347) 84 (0) 8 (0) 56.50
Damian Jones GSW 68 (21,317) 84 (0) 8 (0) 57.00
Maurice Harkless POR 84 (11,822) 52 (1) 8 (0) 57.00
Moritz Wagner LAL 70 (20,529) 84 (0) 8 (0) 58.00
Harry Giles III SAC 90 (9,678) 44 (2) 8 (0) 58.00
Marcus Derrickson GSW 75 (15,695) 84 (0) 8 (0) 60.50
Marcin Gortat LAC 77 (15,006) 84 (0) 8 (0) 61.50
Royce O'Neale UTA 93 (8,163) 52 (1) 8 (0) 61.50
Omri Casspi MEM 78 (14,031) 84 (0) 8 (0) 62.00
Dante Cunningham SAS 94 (7,472) 52 (1) 8 (0) 62.00
Ryan Anderson PHO 104 (5,711) 39 (3) 8 (0) 63.75
Gorgui Dieng MIN 82 (12,079) 84 (0) 8 (0) 64.00
Dragan Bender PHO 98 (6,570) 52 (1) 8 (0) 64.00
Trey Lyles DEN 83 (11,872) 84 (0) 8 (0) 64.50
Michael Porter Jr. DEN 85 (10,756) 84 (0) 8 (0) 65.50
Joakim Noah MEM 88 (9,877) 84 (0) 8 (0) 67.00
Jake Layman POR 89 (9,714) 84 (0) 8 (0) 67.50
Richaun Holmes PHO 105 (5,639) 52 (1) 8 (0) 67.50
Jahlil Okafor NOP 109 (4,247) 44 (2) 8 (0) 67.50
Justin Jackson SAC 91 (9,271) 84 (0) 8 (0) 68.50
Luol Deng MIN 92 (9,035) 84 (0) 8 (0) 69.00
Donte Grantham OKC 108 (4,492) 52 (1) 8 (0) 69.00
Vincent Edwards HOU 95 (7,007) 84 (0) 8 (0) 70.50
Caleb Swanigan POR 111 (4,009) 52 (1) 8 (0) 70.50
Marquese Chriss HOU 96 (6,829) 84 (0) 8 (0) 71.00
Anthony Tolliver MIN 97 (6,788) 84 (0) 8 (0) 71.50
Ekpe Udoh UTA 99 (6,518) 84 (0) 8 (0) 72.50
Isaiah Hartenstein HOU 100 (6,370) 84 (0) 8 (0) 73.00
JaMychal Green MEM 116 (3,409) 52 (1) 8 (0) 73.00
Salah Mejri DAL 101 (6,322) 84 (0) 8 (0) 73.50
Thabo Sefolosha UTA 102 (6,236) 84 (0) 8 (0) 74.00
Zach Randolph SAC 103 (6,231) 84 (0) 8 (0) 74.50
Keita Bates-Diop MIN 106 (5,116) 84 (0) 8 (0) 76.00
Ray Spalding DAL 107 (4,518) 84 (0) 8 (0) 76.50
Wenyen Gabriel SAC 123 (2,750) 52 (1) 8 (0) 76.50
Tony Bradley UTA 128 (2,552) 44 (2) 8 (0) 77.00
Angel Delgado LAC 110 (4,204) 84 (0) 8 (0) 78.00
Ben Moore SAS 127 (2,606) 52 (1) 8 (0) 78.50
Drew Eubanks SAS 112 (3,853) 84 (0) 8 (0) 79.00
Mike Scott LAC 113 (3,820) 84 (0) 8 (0) 79.50
James Nunnally 114 (3,537) 84 (0) 8 (0) 80.00
Thomas Welsh DEN 115 (3,439) 84 (0) 8 (0) 80.50
Darius Miller NOP 132 (2,012) 52 (1) 8 (0) 81.00
Luc Mbah a Moute LAC 117 (3,125) 84 (0) 8 (0) 81.50
Chandler Parsons MEM 118 (3,030) 84 (0) 8 (0) 82.00
Johnathan Motley LAC 134 (1,832) 52 (1) 8 (0) 82.00
George King PHO 119 (2,964) 84 (0) 8 (0) 82.50
Georges Niang UTA 120 (2,942) 84 (0) 8 (0) 83.00
Jarred Vanderbilt DEN 121 (2,815) 84 (0) 8 (0) 83.50
Cheick Diallo NOP 122 (2,757) 84 (0) 8 (0) 84.00
Tyler Lydon DEN 124 (2,707) 84 (0) 8 (0) 85.00
Chimezie Metu SAS 125 (2,695) 84 (0) 8 (0) 85.50
Troy Williams SAC 126 (2,647) 84 (0) 8 (0) 86.00
Skal Labissiere SAC 129 (2,471) 84 (0) 8 (0) 87.50
Quincy Pondexter SAS 130 (2,367) 84 (0) 8 (0) 88.00
Tyler Cavanaugh UTA 131 (2,126) 84 (0) 8 (0) 88.50
Wesley Johnson NOP 133 (1,919) 84 (0) 8 (0) 89.50
Ivan Rabb MEM 135 (1,628) 84 (0) 8 (0) 90.50
Solomon Hill NOP 136 (1,607) 84 (0) 8 (0) 91.00
Jarnell Stokes 137 (1,049) 84 (0) 8 (0) 91.50
Eric Moreland 138 (538) 84 (0) 8 (0) 92.00

*Changed conferences during the voting period and therefore counted in his prior conference