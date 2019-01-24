Associated Press

Suns’ Devin Booker fined $25K for altercation with Wolves’ Dieng

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in the face.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Thursday.

It stems from an incident that occurred Tuesday night in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 118-91 win over the Suns.

The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responding with a hand to Dieng’s face. Things got heated between the two and Booker tried to meet Dieng in the foul.

 

After a video review, both were ejected.

NBA releases 2019 All-Star uniforms (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoJan 24, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
NBA All-Star voting has been tallied, and the starters have been set. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place in Charlotte on Feb. 17, with Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis.

Results for All-Star voting are always a bit eyebrow-raising, and Thursday’s results were no different. Both Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose were conspicuously out of place in the weighted results with regard to their actual performance, and we have yet to see who will finalize the roster with the reserves.

Meanwhile, it appears as though the NBA has finally confirmed what the players will be wearing this season during the winter break.

Via Twitter:

We got a taste of these jerseys — which look sort of like the Chicago Bulls “City” unis — via a leak a little while back. Looks like these are them, and they’re sort of handsome in a boring kind of way.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo captains picking teams as All-Star starters announced

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
LeBron James has carried the dual mantle of best player and most popular player on the planet for years now.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo next in line to take those crowns away from him?

Best player, maybe eventually. But when it came to fan votes for the All-Star Game, the Greek Freak came within a couple million votes of LeBron (who had the most votes overall).

Those two were your highest vote-getters from their conferences, and those are your two All-Star Game captains for the Feb. 17 exhibition in Charlotte.

Just a reminder, the format, as it was last season, has the two captains — LeBron and Antetokounmpo — picking their teams playground style in a couple of weeks. First, they will choose from the pool of starters (listed below) then seven reserves from each conference (to be selected by the coaches and announced next week).

The two men will pick their teams live on TNT special NBA All-Star Draft Show Feb. 7 (a week before the game).

Here are your All-Star starters, chosen by a combination of fan votes (50 percent of the total), media votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent).

WEST
Guard: Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Guard: James Harden (Houston)
Frontcourt: LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant (Golden State)
Frontcourt: Paul George (Oklahoma City)

EAST
Guard: Kyrie Irving (Boston)
Guard: Kemba Walker (Charlotte)
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard (Toronto)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Some notes on the voting and selections:

Anthony Davis tied Paul George for that final frontcourt spot in the West (the fans voted PG13 in, the media and players had AD ahead of him), but Goerge wins the tiebreaker, which is the fan vote.

• This will be LeBron’s 15th All-Star Game start, tying Kobe Bryant for the most ever.

Derrick Rose came in third in the West guard race (tied with Russell Westbrook), voted in by the fans (second overall) but not the media (6th) or players (4th).

• Rookie sensation Luka Doncic was voted in by the fans for the West frontcourt but finished fifth overall when the media and player votes were tallied.

Dwyane Wade was voted in by the fans as an Eastern Conference guards starter, but he fell to third after the media and players both had his sixth (Walker jumped him for the other starting spot).

• Boston’s Jayson Tatum finished fourth and Philly’s Jimmy Butler fifth in the East frontcourt race.

• Kemba Walker will be starting in front of his hometown fans in Charlotte.

Now the coaches will choose their reserves. If you want to see who we think that should be, the NBC Sports NBA staff made its call on who we want to see already.

Brooklyn breakout star Spencer Dinwiddie injures hand, rumors are he may miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn’s breakout star at point guard — they have him and former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell on the roster and Dinwiddie is the guy who got the extension — could be missing some time due to a thumb injury. Like a month or more.

The Nets would not confirm the details first reported by former NBA player Caron Butler (now doing Fox Sports radio), but things don’t sound good.

The injury likely happened Wednesday night against Orlando, when Dinwiddie scored 29 points.

If Butler’s report is true, this is a huge blow to the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points per game, hitting 36.6 percent from three, and is one of the frontrunners for Sixth Man of the Year because of his play. He so impressed the Nets they offered him, and he signed, a three-year, $34 million contract extension. That may have been below his market value next summer, but at age 25 having never made more than $1.7 million in a season, he decided to take the security of a deal and you can’t blame him.

The Nets are thin at guard now (remember Caris LeVert is still out with his ankle injury) and will need people to step up, or they can make a trade. Expect to see more Shabazz Napier, and expect a lot of trade rumors around the team the next couple of weeks.

Brooklyn, at 26-23, is fighting to hang on to one of the final playoff slots in the East.

Report: Knicks make Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee available in trades

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
The Knicks’ direction heading into the summer is pretty clear: Get a high draft pick, and use their cap space to go after big name free agents. Guys like Kevin Durant of Kyrie Irving (who said he’s going to re-sign in Boston but there is some skepticism about that around the league).

But to target that level of free agent the Knicks need to free up cap space.

That’s why veterans — Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Enes Kanter — are all now available, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times. He adds that actually finding a trade partner is not going to be that simple.

The team’s motivation in both cases is largely financial, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly. Finding a trade before the deadline to shed either Hardaway’s or Lee’s contract without taking salary back that extends beyond this season would ensure that the Knicks have the requisite salary-cap space in July to pursue top-tier free agents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Knicks will be able to find a trade partner for Hardaway or Lee without attaching an additional asset to the deal, such as future draft compensation or their 2017 first-round pick, Frank Ntilikina.

This was expected, Hardaway and Lee are not part of the future in New York and the team needs the cap space.

There is undoubtedly going to be some interest, wings are in demand around the league. Hardaway is averaging 19.6 points per game and is shooting 35.6 percent from three, however he struggles on the defensive end, hurting his value. That said, he’s a solid NBA rotation player who could help a team thin on shooting and depth. Lee has played in only 10 games for the Knicks this season and has averaged 5.3 a contest in those games.

The challenge is money. First, the Knicks don’t want to take back any salaries that go beyond this season, which limits the pool of potential moves. Plus, Hardaway is making $17.3 million this season and $18.2 next season, with a third year at his discretion for just under $19 million. That’s a lot of cash for a rotation player/average starter, which is why teams are going to want a sweetener like a pick or a young player (Ntilikina). Lee is guaranteed $12.8 million next season but his production is down, so again teams will want a little more in the offer.

Maybe an aggressive team like the Pelicans — a team looking for all the wing depth in their desperate race against the Anthony Davis clock — would make a move for Hardaway, but even that seems a long shot.

If the Knicks can’t move Lee and/or Hardaway at the trade deadline Feb. 7, expect them to make more aggressive overtures this summer, especially if one of those big name free agents shows interest in New York.