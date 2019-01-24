Enes Kanter on Knicks: ‘What they’re doing to me is pretty messed up’

The NBA will announce All-Star starters tonight and All-Star reserves in a week.

But we’re not waiting.

Here are our picks, following the same format the league uses for starters (two guards and three frontcourt players per conference) and reserves (two guards, three frontcourt players and two wildcards per conference):

Eastern Conference

Starters

Reserves

Kurt Helin: I have left Victor Oladipo on even though he will not play in the game, he still deserves the recognition. After that, I’m trying to talk myself into guys (unlike the West). Some people will hold Jimmy Butler torpedoing the Timberwolves against him and keep him off (and the coaches who pick the reserves very well might), but I don’t have a problem with it. Kris Midleton, Pascal Siakam, Josh Richardson and others all can make a case, but I’ll stick with this group.

Dan Feldman: I choose All-Stars based on the best players right now. It’s not about who’s having the best season. That’s All-NBA. That said, among the many factors in determining which players are best, how they’re playing this season is usually the most important. With my criteria stated, let’s get to the picks.

Kyle Lowry over Kemba Walker was the only tough call in the East starting lineup. The other four were locks.

Bradley Beal worked his way into relatively easy inclusion with his strong play since John Wall went out. That left only the final reserve frontcourt spot as difficult. I ultimately picked Khris Middleton over Al Horford (still excellent some nights, but not enough), Nikola Vucevic (best season so far) and Andre Drummond (not fully realizing his talent).

Dane Delgado: With LeBron James in the West, the East is now just Giannis Antetokounmpo and a bunch of dudes whom fanbases will yell about not getting enough respect on Twitter. That is, until Kawhi Leonard re-ups in Toronto. In the meantime we have a lot of guys coming to the forefront with surprising seasons — Bradley Beal in the absence of John Wall, Pascal Siakam with a heavier minutes load, etc. The NBA is still a player-first league, and that’s perhaps most apparent when considering guys out East when it comes to All-Star voting. I’m just glad that means we get to vote for guys on teams like the Hornets, Bucks, and Pistons without anybody getting mad.

Western Conference

Starters

Pos. Kurt Helin Dan Feldman Dane Delgado G Stephen Curry Stephen Curry James Harden G James Harden James Harden Stephen Curry FC LeBron James LeBron James Kevin Durant FC Kevin Durant Kevin Durant Anthony Davis FC Anthony Davis Anthony Davis Paul George

Reserves

Kurt Helin: This was a brutal process of exclusion — there are far more deserving players than can be fit on the team. Mike Conley, Tobias Harris or Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers, Klay Thompson, Donovan Mitchell, Buddy Hield, and others all could have gotten a slot. Also, these picks are a little heavy on big men, but these are the guys defining the conference and changing our perception of what a big can do. The fans wanted Luka Doncic on the team and if that happens I have no problem with it. It’s an exhibition for the fans, and he has been good.

Dan Feldman: Paul George and even Nikola Jokic make cases for having better seasons so far than LeBron James and Kevin Durant. But in my system? LeBron and Durant are still clearly better players. I’m just not that interested in parsing 40-some-game samples when we have far larger bodies of work, though, again, more recent games count for the most.

Most of the West bench filled in easily – until the final spot. I picked Jrue Holiday over a deep pool that included Mike Conley, Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Marc Gasol, Robert Covington, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Luka Doncic. Yes, that gives the 12th-place Pelicans two All-Stars. I don’t care. That’s the shape of their team. They have a superstar, another star, a couple solid players and some massive liabilities. All-Star is an individual honor, and Holiday (narrowly) deserves it. Lesser players on better teams will get their reward in the spring.

Dane Delgado: The West is once against a dogfight and no doubt we will end up with a couple of guys off the All-Star roster who deserve to be included. The standings heading toward the break don’t look exactly the way many of us figured, and perhaps the most glaring omission here is that of Russell Westbrook. The Thunder star has had the lowest VORP of his career despite leading the league in assist percentage. It seems harsh to leave a guy off the All-Star ballot just two seasons removed from an MVP, but here we are. Guys like Lillard, Thompson, and Conley are more deserving than Westbrook, who might just be the third-most important player on his own team.