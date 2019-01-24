James Harden should have been counted as being assisted Monday (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
To great fanfare, James Harden has scored 57, 58, 48, 37 and 61 points (a total of 261) in his last five games – all without being assisted.

At least according to the box scores.

It sure looks like P.J. Tucker‘s pass to Harden, who sized up the basket without dribbling then made a 3-pointer, in the Rockets’ loss to the 76ers on Monday should have counted as an assist (hat tip: reddit user nmnlp). Scorekeepers have awarded assists for far less. This doesn’t look like even a gray area.

The spirit of Harden’s hot streak remains. He is creating so much for himself.

But we should say Harden has been unassisted on 258 of his 261 points in his last five games. It’d still be darn impressive and – importantly – accurate.

Enes Kanter on Knicks: ‘What they’re doing to me is pretty messed up’

Brian Munoz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 3:20 PM EST
The Knicks are focused on player development and their draft pick.

Which leaves veteran center Enes Kanter the odd man out.

Kanter has not hidden his frustration with a plan that, at different points, has prioritized Noah Vonleh, Mitchell Robinson and Luke Kornet. The 26-year-old Kanter is on an expiring contract, probably not long for New York and good enough to interfere with tanking.

But with Kornet, who had been starting, injured, it appeared Kanter would start against the Rockets last night. Instead, the Knicks started Vonleh. That really set off Kanter.

Kanter, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“I want to play basketball. We’re all competitors. I want to play basketball,” Kanter said. “So just if you’re going to play me here, play me. If not, then just get me out of here.”

Kanter, a seven-year veteran, said he was told Wednesday morning that he was starting against the Rockets, but Fizdale and the staff changed the lineup later in the day. Kanter called the lineup change “frustrating.”

“My job right now is just cheer for my teammates and try to be a good teammate, [but] what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up,” Kanter said. “I deserve way better.”

The Knicks are doing what’s right for them. They should maximize their first-round pick. They should give younger players experience.

But it stinks for Kanter. He shouldn’t patiently allow New York to waste a year of his prime. I don’t mind him publicly griping about it. In the course of looking out for themselves, the Knicks are mistreating him.

So, what’s the solution? Kanter’s $18,622,514 salary makes him difficult to trade. Especially because New York (rightfully) won’t accept salary beyond this season.

At minimum, the Knicks should recognize they’re putting Kanter in an awful spot. They should take more care to treat him well. Stringing him along about starting last night was needlessly cruel.

Sure, there’s plausible deniability in not starting Kanter – a woeful defender – against Houston. James Harden would feasted even more easily with Kanter at center. The Rockets’ scheme is designed to torch defensive liabilities like Kanter. But why say in the first place Kanter would start?

This situation is why some teams commit more fully to tanking. If the roster is devoid of capable veterans, they can’t complain about not playing.

But the Knicks have Kanter on the team, and this situation will likely remain tense.

Pacers: Victor Oladipo out for rest of season with ruptured quad tendon

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Unfortunately, Victor Oladipo‘s injury was as bad as it looked.

Pacers release:

Victor Oladipo underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed he has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, sustained with 4:05 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Toronto. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season.

This is devastating. The Pacers lose their top player in a season they appeared capable of beating anyone in the Eastern Conference. And Oladipo must recover from a major setback that threatens his explosiveness long-term.

Third-place Indiana still has a seven-game buffer over sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers should still make the playoffs and get at least a first-round matchup with whatever of the Raptors, Bucks, Celtics and 76ers finishes with the worst record.

Indiana has played slightly better without Oladipo this season, but that’s with Oladipo being their go-to player in the highest-leverage situations. Make no mistake: The Pacers are far worse without Oladipo.

Now, Indiana must assess its roster before the trade deadline. Look for reinforcement to remain as competitive as possible without Oladipo? Stand pat and let Tyreke Evans, Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph assume larger roles? Accept reduced expectations and sell (especially players on expiring contracts like Thaddeus Young, Bogdanovic, Collison, Joseph and Evans)? There are no easy answers.

It won’t be easy for Oladipo, either. But he’s a hard worker and great competitor. Everyone will be rooting for him on his long road back.

ProBasketballTalks’ 2019 NBA All-Star selections

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
The NBA will announce All-Star starters tonight and All-Star reserves in a week.

But we’re not waiting.

Here are our picks, following the same format the league uses for starters (two guards and three frontcourt players per conference) and reserves (two guards, three frontcourt players and two wildcards per conference):

Eastern Conference

Starters

Pos. Kurt Helin Dan Feldman Dane Delgado
G Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving
G Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry Kemba Walker
FC Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo
FC Kawhi Leonard Kawhi Leonard Kawhi Leonard
FC Joel Embiid Joel Embiid Joel Embiid

Reserves

Pos. Kurt Helin Dan Feldman Dane Delgado
G Bradley Beal Kemba Walker Kyle Lowry
G Kemba Walker Victor Oladipo Bradley Beal
FC Blake Griffin Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler
FC Ben Simmons Blake Griffin Blake Griffin
FC Nikola Vucevic Khris Middleton Khris Middleton
WC Victor Oladipo Ben Simmons Victor Oladipo
WC Jimmy Butler Bradley Beal Pascal Siakam

Kurt Helin: I have left Victor Oladipo on even though he will not play in the game, he still deserves the recognition. After that, I’m trying to talk myself into guys (unlike the West). Some people will hold Jimmy Butler torpedoing the Timberwolves against him and keep him off (and the coaches who pick the reserves very well might), but I don’t have a problem with it. Kris Midleton, Pascal Siakam, Josh Richardson and others all can make a case, but I’ll stick with this group.

Dan Feldman: I choose All-Stars based on the best players right now. It’s not about who’s having the best season. That’s All-NBA. That said, among the many factors in determining which players are best, how they’re playing this season is usually the most important. With my criteria stated, let’s get to the picks.

Kyle Lowry over Kemba Walker was the only tough call in the East starting lineup. The other four were locks.

Bradley Beal worked his way into relatively easy inclusion with his strong play since John Wall went out. That left only the final reserve frontcourt spot as difficult. I ultimately picked Khris Middleton over Al Horford (still excellent some nights, but not enough), Nikola Vucevic (best season so far) and Andre Drummond (not fully realizing his talent).

Dane Delgado: With LeBron James in the West, the East is now just Giannis Antetokounmpo and a bunch of dudes whom fanbases will yell about not getting enough respect on Twitter. That is, until Kawhi Leonard re-ups in Toronto. In the meantime we have a lot of guys coming to the forefront with surprising seasons — Bradley Beal in the absence of John Wall, Pascal Siakam with a heavier minutes load, etc. The NBA is still a player-first league, and that’s perhaps most apparent when considering guys out East when it comes to All-Star voting. I’m just glad that means we get to vote for guys on teams like the Hornets, Bucks, and Pistons without anybody getting mad.

Western Conference

Starters

Pos. Kurt Helin Dan Feldman Dane Delgado
G Stephen Curry Stephen Curry James Harden
G James Harden James Harden Stephen Curry
FC LeBron James LeBron James Kevin Durant
FC Kevin Durant Kevin Durant Anthony Davis
FC Anthony Davis Anthony Davis Paul George

Reserves

Pos. Kurt Helin Dan Feldman Dane Delgado
G Damian Lillard Russell Westbrook Damian Lillard
G Russell Westbrook Damian Lillard Klay Thompson
FC Paul George Paul George LeBron James
FC Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic
FC Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert
WC Rudy Gobert Karl-Anthony Towns Mike Conley
WC LaMarcus Aldridge Jrue Holiday Paul Millsap

Kurt Helin: This was a brutal process of exclusion — there are far more deserving players than can be fit on the team. Mike Conley, Tobias Harris or Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers, Klay Thompson, Donovan Mitchell, Buddy Hield, and others all could have gotten a slot. Also, these picks are a little heavy on big men, but these are the guys defining the conference and changing our perception of what a big can do. The fans wanted Luka Doncic on the team and if that happens I have no problem with it. It’s an exhibition for the fans, and he has been good.

Dan Feldman: Paul George and even Nikola Jokic make cases for having better seasons so far than LeBron James and Kevin Durant. But in my system? LeBron and Durant are still clearly better players. I’m just not that interested in parsing 40-some-game samples when we have far larger bodies of work, though, again, more recent games count for the most.

Most of the West bench filled in easily – until the final spot. I picked Jrue Holiday over a deep pool that included Mike Conley, Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Marc Gasol, Robert Covington, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Luka Doncic. Yes, that gives the 12th-place Pelicans two All-Stars. I don’t care. That’s the shape of their team. They have a superstar, another star, a couple solid players and some massive liabilities. All-Star is an individual honor, and Holiday (narrowly) deserves it. Lesser players on better teams will get their reward in the spring.

Dane Delgado: The West is once against a dogfight and no doubt we will end up with a couple of guys off the All-Star roster who deserve to be included. The standings heading toward the break don’t look exactly the way many of us figured, and perhaps the most glaring omission here is that of Russell Westbrook. The Thunder star has had the lowest VORP of his career despite leading the league in assist percentage. It seems harsh to leave a guy off the All-Star ballot just two seasons removed from an MVP, but here we are. Guys like Lillard, Thompson, and Conley are more deserving than Westbrook, who might just be the third-most important player on his own team.

Reggie Jackson peacocks for camera while Blake Griffin addresses Pistons’ focus problem (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
The Pistons beat the Pelicans last night, but not before letting an eight-point lead dwindle to three with about a minute left.

Blake Griffin in his on-court interview on Fox Sports Detroit:

This is nothing to be proud of, man. This is just masking our issue. You know what I mean? We’ve got to lock in and finish games. Our lack of focus at the end of games has been awful, and that’s why we lose games like this. So, I’m happy with the win, but I’m not necessarily happy with how we closed this game out.

That’s when Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson stepped in front of the camera to pose playfully.

Jackson played relatively well against New Orleans. His 17 points were his most in three weeks. It’s perfectly fine for him to enjoy the win more than Griffin did.

But Jackson’s antics opposite Griffin’s frustration created a heck of a dichotomous scene.