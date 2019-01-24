LA Times and Redfin.com

Report: Kawhi Leonard buys massive $13.3 million mansion in San Diego

By Dane DelgadoJan 24, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
Let the speculation about where Kawhi Leonard will play next season… continue.

According to a report from the LA Times, Leonard has purchased a home in the San Diego area or a whopping $13.3 million. It’s the kind of mansion that most would consider to be a forever home, where Leonard can stay as a sort of a home base in the offseason.

Of course, the question for many is whether Leonard will stay with the Toronto Raptors this summer or move to a new destination, with the most likely alternate being the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard purchasing a home in California will only add to the speculation that his time with the Raptors is not long for this world. However, a lot of NBA players already live in Southern California outside of their respective playing cities, and Leonard did go to college in San Diego.

You can click through a gallery of Leonard’s new home here, via the LA Times and Redfin.com.

Meanwhile, Leonard was just elected as a starter for the East in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Watch Terrence Ferguson jump over a guy (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJan 24, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Terrance Ferguson just wanted to do his best to defend on this play. Oh well.

As the Thunder took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, Ferguson bit on a Solomon Hill pump fake at the baseline, jumping over him in the process as he tried to block the New Orleans big man.

It didn’t go as planned, but you can’t fault him for trying.

Via Twitter:

Ferguson was assessed a foul on the play, but it makes you wonder: If you could clear a guy without touching him, would it be a foul?

Hard to say.

NBA releases 2019 All-Star uniforms (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoJan 24, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
NBA All-Star voting has been tallied, and the starters have been set. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place in Charlotte on Feb. 17, with Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis.

Results for All-Star voting are always a bit eyebrow-raising, and Thursday’s results were no different. Both Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose were conspicuously out of place in the weighted results with regard to their actual performance, and we have yet to see who will finalize the roster with the reserves.

Meanwhile, it appears as though the NBA has finally confirmed what the players will be wearing this season during the winter break.

Via Twitter:

We got a taste of these jerseys — which look sort of like the Chicago Bulls “City” unis — via a leak a little while back. Looks like these are them, and they’re sort of handsome in a boring kind of way.

Suns’ Devin Booker fined $25K for altercation with Wolves’ Dieng

Associated Press
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EST
3 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in the face.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Thursday.

It stems from an incident that occurred Tuesday night in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 118-91 win over the Suns.

The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responding with a hand to Dieng’s face. Things got heated between the two and Booker tried to meet Dieng in the foul.

 

After a video review, both were ejected.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo captains picking teams as All-Star starters announced

By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
1 Comment

LeBron James has carried the dual mantle of best player and most popular player on the planet for years now.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo next in line to take those crowns away from him?

Best player, maybe eventually. But when it came to fan votes for the All-Star Game, the Greek Freak came within a couple million votes of LeBron (who had the most votes overall).

Those two were your highest vote-getters from their conferences, and those are your two All-Star Game captains for the Feb. 17 exhibition in Charlotte.

Just a reminder, the format, as it was last season, has the two captains — LeBron and Antetokounmpo — picking their teams playground style in a couple of weeks. First, they will choose from the pool of starters (listed below) then seven reserves from each conference (to be selected by the coaches and announced next week).

The two men will pick their teams live on TNT special NBA All-Star Draft Show Feb. 7 (a week before the game).

Here are your All-Star starters, chosen by a combination of fan votes (50 percent of the total), media votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent).

WEST
Guard: Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Guard: James Harden (Houston)
Frontcourt: LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant (Golden State)
Frontcourt: Paul George (Oklahoma City)

EAST
Guard: Kyrie Irving (Boston)
Guard: Kemba Walker (Charlotte)
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard (Toronto)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Some notes on the voting and selections:

Anthony Davis tied Paul George for that final frontcourt spot in the West (the fans voted PG13 in, the media and players had AD ahead of him), but Goerge wins the tiebreaker, which is the fan vote.

• This will be LeBron’s 15th All-Star Game start, tying Kobe Bryant for the most ever.

Derrick Rose came in third in the West guard race (tied with Russell Westbrook), voted in by the fans (second overall) but not the media (6th) or players (4th).

• Rookie sensation Luka Doncic was voted in by the fans for the West frontcourt but finished fifth overall when the media and player votes were tallied.

Dwyane Wade was voted in by the fans as an Eastern Conference guards starter, but he fell to third after the media and players both had his sixth (Walker jumped him for the other starting spot).

• Boston’s Jayson Tatum finished fourth and Philly’s Jimmy Butler fifth in the East frontcourt race.

• Kemba Walker will be starting in front of his hometown fans in Charlotte.

Now the coaches will choose their reserves.