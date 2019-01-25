Complete 2019 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Eric Moreland

We learned the All-Star starters last night:
But how close were the races? Whom did each voting contingent – fans, players and media – favor?
The NBA scores each player by his rank within position and conference in each category of voting – 50% of his rank in fan voting, 25% of his rank in player voting and 25% of his rank in media voting. Players who received no votes in a category were ranked one spot below the last vote-getter. Lowest score wins. The fan vote served as tiebreaker.
The full voting results, with each player’s category rank listed and his number of votes within that category in parentheses:
Eastern Conference guard
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Kyrie Irving
|BOS
|1 (3,881,766)
|1 (190)
|1 (100)
|1.00
|Kemba Walker
|CHA
|3 (1,395,330)
|2 (98)
|2 (48)
|2.50
|Dwyane Wade
|MIA
|2 (2,208,598)
|6 (41)
|6 (5)
|4.00
|Ben Simmons
|PHI
|4 (1,184,221)
|5 (43)
|3 (25)
|4.00
|Victor Oladipo
|IND
|5 (948,260)
|4 (58)
|4 (11)
|4.50
|Kyle Lowry
|TOR
|6 (931,460)
|7 (38)
|7 (4)
|6.50
|Bradley Beal
|WAS
|10 (346,027)
|3 (62)
|5 (7)
|7.00
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|7 (519,746)
|8 (17)
|8 (0)
|7.50
|D'Angelo Russell
|BRK
|11 (222,499)
|10 (15)
|8 (0)
|10.00
|Eric Bledsoe
|MIL
|16 (164,441)
|8 (17)
|8 (0)
|12.00
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|13 (213,401)
|19 (4)
|8 (0)
|13.25
|Malcolm Brogdon
|MIL
|17 (142,966)
|12 (14)
|8 (0)
|13.50
|JJ Redick
|PHI
|18 (122,738)
|12 (14)
|8 (0)
|14.00
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|BRK
|20 (115,054)
|10 (15)
|8 (0)
|14.50
|John Wall
|WAS
|15 (169,032)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|16.00
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|19 (122,200)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|18.00
|Trae Young
|ATL
|21 (106,790)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|19.00
|Tony Parker
|CHA
|24 (77,056)
|22 (3)
|8 (0)
|19.50
|Jordan Clarkson
|CLE
|14 (191,853)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|19.75
|Terry Rozier
|BOS
|23 (79,584)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|20.00
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|NYK
|25 (68,310)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|21.00
|Goran Dragic
|MIA
|8 (482,214)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|21.25
|Jeremy Lin
|ATL
|9 (449,166)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|21.75
|Josh Richardson
|MIA
|27 (61,287)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|22.00
|Collin Sexton
|CLE
|28 (36,471)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|22.50
|T.J. McConnell
|PHI
|32 (26,564)
|19 (4)
|8 (0)
|22.75
|Danny Green
|TOR
|12 (220,816)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|23.25
|Darren Collison
|IND
|35 (22,529)
|16 (5)
|8 (0)
|23.50
|Fred VanVleet
|TOR
|22 (101,147)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|23.75
|Kris Dunn
|CHI
|33 (23,389)
|22 (3)
|8 (0)
|24.00
|Evan Fournier
|ORL
|37 (21,611)
|19 (4)
|8 (0)
|25.25
|Markelle Fultz
|PHI
|30 (29,992)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|27.75
|Jeremy Lamb
|CHA
|42 (16,378)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|29.50
|Caris LeVert
|BRK
|34 (23,085)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|29.75
|Furkan Korkmaz
|PHI
|26 (61,306)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|30.25
|Cory Joseph
|IND
|46 (14,252)
|22 (3)
|8 (0)
|30.50
|George Hill
|MIL
|36 (21,901)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|30.75
|Reggie Jackson
|DET
|52 (12,680)
|14 (8)
|8 (0)
|31.50
|Delon Wright
|TOR
|29 (35,189)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|31.75
|Tyreke Evans
|IND
|48 (14,114)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|32.50
|Matthew Dellavedova
|CLE
|31 (28,387)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|32.75
|D.J. Augustin
|ORL
|54 (12,441)
|15 (7)
|8 (0)
|32.75
|Jaylen Adams
|ATL
|49 (13,927)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|33.00
|Malik Monk
|CHA
|50 (13,650)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|33.50
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|NYK
|51 (12,959)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|34.00
|Tony Snell
|MIL
|43 (16,215)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|34.25
|Jose Calderon
|DET
|38 (21,473)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|36.25
|Kent Bazemore
|ATL
|56 (11,777)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|36.50
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|CHI
|61 (10,235)
|16 (5)
|8 (0)
|36.50
|Donte DiVincenzo
|MIL
|39 (20,293)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|36.75
|Landry Shamet
|PHI
|40 (19,255)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|37.25
|Pat Connaughton
|MIL
|41 (16,580)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|37.75
|Reggie Bullock
|DET
|66 (8,446)
|16 (5)
|8 (0)
|39.00
|Sterling Brown
|MIL
|44 (14,534)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|39.25
|Dion Waiters
|MIA
|45 (14,335)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|39.75
|PJ Dozier
|BOS
|65 (8,545)
|22 (3)
|8 (0)
|40.00
|Allonzo Trier
|NYK
|47 (14,138)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|40.75
|Dzanan Musa
|BRK
|53 (12,560)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|43.75
|Aaron Holiday
|IND
|63 (9,819)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|44.25
|Frank Ntilikina
|NYK
|55 (11,791)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|44.75
|Ron Baker
|
|74 (6,878)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|45.50
|Tyler Johnson
|MIA
|57 (11,649)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|45.75
|Tyler Dorsey
|ATL
|58 (11,511)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|46.25
|Rodney Hood
|CLE
|67 (8,046)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|46.25
|Terrence Ross
|ORL
|59 (11,462)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|46.75
|Tomas Satoransky
|WAS
|60 (10,643)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|47.25
|Rawle Alkins
|CHI
|62 (10,178)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|48.25
|Justin Anderson
|ATL
|72 (7,086)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|48.75
|Antonio Blakeney
|CHI
|81 (5,002)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|49.00
|Brad Wanamaker
|BOS
|64 (9,033)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|49.25
|Devonte' Graham
|CHA
|75 (6,668)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|50.25
|Kevin Huerter
|ATL
|68 (7,932)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|51.25
|Trey Burke
|NYK
|69 (7,678)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|51.75
|Alec Burks
|CLE
|78 (5,516)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|51.75
|Wayne Ellington
|MIA
|70 (7,655)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|52.25
|Dwayne Bacon
|CHA
|71 (7,549)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|52.75
|Allen Crabbe
|BRK
|73 (6,896)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|53.75
|Langston Galloway
|DET
|82 (4,837)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|53.75
|Luke Kennard
|DET
|76 (6,320)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|55.25
|Shabazz Napier
|BRK
|77 (5,910)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|55.75
|Trevon Duval
|MIL
|79 (5,276)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|56.75
|Walter Lemon Jr.
|
|88 (4,253)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|56.75
|Denzel Valentine
|CHI
|80 (5,099)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|57.25
|Bruce Brown
|DET
|89 (4,242)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|57.25
|Jordan Loyd
|TOR
|83 (4,821)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|58.75
|Cameron Payne
|CLE
|92 (3,886)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|58.75
|Malachi Richardson
|TOR
|84 (4,758)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|59.25
|Ish Smith
|DET
|85 (4,631)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|59.75
|Jerian Grant
|ORL
|103 (2,786)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|60.00
|Damyean Dotson
|NYK
|86 (4,393)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|60.25
|Jaylen Morris
|
|87 (4,350)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|60.75
|Shake Milton
|PHI
|90 (4,154)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|62.25
|Zhaire Smith
|PHI
|91 (3,985)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|62.75
|Daniel Hamilton
|ATL
|100 (3,246)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|62.75
|Patrick McCaw
|TOR
|101 (3,073)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|63.25
|Courtney Lee
|NYK
|93 (3,768)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|63.75
|Shaquille Harrison
|CHI
|94 (3,760)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|64.25
|Lorenzo Brown
|
|95 (3,409)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|64.75
|Troy Caupain
|ORL
|113 (1,589)
|26 (2)
|8 (0)
|65.00
|J.P. Macura
|CHA
|96 (3,399)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|65.25
|David Nwaba
|CLE
|97 (3,385)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|65.75
|Isaiah Briscoe
|ORL
|98 (3,362)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|66.25
|Glenn Robinson III
|DET
|99 (3,257)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|66.75
|Jordan McRae
|WAS
|109 (1,971)
|43 (1)
|8 (0)
|67.25
|Khyri Thomas
|DET
|102 (2,890)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|68.25
|Theo Pinson
|BRK
|104 (2,525)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|69.25
|Demetrius Jackson
|
|105 (2,295)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|69.75
|Chasson Randle
|WAS
|106 (2,137)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|70.25
|Keenan Evans
|
|107 (2,050)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|70.75
|Brandon Sampson
|CHI
|108 (2,049)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|71.25
|Edmond Sumner
|IND
|110 (1,671)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|72.25
|Joe Chealey
|CHA
|111 (1,668)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|72.75
|Melvin Frazier Jr.
|ORL
|112 (1,663)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|73.25
|Zach Lofton
|
|114 (1,360)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.25
|Davon Reed
|IND
|115 (1,122)
|61 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.75
Eastern Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|1 (4,375,747)
|1 (269)
|1 (99)
|1.00
|Kawhi Leonard
|TOR
|2 (3,580,531)
|2 (189)
|1 (99)
|1.75
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|3 (2,783,833)
|3 (186)
|1 (99)
|2.50
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|4 (1,002,885)
|7 (19)
|4 (1)
|4.75
|Jimmy Butler
|PHI
|5 (907,775)
|4 (51)
|7 (0)
|5.25
|Blake Griffin
|DET
|6 (843,785)
|5 (50)
|7 (0)
|6.00
|Pascal Siakam
|TOR
|8 (506,199)
|10 (16)
|4 (1)
|7.50
|Vince Carter
|ATL
|7 (540,939)
|12 (11)
|7 (0)
|8.25
|Andre Drummond
|DET
|12 (264,473)
|6 (21)
|7 (0)
|9.25
|Nikola Vucevic
|ORL
|13 (255,487)
|9 (17)
|4 (1)
|9.75
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|14 (238,103)
|8 (18)
|7 (0)
|10.75
|Al Horford
|BOS
|10 (360,988)
|22 (7)
|7 (0)
|12.25
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|17 (147,667)
|12 (11)
|7 (0)
|13.25
|Gordon Hayward
|BOS
|9 (412,018)
|29 (4)
|7 (0)
|13.50
|Serge Ibaka
|TOR
|11 (348,217)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|13.50
|Domantas Sabonis
|IND
|18 (144,248)
|12 (11)
|7 (0)
|13.75
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|IND
|20 (122,143)
|12 (11)
|7 (0)
|14.75
|Marcus Morris
|BOS
|16 (190,006)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|16.00
|Jarrett Allen
|BRK
|25 (94,421)
|11 (14)
|7 (0)
|17.00
|Kevin Love
|CLE
|15 (191,230)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|17.75
|Aaron Gordon
|ORL
|24 (94,489)
|17 (10)
|7 (0)
|18.00
|Myles Turner
|IND
|27 (89,023)
|12 (11)
|7 (0)
|18.25
|Lauri Markkanen
|CHI
|19 (139,747)
|29 (4)
|7 (0)
|18.50
|Mo Bamba
|ORL
|28 (81,319)
|24 (6)
|7 (0)
|21.75
|Tristan Thompson
|CLE
|34 (49,756)
|19 (8)
|7 (0)
|23.50
|John Collins
|ATL
|31 (55,563)
|29 (4)
|7 (0)
|24.50
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|37 (46,466)
|19 (8)
|7 (0)
|25.00
|OG Anunoby
|TOR
|30 (69,500)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|25.25
|Hassan Whiteside
|MIA
|21 (119,122)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|26.50
|Jonas Valanciunas
|TOR
|22 (114,827)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|27.00
|Cedi Osman
|CLE
|23 (101,593)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|27.50
|Ersan Ilyasova
|MIL
|32 (53,653)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|28.00
|Thaddeus Young
|IND
|42 (30,244)
|22 (7)
|7 (0)
|28.25
|Trevor Ariza
|WAS
|45 (26,975)
|19 (8)
|7 (0)
|29.00
|Aron Baynes
|BOS
|35 (49,545)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|29.50
|Justise Winslow
|MIA
|36 (49,421)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|30.00
|Enes Kanter
|NYK
|29 (70,621)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|30.50
|Kevin Knox
|NYK
|40 (32,851)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|32.00
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|CHI
|48 (23,420)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|32.00
|Thon Maker
|MIL
|41 (31,403)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|36.50
|Kristaps Porzingis
|NYK
|26 (89,334)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|36.75
|Zaza Pachulia
|DET
|50 (21,525)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|37.00
|Nicolas Batum
|CHA
|54 (18,813)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|37.25
|Wilson Chandler
|PHI
|63 (13,791)
|18 (9)
|7 (0)
|37.75
|Rodions Kurucs
|BRK
|56 (17,925)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|38.25
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|57 (17,319)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|38.75
|Joe Harris
|BRK
|46 (24,489)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|39.00
|Willy Hernangomez
|CHA
|47 (24,162)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|39.50
|Jabari Parker
|CHI
|55 (18,051)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|39.50
|Thomas Bryant
|WAS
|62 (13,848)
|29 (4)
|7 (0)
|40.00
|Dwight Howard
|WAS
|33 (50,356)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|40.25
|Udonis Haslem
|MIA
|51 (21,197)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|41.50
|Jonah Bolden
|PHI
|60 (14,995)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|42.00
|Larry Nance Jr.
|CLE
|38 (40,455)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|42.75
|Norman Powell
|TOR
|39 (38,937)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|43.25
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|BRK
|69 (11,716)
|29 (4)
|7 (0)
|43.50
|Cristiano Felicio
|CHI
|58 (17,219)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|45.00
|Daniel Theis
|BOS
|43 (27,283)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|45.25
|Chris Boucher
|TOR
|59 (15,678)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|45.50
|Robert Williams III
|BOS
|44 (27,246)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|45.75
|Jeff Green
|WAS
|71 (11,332)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|45.75
|Ed Davis
|BRK
|68 (12,750)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|46.00
|Robin Lopez
|CHI
|77 (11,049)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|46.50
|Kelly Olynyk
|MIA
|64 (13,303)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|48.00
|D.J. Wilson
|MIL
|49 (22,258)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|48.25
|James Johnson
|MIA
|65 (13,217)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|48.50
|Mario Hezonja
|NYK
|66 (12,999)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|49.00
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|MIA
|52 (20,002)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|49.75
|CJ Miles
|TOR
|53 (19,435)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|50.25
|Channing Frye
|CLE
|76 (11,090)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|54.00
|Greg Monroe
|TOR
|61 (14,563)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|54.25
|Mike Muscala
|PHI
|85 (9,292)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|54.50
|Bismack Biyombo
|CHA
|89 (8,128)
|34 (3)
|7 (0)
|54.75
|Ike Anigbogu
|IND
|87 (8,882)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|55.50
|Marvin Williams
|CHA
|80 (10,093)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|56.00
|Bobby Portis
|CHI
|88 (8,209)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|56.00
|Doug McDermott
|IND
|81 (10,079)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|56.50
|Jared Dudley
|BRK
|82 (9,760)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|57.00
|Jonathon Simmons
|ORL
|90 (7,686)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|57.00
|Ante Zizic
|CLE
|67 (12,931)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|57.25
|Otto Porter Jr.
|WAS
|83 (9,713)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|57.50
|Dewayne Dedmon
|ATL
|84 (9,483)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|58.00
|Semi Ojeleye
|BOS
|70 (11,665)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|58.75
|Alex Len
|ATL
|86 (9,006)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|59.00
|Sam Dekker
|WAS
|95 (6,795)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|59.50
|Frank Kaminsky
|CHA
|72 (11,325)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|59.75
|Guerschon Yabusele
|BOS
|73 (11,201)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|60.25
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|CHA
|74 (11,144)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|60.75
|Cody Zeller
|CHA
|75 (11,141)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|61.25
|Rodney McGruder
|MIA
|91 (7,230)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|61.50
|Noah Vonleh
|NYK
|92 (7,190)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|62.00
|Amir Johnson
|PHI
|93 (7,189)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|62.50
|Kenneth Faried
|HOU*
|78 (10,431)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|62.75
|DeMarre Carroll
|BRK
|79 (10,384)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|63.25
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|ATL
|96 (6,732)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|64.00
|Taurean Prince
|ATL
|97 (6,542)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|64.50
|Markieff Morris
|WAS
|98 (6,491)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|65.00
|Chandler Hutchison
|CHI
|106 (5,111)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|65.00
|Mitchell Robinson
|NYK
|101 (6,126)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|66.50
|Kyle O'Quinn
|IND
|109 (4,144)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|66.50
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|94 (6,855)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|70.75
|Troy Brown Jr.
|WAS
|110 (4,101)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|71.00
|Christian Wood
|MIL
|99 (6,396)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|73.25
|Stanley Johnson
|DET
|100 (6,375)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|73.75
|Jason Smith
|MIL
|102 (5,864)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|74.75
|Henry Ellenson
|DET
|103 (5,823)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|75.25
|Timofey Mozgov
|ORL
|104 (5,796)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|75.75
|Amile Jefferson
|ORL
|128 (2,531)
|41 (2)
|7 (0)
|76.00
|Justin Holiday
|MEM*
|105 (5,169)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|76.25
|Khem Birch
|ORL
|121 (3,196)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|76.50
|Duncan Robinson
|MIA
|107 (4,918)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|77.25
|Lance Thomas
|NYK
|123 (2,950)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|77.50
|TJ Leaf
|IND
|108 (4,656)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|77.75
|Wes Iwundu
|ORL
|125 (2,704)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|78.50
|Treveon Graham
|BRK
|111 (4,093)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|79.25
|Luke Kornet
|NYK
|112 (3,995)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|79.75
|Jaron Blossomgame
|CLE
|113 (3,962)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.25
|Alex Poythress
|ATL
|114 (3,583)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.75
|Omari Spellman
|ATL
|115 (3,479)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|81.25
|Justin Patton
|PHI
|116 (3,417)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|81.75
|Jon Leuer
|DET
|117 (3,391)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|82.25
|1 Johnson
|IND
|118 (3,333)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|82.75
|Miles Plumlee
|ATL
|119 (3,247)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|83.25
|Jalen Jones
|
|120 (3,228)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|83.75
|John Henson
|CLE
|122 (3,018)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|84.75
|Ian Mahinmi
|WAS
|124 (2,937)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|85.75
|Isaiah Hicks
|NYK
|126 (2,667)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|86.75
|Devin Robinson
|WAS
|127 (2,538)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|87.25
|Yante Maten
|MIA
|129 (2,085)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|88.25
|Jarell Martin
|ORL
|130 (1,401)
|88 (0)
|7 (0)
|88.75
Western Conference guard
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|1 (3,861,038)
|1 (161)
|2 (97)
|1.25
|James Harden
|HOU
|3 (2,905,488)
|2 (153)
|1 (99)
|2.25
|Derrick Rose
|MIN
|2 (3,376,277)
|4 (36)
|6 (0)
|3.50
|Russell Westbrook
|OKC
|4 (2,512,374)
|3 (54)
|3 (2)
|3.50
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|6 (1,043,785)
|5 (31)
|4 (1)
|5.25
|Klay Thompson
|GSW
|5 (1,578,140)
|11 (13)
|4 (1)
|6.25
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAS
|7 (1,039,658)
|8 (20)
|6 (0)
|7.00
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|10 (475,535)
|6 (26)
|6 (0)
|8.00
|Lonzo Ball
|LAL
|8 (961,488)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|9.00
|Chris Paul
|HOU
|9 (520,453)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|9.50
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|13 (260,655)
|7 (21)
|6 (0)
|9.75
|Donovan Mitchell
|UTA
|11 (417,390)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|10.50
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|12 (358,582)
|13 (11)
|6 (0)
|10.75
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SAC
|14 (243,440)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|12.00
|CJ McCollum
|POR
|19 (205,182)
|12 (12)
|6 (0)
|14.00
|Dennis Schroder
|OKC
|15 (239,671)
|23 (6)
|6 (0)
|14.75
|Mike Conley
|MEM
|23 (141,683)
|9 (19)
|6 (0)
|15.25
|Jrue Holiday
|NOP
|26 (93,873)
|10 (15)
|6 (0)
|17.00
|Buddy Hield
|SAC
|22 (141,994)
|21 (7)
|6 (0)
|17.75
|Lou Williams
|LAC
|29 (83,791)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|19.50
|Rajon Rondo
|LAL
|17 (220,466)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|19.75
|Josh Hart
|LAL
|18 (209,425)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|20.25
|Marco Belinelli
|SAS
|24 (104,675)
|30 (3)
|6 (0)
|21.00
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|DAL
|27 (90,268)
|24 (5)
|6 (0)
|21.00
|Eric Gordon
|HOU
|20 (165,649)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|21.25
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|LAL
|31 (76,553)
|26 (4)
|6 (0)
|23.50
|Andre Iguodala
|GSW
|16 (234,866)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|24.50
|Ricky Rubio
|UTA
|30 (78,842)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|24.50
|J.J. Barea
|DAL
|37 (65,274)
|21 (7)
|6 (0)
|25.25
|Terrance Ferguson
|OKC
|33 (72,501)
|30 (3)
|6 (0)
|25.50
|Quinn Cook
|GSW
|35 (69,321)
|26 (4)
|6 (0)
|25.50
|Lance Stephenson
|LAL
|21 (150,510)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|27.00
|Alex Abrines
|OKC
|32 (73,043)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|27.25
|Gary Harris
|DEN
|34 (70,131)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|28.25
|Gerald Green
|HOU
|25 (103,557)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|29.00
|Seth Curry
|POR
|42 (49,447)
|26 (4)
|6 (0)
|29.00
|Shaun Livingston
|GSW
|28 (88,964)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|30.50
|Derrick White
|SAS
|45 (43,473)
|26 (4)
|6 (0)
|30.50
|Hamidou Diallo
|OKC
|39 (56,551)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|30.75
|Bryn Forbes
|SAS
|40 (54,302)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|31.25
|Patty Mills
|SAS
|41 (50,432)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|31.75
|Wesley Matthews
|DAL
|49 (26,731)
|24 (5)
|6 (0)
|32.00
|Jeff Teague
|MIN
|58 (18,719)
|14 (10)
|6 (0)
|34.00
|Milos Teodosic
|LAC
|36 (65,564)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|34.50
|Malik Beasley
|DEN
|50 (24,344)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|34.50
|Austin Rivers
|HOU
|38 (62,225)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|35.50
|Kyle Korver
|UTA
|43 (48,710)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|38.00
|Dante Exum
|UTA
|54 (20,517)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|38.25
|Isaiah Thomas
|DEN
|44 (44,367)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|38.50
|Grayson Allen
|UTA
|59 (18,350)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|39.00
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|LAC
|56 (19,842)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|39.25
|Andre Roberson
|OKC
|46 (40,928)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|39.50
|Josh Okogie
|MIN
|47 (28,373)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|40.00
|Raymond Felton
|OKC
|48 (27,109)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|40.50
|Patrick Beverley
|LAC
|69 (12,873)
|20 (9)
|6 (0)
|41.00
|Deonte Burton
|OKC
|64 (14,703)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|41.50
|Jamal Crawford
|PHO
|51 (22,935)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|42.00
|Will Barton
|DEN
|65 (14,668)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|42.00
|Tyus Jones
|MIN
|52 (22,516)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|42.50
|Jacob Evans
|GSW
|63 (15,573)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|42.75
|Monte Morris
|DEN
|53 (21,027)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|43.00
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|LAL
|55 (20,170)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|44.00
|Devin Harris
|DAL
|57 (19,132)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|45.00
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|OKC
|72 (9,522)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|45.50
|Brandon Knight
|HOU
|60 (18,110)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|46.50
|Jalen Brunson
|DAL
|61 (17,034)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|47.00
|Avery Bradley
|LAC
|75 (8,460)
|32 (2)
|6 (0)
|47.00
|Damion Lee
|GSW
|62 (15,964)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|47.50
|Dejounte Murray
|SAS
|66 (14,215)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|49.50
|Isaac Bonga
|LAL
|67 (13,678)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|50.00
|Nik Stauskas
|POR
|78 (7,574)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|50.25
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SAS
|68 (12,932)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|50.50
|Jerryd Bayless
|MIN
|80 (6,811)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|51.25
|Iman Shumpert
|SAC
|70 (11,093)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|51.50
|Alex Caruso
|LAL
|71 (9,563)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|52.00
|Wade Baldwin IV
|POR
|82 (6,351)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|52.25
|Jevon Carter
|MEM
|83 (6,154)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|52.75
|Evan Turner
|POR
|73 (9,218)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|53.00
|Ryan Broekhoff
|DAL
|74 (8,809)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|53.50
|Yuta Watanabe
|MEM
|76 (8,456)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|54.50
|Michael Carter-Williams
|
|77 (8,045)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|55.00
|Raul Neto
|UTA
|79 (7,088)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|56.00
|Frank Mason
|SAC
|90 (3,960)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|56.25
|Jawun Evans
|PHO
|91 (3,948)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|56.75
|Yogi Ferrell
|SAC
|81 (6,423)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|57.00
|E'Twaun Moore
|NOP
|93 (3,551)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|57.75
|Elie Okobo
|PHO
|84 (5,127)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|58.50
|Daryl Macon
|DAL
|85 (4,851)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|59.00
|De'Anthony Melton
|PHO
|86 (4,791)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|59.50
|Elfrid Payton
|NOP
|87 (4,757)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|60.00
|Garrett Temple
|MEM
|98 (3,043)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|60.25
|Dillon Brooks
|MEM
|88 (4,521)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|60.50
|Brandon Goodwin
|DEN
|89 (4,344)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|61.00
|Jared Terrell
|MIN
|101 (2,262)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|61.75
|Troy Daniels
|PHO
|92 (3,883)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|62.50
|Ben McLemore
|SAC
|94 (3,396)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|63.50
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|UTA
|95 (3,234)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|64.00
|Frank Jackson
|NOP
|96 (3,155)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|64.50
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|97 (3,083)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|65.00
|C.J. Williams
|MIN
|99 (3,039)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|66.00
|MarShon Brooks
|
|110 (1,296)
|39 (1)
|6 (0)
|66.25
|Tyrone Wallace
|LAC
|100 (2,704)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|66.50
|Gary Trent Jr.
|POR
|102 (2,201)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|67.50
|Tim Frazier
|NOP
|103 (2,119)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|68.00
|Wayne Selden
|CHI*
|104 (1,987)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|68.50
|Ian Clark
|NOP
|105 (1,936)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|69.00
|Jerome Robinson
|LAC
|106 (1,828)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|69.50
|Sindarius Thornwell
|LAC
|107 (1,741)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|70.00
|Shelvin Mack
|MEM
|108 (1,666)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|70.50
|Trevon Bluiett
|NOP
|109 (1,492)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|71.00
|Kenrich Williams
|NOP
|111 (938)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|72.00
|Andrew Harrison
|
|112 (834)
|60 (0)
|6 (0)
|72.50
Western Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|LeBron James
|LAL
|1 (4,620,809)
|1 (174)
|1 (78)
|1.00
|Kevin Durant
|GSW
|3 (3,150,648)
|2 (168)
|2 (77)
|2.50
|Paul George
|OKC
|4 (3,122,346)
|4 (76)
|4 (43)
|4.00
|Anthony Davis
|NOP
|5 (2,520,728)
|3 (136)
|3 (66)
|4.00
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|2 (4,242,980)
|8 (43)
|6 (2)
|4.50
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|7 (1,445,989)
|5 (75)
|5 (33)
|6.00
|Steven Adams
|OKC
|6 (1,779,073)
|7 (48)
|8 (0)
|6.75
|Draymond Green
|GSW
|9 (958,761)
|10 (16)
|8 (0)
|9.00
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|11 (501,401)
|10 (16)
|8 (0)
|10.00
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|SAS
|13 (463,118)
|6 (49)
|8 (0)
|10.00
|DeMarcus Cousins
|GSW
|10 (691,722)
|13 (13)
|8 (0)
|10.25
|Clint Capela
|HOU
|12 (467,048)
|9 (20)
|8 (0)
|10.25
|Kyle Kuzma
|LAL
|8 (1,155,582)
|19 (10)
|8 (0)
|10.75
|Tobias Harris
|LAC
|19 (219,184)
|10 (16)
|8 (0)
|14.00
|Danilo Gallinari
|LAC
|17 (259,799)
|18 (11)
|8 (0)
|15.00
|Jerami Grant
|OKC
|18 (238,095)
|19 (10)
|8 (0)
|15.75
|Rudy Gobert
|UTA
|21 (196,040)
|16 (12)
|7 (1)
|16.25
|Brandon Ingram
|LAL
|14 (447,996)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|16.50
|Dirk Nowitzki
|DAL
|15 (394,622)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|17.00
|Carmelo Anthony
|CHI*
|20 (202,117)
|24 (7)
|8 (0)
|18.00
|DeAndre Jordan
|DAL
|22 (173,516)
|22 (8)
|8 (0)
|18.50
|Andrew Wiggins
|MIN
|27 (123,527)
|16 (12)
|8 (0)
|19.50
|Marc Gasol
|MEM
|30 (102,405)
|13 (13)
|8 (0)
|20.25
|PJ Tucker
|HOU
|23 (149,798)
|28 (5)
|8 (0)
|20.50
|Deandre Ayton
|PHO
|31 (101,143)
|13 (13)
|8 (0)
|20.75
|Jusuf Nurkic
|POR
|24 (131,459)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|21.50
|Boban Marjanovic
|LAC
|26 (123,533)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|22.50
|JaVale McGee
|LAL
|16 (316,015)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|23.00
|Rudy Gay
|SAS
|28 (122,988)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|23.50
|Harrison Barnes
|DAL
|40 (69,434)
|21 (9)
|8 (0)
|27.25
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|DAL
|32 (98,369)
|39 (3)
|8 (0)
|27.75
|Nemanja Bjelica
|SAC
|29 (121,732)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|29.50
|Nerlens Noel
|OKC
|38 (72,361)
|39 (3)
|8 (0)
|30.75
|Joe Ingles
|UTA
|36 (77,335)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|31.00
|Michael Beasley
|LAL
|43 (55,823)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|31.00
|Montrezl Harrell
|LAC
|47 (47,205)
|22 (8)
|8 (0)
|31.00
|Ivica Zubac
|LAL
|33 (97,263)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|31.50
|Robert Covington
|MIN
|42 (62,266)
|39 (3)
|8 (0)
|32.75
|Jordan Bell
|GSW
|37 (73,082)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|33.50
|Dario Saric
|MIN
|51 (37,201)
|27 (6)
|8 (0)
|34.25
|Pau Gasol
|SAS
|39 (71,195)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|34.50
|Jonas Jerebko
|GSW
|25 (125,647)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|35.50
|Davis Bertans
|SAS
|44 (52,192)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|37.00
|Julius Randle
|NOP
|45 (48,268)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|37.50
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|SAC
|58 (28,256)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|38.50
|Jakob Poeltl
|SAS
|54 (31,560)
|39 (3)
|8 (0)
|38.75
|Danuel House Jr.
|HOU
|48 (45,459)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|39.00
|Kevon Looney
|GSW
|34 (91,374)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|40.00
|Taj Gibson
|MIN
|64 (26,708)
|24 (7)
|8 (0)
|40.00
|Tyson Chandler
|LAL
|35 (78,740)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|40.50
|Marvin Bagley III
|SAC
|55 (30,830)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|40.50
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|PHO
|52 (33,522)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|41.00
|Maxi Kleber
|DAL
|56 (30,269)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|41.00
|T.J. Warren
|PHO
|63 (27,697)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|41.00
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|66 (23,390)
|24 (7)
|8 (0)
|41.00
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|POR
|65 (26,552)
|28 (5)
|8 (0)
|41.50
|Paul Millsap
|DEN
|41 (63,365)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|43.50
|Jae Crowder
|UTA
|60 (28,076)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|45.00
|Nikola Mirotic
|NOP
|61 (27,799)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|45.50
|Juancho Hernangomez
|DEN
|46 (47,464)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|46.00
|Mason Plumlee
|DEN
|62 (27,733)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|46.00
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|GSW
|49 (40,423)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|47.50
|Nene Hilario
|HOU
|50 (38,334)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|48.00
|Patrick Patterson
|OKC
|53 (31,968)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|49.50
|Dwight Powell
|DAL
|69 (20,554)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|49.50
|Kosta Koufos
|SAC
|73 (16,408)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|49.50
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|DAL
|71 (18,470)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|50.50
|Torrey Craig
|DEN
|72 (18,015)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|51.00
|Abdel Nader
|OKC
|57 (29,254)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|51.50
|Zach Collins
|POR
|74 (16,287)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|52.00
|Derrick Favors
|UTA
|59 (28,213)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|52.50
|Gary Clark
|HOU
|76 (15,366)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|53.00
|Kyle Anderson
|MEM
|87 (10,590)
|30 (4)
|8 (0)
|53.00
|Meyers Leonard
|POR
|79 (12,933)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|54.50
|Johnathan Williams
|LAL
|80 (12,423)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|55.00
|Mikal Bridges
|PHO
|81 (12,284)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|55.50
|Josh Jackson
|PHO
|86 (10,617)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|56.00
|James Ennis III
|HOU
|67 (21,347)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|56.50
|Damian Jones
|GSW
|68 (21,317)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|57.00
|Maurice Harkless
|POR
|84 (11,822)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|57.00
|Moritz Wagner
|LAL
|70 (20,529)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|58.00
|Harry Giles III
|SAC
|90 (9,678)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|58.00
|Marcus Derrickson
|GSW
|75 (15,695)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|60.50
|Marcin Gortat
|LAC
|77 (15,006)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|61.50
|Royce O'Neale
|UTA
|93 (8,163)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|61.50
|Omri Casspi
|MEM
|78 (14,031)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|62.00
|Dante Cunningham
|SAS
|94 (7,472)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|62.00
|Ryan Anderson
|PHO
|104 (5,711)
|39 (3)
|8 (0)
|63.75
|Gorgui Dieng
|MIN
|82 (12,079)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|64.00
|Dragan Bender
|PHO
|98 (6,570)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|64.00
|Trey Lyles
|DEN
|83 (11,872)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|64.50
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|85 (10,756)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|65.50
|Joakim Noah
|MEM
|88 (9,877)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|67.00
|Jake Layman
|POR
|89 (9,714)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|67.50
|Richaun Holmes
|PHO
|105 (5,639)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|67.50
|Jahlil Okafor
|NOP
|109 (4,247)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|67.50
|Justin Jackson
|SAC
|91 (9,271)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|68.50
|Luol Deng
|MIN
|92 (9,035)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|69.00
|Donte Grantham
|OKC
|108 (4,492)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|69.00
|Vincent Edwards
|HOU
|95 (7,007)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|70.50
|Caleb Swanigan
|POR
|111 (4,009)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|70.50
|Marquese Chriss
|HOU
|96 (6,829)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|71.00
|Anthony Tolliver
|MIN
|97 (6,788)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|71.50
|Ekpe Udoh
|UTA
|99 (6,518)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|72.50
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|HOU
|100 (6,370)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|73.00
|JaMychal Green
|MEM
|116 (3,409)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|73.00
|Salah Mejri
|DAL
|101 (6,322)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|73.50
|Thabo Sefolosha
|UTA
|102 (6,236)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.00
|Zach Randolph
|SAC
|103 (6,231)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.50
|Keita Bates-Diop
|MIN
|106 (5,116)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|76.00
|Ray Spalding
|DAL
|107 (4,518)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|76.50
|Wenyen Gabriel
|SAC
|123 (2,750)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|76.50
|Tony Bradley
|UTA
|128 (2,552)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|77.00
|Angel Delgado
|LAC
|110 (4,204)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|78.00
|Ben Moore
|SAS
|127 (2,606)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|78.50
|Drew Eubanks
|SAS
|112 (3,853)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|79.00
|Mike Scott
|LAC
|113 (3,820)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|79.50
|James Nunnally
|
|114 (3,537)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|80.00
|Thomas Welsh
|DEN
|115 (3,439)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|80.50
|Darius Miller
|NOP
|132 (2,012)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|81.00
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|LAC
|117 (3,125)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|81.50
|Chandler Parsons
|MEM
|118 (3,030)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|82.00
|Johnathan Motley
|LAC
|134 (1,832)
|52 (1)
|8 (0)
|82.00
|George King
|PHO
|119 (2,964)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|82.50
|Georges Niang
|UTA
|120 (2,942)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|83.00
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|DEN
|121 (2,815)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|83.50
|Cheick Diallo
|NOP
|122 (2,757)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|84.00
|Tyler Lydon
|DEN
|124 (2,707)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|85.00
|Chimezie Metu
|SAS
|125 (2,695)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|85.50
|Troy Williams
|SAC
|126 (2,647)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|86.00
|Skal Labissiere
|SAC
|129 (2,471)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|87.50
|Quincy Pondexter
|SAS
|130 (2,367)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|88.00
|Tyler Cavanaugh
|UTA
|131 (2,126)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|88.50
|Wesley Johnson
|NOP
|133 (1,919)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|89.50
|Ivan Rabb
|MEM
|135 (1,628)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|90.50
|Solomon Hill
|NOP
|136 (1,607)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|91.00
|Jarnell Stokes
|
|137 (1,049)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|91.50
|Eric Moreland
|
|138 (538)
|84 (0)
|8 (0)
|92.00
*Changed conferences during the voting period and therefore counted in his prior conference
Steven Adams is one of the strongest big man in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder center is a defense-first player, an excellent screen setter, and a useful finisher on offense. But Adams is not the type of guy who gets his own shot very often, and he’s not particularly fleet-of-foot in the open court.
We learned as much on Thursday night.
As the Thunder took on the New Orleans Pelicans, Adams came rumbling down the court with the ball late in the first quarter. Deciding to take it to the hoop himself, Adams tried to pull a eurostep on Solomon Hill.
It did not go well.
Via Twitter:
That’s not even the weirdest thing that happened to Hill in that game. Terrence Ferguson straight up jumped over Hill just a minute earlier.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains — they were the top vote-getters by the fans and they will be picking their teams for next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.
Nobody should have a problem with those two as starters, but the fans didn’t everyone they wanted in the 10 to open the game: Derrick Rose was out and James Harden was in once the media and player votes were counted; Luka Doncic was out Paul George was in, too.
We welcome in Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports to break down the All-Star Game starters and make their picks for who should round out the rosters. There are some gimmies there — Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal — but should Jimmy Butler make the team after blowing up Minnesota to start the season? Khris Middleton? LaMarcus Aldridge?
Kurt and Keith break it all down, plus have a little Victor Oladipo and Pacers’ talk.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.