Justin Anderson throws down huge dunk on Bobby Portis (video)

This Justin Anderson dunk on Bobby Portis in the Hawks’ win over the Bulls last night was just nasty.
Somewhere, Nikola Mirotic is grinning.
The NBA will announce All-Star starters tonight and All-Star reserves in a week.
But we’re not waiting.
Here are our picks, following the same format the league uses for starters (two guards and three frontcourt players per conference) and reserves (two guards, three frontcourt players and two wildcards per conference):
Eastern Conference
Starters
Reserves
Kurt Helin: I have left Victor Oladipo on even though he will not play in the game, he still deserves the recognition. After that, I’m trying to talk myself into guys (unlike the West). Some people will hold Jimmy Butler torpedoing the Timberwolves against him and keep him off (and the coaches who pick the reserves very well might), but I don’t have a problem with it. Kris Midleton, Pascal Siakam, Josh Richardson and others all can make a case, but I’ll stick with this group.
Dan Feldman: I choose All-Stars based on the best players right now. It’s not about who’s having the best season. That’s All-NBA. That said, among the many factors in determining which players are best, how they’re playing this season is usually the most important. With my criteria stated, let’s get to the picks.
Kyle Lowry over Kemba Walker was the only tough call in the East starting lineup. The other four were locks.
Bradley Beal worked his way into relatively easy inclusion with his strong play since John Wall went out. That left only the final reserve frontcourt spot as difficult. I ultimately picked Khris Middleton over Al Horford (still excellent some nights, but not enough), Nikola Vucevic (best season so far) and Andre Drummond (not fully realizing his talent).
Dane Delgado: With LeBron James in the West, the East is now just Giannis Antetokounmpo and a bunch of dudes whom fanbases will yell about not getting enough respect on Twitter. That is, until Kawhi Leonard re-ups in Toronto. In the meantime we have a lot of guys coming to the forefront with surprising seasons — Bradley Beal in the absence of John Wall, Pascal Siakam with a heavier minutes load, etc. The NBA is still a player-first league, and that’s perhaps most apparent when considering guys out East when it comes to All-Star voting. I’m just glad that means we get to vote for guys on teams like the Hornets, Bucks, and Pistons without anybody getting mad.
Western Conference
Starters
Reserves
Kurt Helin: This was a brutal process of exclusion — there are far more deserving players than can be fit on the team. Mike Conley, Tobias Harris or Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers, Klay Thompson, Donovan Mitchell, Buddy Hield, and others all could have gotten a slot. Also, these picks are a little heavy on big men, but these are the guys defining the conference and changing our perception of what a big can do. The fans wanted Luka Doncic on the team and if that happens I have no problem with it. It’s an exhibition for the fans, and he has been good.
Dan Feldman: Paul George and even Nikola Jokic make cases for having better seasons so far than LeBron James and Kevin Durant. But in my system? LeBron and Durant are still clearly better players. I’m just not that interested in parsing 40-some-game samples when we have far larger bodies of work, though, again, more recent games count for the most.
Most of the West bench filled in easily – until the final spot. I picked Jrue Holiday over a deep pool that included Mike Conley, Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Marc Gasol, Robert Covington, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Luka Doncic. Yes, that gives the 12th-place Pelicans two All-Stars. I don’t care. That’s the shape of their team. They have a superstar, another star, a couple solid players and some massive liabilities. All-Star is an individual honor, and Holiday (narrowly) deserves it. Lesser players on better teams will get their reward in the spring.
Dane Delgado: The West is once against a dogfight and no doubt we will end up with a couple of guys off the All-Star roster who deserve to be included. The standings heading toward the break don’t look exactly the way many of us figured, and perhaps the most glaring omission here is that of Russell Westbrook. The Thunder star has had the lowest VORP of his career despite leading the league in assist percentage. It seems harsh to leave a guy off the All-Star ballot just two seasons removed from an MVP, but here we are. Guys like Lillard, Thompson, and Conley are more deserving than Westbrook, who might just be the third-most important player on his own team.
The Pistons beat the Pelicans last night, but not before letting an eight-point lead dwindle to three with about a minute left.
Blake Griffin in his on-court interview on Fox Sports Detroit:
This is nothing to be proud of, man. This is just masking our issue. You know what I mean? We’ve got to lock in and finish games. Our lack of focus at the end of games has been awful, and that’s why we lose games like this. So, I’m happy with the win, but I’m not necessarily happy with how we closed this game out.
That’s when Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson stepped in front of the camera to pose playfully.
Jackson played relatively well against New Orleans. His 17 points were his most in three weeks. It’s perfectly fine for him to enjoy the win more than Griffin did.
But Jackson’s antics opposite Griffin’s frustration created a heck of a dichotomous scene.
Nobody was more enchanted by James Harden‘s 61-point game than P.J. Tucker.
Tucker didn’t interfere with his superstar teammate getting the ball – even when it was inbounded directly to Tucker. That braindead play allowed the Knicks’ Noah Vonleh to pick it up and score. I can’t even imagine what Tucker was thinking in that crunch-time situation.
On the bright side, the miscue forced Harden to keep scoring, and the Rockets still won.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) James Harden’s Chamberlainesqe run hits a new high in Madison Square Garden. For all he has dome already in his career — MVP award, scoring champion, six-time All-Star, Sixth Man of the Year — James Harden had never had his Garden moment.
Check that one off the list.
James Harden went into Madison Square Garden and dropped 61 on the Knicks Wednesday night leading the Rockets to a 114-110 win.
This was impressive on so many levels we’re going to bullet points.
• It was Harden’s career high.
• The 61 tied Kobe Bryant for most points scored by an opponent in Madison Square Garden since 1968. (Carmelo Anthony holds the overall record at 62).
• Those 61 points are now the Rockets’ franchise record for a game.
• Harden in this game became the first NBA player to shoot at least 20 threes and 20 free throws in a game.
• This was Harden’s 21st consecutive 30-point game, tying the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for fourth-longest such streak in league history (Chamberlain has the top three, too).
• This was his fifth 50+ point game this season, the only other players to have five or more are Kobe and Michael Jordan
• Harden has averaged 52.2 points per game in his last five games, a total of 261 points.
• Harden scored those 261 points without a teammate assisting on one of those buckets. (Some people want to use this as a slight to Harden and call him selfish, but it’s more about his teammates and the lack of other shot creators on this team. They don’t have them, and Harden has to do this to win — he dropped 61 and they only beat the lowly Knicks by four. The Rockets are 3-2 during this insane run because of those teammates and the team’s defense. Also, he would have a lot more than 21 assists in those five games if his teammates could knock down shots.)
• Harden became the first player to score 60+ points and have 15+ rebounds in a game since then-Laker Shaquille O’Neal in March of 2000.
To cap it off, Harden had the seal and dunk that sealed the win.
2) Pacers’ Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher with what looks to be a serious knee injury. All we can do is hope this is not as bad as it looked. But the Pacers fear that it is.
Indiana’s All-Star (and a lock to be again this season) Victor Oladipo went down with an ugly-to-watch knee injury. Here is the video, but know this is hard to watch and some of you may want to skip it.
The Pacers called the injury “serious” and said an MRI is scheduled for Thursday, but we know nothing else concrete, yet. It’s safe to say the Pacers are not optimistic about the outcome of that MRI.
Indiana is 32-15 on the season and hung on against Toronto to win without Oladipo 110-107. This season the Pacers are 7-4 with an impressive +6.6 per game when Oladipo has missed the game — if they can just hang around .500 the rest of the way Indiana will cruise into the playoffs.
However, this team is not near the same threat without Oladipo. If he is going to miss the rest of this season and, potentially, much of next season, the Pacers’ front office may want to change plans and become sellers at the trade deadline. They have to consider adding youth and athleticism to the roster and targeting when Oladipo returns from this injury. It puts a lot of things up in the air.
Which is too bad, because Indiana was one of the great stories of this season.
3) Jazz beat Nuggets in what had the intensity of a playoff game. In Salt Lake City, they see the upstart team in second place in the West, the team with the center who is a media darling and players winning over fans, and they think “that should be us, not Denver.” Instead, Utah got off to a slow start and only recently has put things together to climb back into the playoff picture.
Last night the teams faced off in what was one of the more intense and entertaining games of the season — it felt a lot like the playoffs for a Wednesday in January.
Rudy Gobert may be the best defensive center in the game and the Jazz one of the elite defenses in the league, but they don’t have an answer for Nikola Jokic either, he had 28 points, 21 rebounds, and six assists in the game.
Gobert himself scored 15 points and had three blocks, but this was the Donovan Mitchell show — 35 points with six three-pointers in what ended up a 114-108 Jazz win. Utah has figured it out this season, this is not a game they won a couple of months ago.
Of course, what everyone is talking about is the first quarter scuffle between Utah big man Derrick Favors and Denver’s center Mason Plumlee. Both men got ejected for this.
But that’s not the interesting part. Denver’s Jokic leaves the bench during the fight and heads down the baseline — by the rule that should lead to a suspension. To be fair, Jokic never steps on to the court itself and never engages with any Jazz players (before an assistant pulled him back to the bench). We’ll see how the league responds, but guys have been suspended for less.