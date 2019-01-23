James Harden scores 61, ties Kobe Bryant’s Madison Square Garden visitor’s record (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden has been on a Wilt Chamberlain-level streak the past few weeks, it’s unlike anything we have seen in the modern NBA.

Wednesday night he topped himself.

James Harden scored 61 points against the Knicks. That would be:

• Harden’s career high.

• Tied with Kobe Bryant for most points scored by an opponent in Madison Square Garden (Carmelo Anthony holds the overall record at 62).

• A Rockets’ franchise record.

• His 21st consecutive 30-point game, tying Chamberlain for fourth-longest such streak in league history.

Oh, and Harden had the seal and dunk that sealed the win.

Madison Square Harden pic.twitter.com/FAC70mPGlC — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 24, 2019

Harden also had 15 rebounds in the game. The last player to have 60+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game? Some guy named Shaquille O’Neal back on March 6, 2000, with the Lakers.

Harden is playing like an MVP — and the banged-up Rockets need him to if they are to have a chance to win every night.