Brooklyn breakout star Spencer Dinwiddie injures hand, rumors are he may miss 4-6 weeks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn’s breakout star at point guard — they have him and former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell on the roster and Dinwiddie is the guy who got the extension — could be missing some time due to a thumb injury. Like a month or more.
The Nets would not confirm the details first reported by former NBA player Caron Butler (now doing Fox Sports radio), but things don’t sound good.
The injury likely happened Wednesday night against Orlando, when Dinwiddie scored 29 points.
If Butler’s report is true, this is a huge blow to the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points per game, hitting 36.6 percent from three, and is one of the frontrunners for Sixth Man of the Year because of his play. He so impressed the Nets they offered him, and he signed, a three-year, $34 million contract extension. That may have been below his market value next summer, but at age 25 having never made more than $1.7 million in a season, he decided to take the security of a deal and you can’t blame him.
The Nets are thin at guard now (remember Caris LeVert is still out with his ankle injury) and will need people to step up, or they can make a trade. Expect to see more Shabazz Napier, and expect a lot of trade rumors around the team the next couple of weeks.
Brooklyn, at 26-23, is fighting to hang on to one of the final playoff slots in the East.