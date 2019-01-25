Complete 2019 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Eric Moreland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We learned the All-Star starters last night:

But how close were the races? Whom did each voting contingent – fans, players and media – favor?

The NBA scores each player by his rank within position and conference in each category of voting – 50% of his rank in fan voting, 25% of his rank in player voting and 25% of his rank in media voting. Players who received no votes in a category were ranked one spot below the last vote-getter. Lowest score wins. The fan vote served as tiebreaker.

The full voting results, with each player’s category rank listed and his number of votes within that category in parentheses:

Eastern Conference guard

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Western Conference guard

Western Conference frontcourt

*Changed conferences during the voting period and therefore counted in his prior conference