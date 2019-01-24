Getty Images

Report: Knicks make Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee available in trades

By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
The Knicks’ direction heading into the summer is pretty clear: Get a high draft pick, and use their cap space to go after big name free agents. Guys like Kevin Durant of Kyrie Irving (who said he’s going to re-sign in Boston but there is some skepticism about that around the league).

But to target that level of free agent the Knicks need to free up cap space.

That’s why veterans — Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Enes Kanter — are all now available, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times. He adds that actually finding a trade partner is not going to be that simple.

The team’s motivation in both cases is largely financial, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly. Finding a trade before the deadline to shed either Hardaway’s or Lee’s contract without taking salary back that extends beyond this season would ensure that the Knicks have the requisite salary-cap space in July to pursue top-tier free agents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Knicks will be able to find a trade partner for Hardaway or Lee without attaching an additional asset to the deal, such as future draft compensation or their 2017 first-round pick, Frank Ntilikina.

This was expected, Hardaway and Lee are not part of the future in New York and the team needs the cap space.

There is undoubtedly going to be some interest, wings are in demand around the league. Hardaway is averaging 19.6 points per game and is shooting 35.6 percent from three, however he struggles on the defensive end, hurting his value. That said, he’s a solid NBA rotation player who could help a team thin on shooting and depth. Lee has played in only 10 games for the Knicks this season and has averaged 5.3 a contest in those games.

The challenge is money. First, the Knicks don’t want to take back any salaries that go beyond this season, which limits the pool of potential moves. Plus, Hardaway is making $17.3 million this season and $18.2 next season, with a third year at his discretion for just under $19 million. That’s a lot of cash for a rotation player/average starter, which is why teams are going to want a sweetener like a pick or a young player (Ntilikina). Lee is guaranteed $12.8 million next season but his production is down, so again teams will want a little more in the offer.

Maybe an aggressive team like the Pelicans — a team looking for all the wing depth in their desperate race against the Anthony Davis clock — would make a move for Hardaway, but even that seems a long shot.

If the Knicks can’t move Lee and/or Hardaway at the trade deadline Feb. 7, expect them to make more aggressive overtures this summer, especially if one of those big name free agents shows interest in New York.

Brooklyn breakout star Spencer Dinwiddie injures hand, rumors are he may miss 4-6 weeks

By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn’s breakout star at point guard — they have him and former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell on the roster and Dinwiddie is the guy who got the extension — could be missing some time due to a thumb injury. Like a month or more.

The Nets would not confirm the details first reported by former NBA player Caron Butler (now doing Fox Sports radio), but things don’t sound good.

The injury likely happened Wednesday night against Orlando, when Dinwiddie scored 29 points.

If Butler’s report is true, this is a huge blow to the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points per game, hitting 36.6 percent from three, and is one of the frontrunners for Sixth Man of the Year because of his play. He so impressed the Nets they offered him, and he signed, a three-year, $34 million contract extension. That may have been below his market value next summer, but at age 25 having never made more than $1.7 million in a season, he decided to take the security of a deal and you can’t blame him.

The Nets are thin at guard now (remember Caris LeVert is still out with his ankle injury) and will need people to step up, or they can make a trade. Expect to see more Shabazz Napier, and expect a lot of trade rumors around the team the next couple of weeks.

Brooklyn, at 26-23, is fighting to hang on to one of the final playoff slots in the East.

Phoenix approves spending $150 million of taxpayer money to renovate Suns’ arena

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
After debate, harsh public criticism and reported threats to move, the Suns will get Phoenix to pay for most of their arena renovation.

Jessica Boehm of The Arizona Republic has the details:

  • Phoenix pays $150 million for arena renovations.
  • Suns pay $80 million for renovations and any cost overruns.
  • After the renovation, Phoenix will pay $2 million annually for 12 ½ years into a new renewal and replacement fund, which will be used for future renovation needs.
  • Suns will pay $1 million into the new fund for 12 ½ years.
  • Suns will continue to operate and maintain the building, including booking concerts and other events.
  • Suns will continue to pay rent to the city (calculated as a percentage of annual proceeds).
  • Suns will build a new practice facility (estimated to cost $25 million to $50 million) somewhere in Phoenix.
  • Suns commit to staying in downtown through 2037 with an option to extend the lease to 2042. If the team leaves before 2037, it will face up to a $200 million fine.
    • Requiring the Suns to spend $10 million on community benefits (either through nonprofits or city programs), including at least $2.6 million to the city’s preschool program this year.
    • The city will hire someone to oversee Phoenix’s expenditures on the renovations.
    • The city will commit the $1.5 million rent increase from the Suns to homeless issues.
    • 80 percent of any additional revenues generated by the city from the arena will go toward city public-safety costs.

This is a favorable deal for the Suns and owner Robert Sarver. It also probably works for people who want the Suns to remain in downtown Phoenix, including some Phoenix residents.

But many Phoenix residents aren’t interested in the NBA. And it’s an awful deal for them. Their taxes will now subsidize a multi-billion-dollar business. That money could be put to far better uses – schools, police, etc.

The notion that sports arenas generate economic growth has been consistently debunked. If the Suns weren’t in Phoenix, people would find other ways to spend money on entertainment. As much as everyone talks about bars and restaurants near the arena, nobody mentions the restaurants and bars in other parts of the city that are hurt when taxpayer money is spent to push people toward the arena’s neighborhood.

This wasn’t as bad for Phoenix as it could have been. The city got more-favorable terms than the initial proposal. The Suns extended their lease for 15 years.

It just came at way too high of a cost.

Enes Kanter on Knicks: ‘What they’re doing to me is pretty messed up’

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 3:20 PM EST
The Knicks are focused on player development and their draft pick.

Which leaves veteran center Enes Kanter the odd man out.

Kanter has not hidden his frustration with a plan that, at different points, has prioritized Noah Vonleh, Mitchell Robinson and Luke Kornet. The 26-year-old Kanter is on an expiring contract, probably not long for New York and good enough to interfere with tanking.

But with Kornet, who had been starting, injured, it appeared Kanter would start against the Rockets last night. Instead, the Knicks started Vonleh. That really set off Kanter.

Kanter, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“I want to play basketball. We’re all competitors. I want to play basketball,” Kanter said. “So just if you’re going to play me here, play me. If not, then just get me out of here.”

Kanter, a seven-year veteran, said he was told Wednesday morning that he was starting against the Rockets, but Fizdale and the staff changed the lineup later in the day. Kanter called the lineup change “frustrating.”

“My job right now is just cheer for my teammates and try to be a good teammate, [but] what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up,” Kanter said. “I deserve way better.”

The Knicks are doing what’s right for them. They should maximize their first-round pick. They should give younger players experience.

But it stinks for Kanter. He shouldn’t patiently allow New York to waste a year of his prime. I don’t mind him publicly griping about it. In the course of looking out for themselves, the Knicks are mistreating him.

So, what’s the solution? Kanter’s $18,622,514 salary makes him difficult to trade. Especially because New York (rightfully) won’t accept salary beyond this season.

At minimum, the Knicks should recognize they’re putting Kanter in an awful spot. They should take more care to treat him well. Stringing him along about starting last night was needlessly cruel.

Sure, there’s plausible deniability in not starting Kanter – a woeful defender – against Houston. James Harden would feasted even more easily with Kanter at center. The Rockets’ scheme is designed to torch defensive liabilities like Kanter. But why say in the first place Kanter would start?

This situation is why some teams commit more fully to tanking. If the roster is devoid of capable veterans, they can’t complain about not playing.

But the Knicks have Kanter on the team, and this situation will likely remain tense.

James Harden should have been counted as being assisted Monday (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
To great fanfare, James Harden has scored 57, 58, 48, 37 and 61 points (a total of 261) in his last five games – all without being assisted.

At least according to the box scores.

It sure looks like P.J. Tucker‘s pass to Harden, who sized up the basket without dribbling then made a 3-pointer, in the Rockets’ loss to the 76ers on Monday should have counted as an assist (hat tip: reddit user nmnlp). Scorekeepers have awarded assists for far less. This doesn’t look like even a gray area.

The spirit of Harden’s hot streak remains. He is creating so much for himself.

But we should say Harden has been unassisted on 258 of his 261 points in his last five games. It’d still be darn impressive and – importantly – accurate.