Pacers’ Victor Oladipo stretchered off court after scary knee injury (VIDEO)

Let’s hope this is not as scary as it looks.

Pacers’ All-NBA, All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was trying to defend a length-of-the-court pass to Pascal Siakam when Oladipo went down with a brutal knee injury were his kneecap was clearly not in the right place. Oladipo had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. The video is below, but be warned this is not pretty.

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo, with arms in the air to acknowledge the @Pacers fans, is stretchered off the court. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/F6EVsZcsId — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Quinn Buckner, who is broadcasting from the opposite end of the court, said he heard Victor Oladipo scream when he went down. Scary — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) January 24, 2019

The team’s official announcement called the injry “serious.”

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Oladipo is the Pacers’ best player and was a lock to be an All-Star reserve averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists a game this season in Indiana. His efficiency had dropped his season as teams game planned more for him. Beyond that, you’d be hard pressed to find a kinder, more genuine person around the NBA than Oladipo.

Quickly the NBA community rallied on social media to Oladipo.