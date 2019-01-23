Getty Images

Grizzlies franchise burning down. Literally. They had a locker room fire Wednesday.

Things have seemed like they are burning down around the Grizzlies the past few weeks: The team has lost 12-of-13 games and now long-time franchise stars Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are on the trade block.

Now the franchise is on fire — literally. They had a locker room fire in the FedEx Forum, which fortunately was small and no one was injured.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or serious damage.

But this seems about right for the Grizzlies lately.

After seeing specialist, Anthony Davis reportedly could return next week

That huge sigh of relief you just heard came from New Orleans. The entire city.

Anthony Davis saw a specialist due to concerns about a possible avulsion fracture in his left index finger, and there were concerns this could have sidelined him for a month. It won’t. Davis could return next week, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is good news in New Orleans as the 22-25 Pelicans struggle without Davis on the court — they are 7.2 points per 100 possessions worse when their MVP candidate sits — and the team wants to make a push to the playoffs. Losing Davis for a long stretch of games would have ended that hope.

Along those lines, the Pelicans do not plan to trade Davis. It’s something that gets brought up as speculation (and Kevin Garnett encouraged Davis to act), but sources have been adamant to me saying no trade would happen during the season, something I heard going all the way back to Summer League last year. The Pelicans want to win and are the most aggressive team on the trade market right now looking to add players, they aren’t looking to sell.

Davis himself is not going to ask for a trade right now, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Davis has yet to reach the point this season where he will request a trade, but a full evaluation of his seven seasons in New Orleans likely will come in the offseason.

Few people around the league think Davis will be with the Pelicans at the start of next season, but don’t expect him to get traded before the Feb. 7 deadline. That’s a July thing.

Marc Gasol doesn't understand why Grizzlies are talking Mike Conley trade: 'We're going to need good players moving forward'

The Grizzlies are exploring trading Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

Omari Sankofa II‏ of The Athletic:

Gasol, via David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

“I don’t understand why Mike is in those talks either,” Gasol said. “Mike is one heck of a player, and we’re going to need good players moving forward. I don’t understand why Mike is in this.”

That’s a weird comment from Gasol, who might not be long for Memphis himself. It speaks to how deeply he connects with the Grizzlies.

Conley – and Gasol – are in trade talks because they’re old and expensive players on a team slipping way out of playoff contention. There might be particularly urgency to move Gasol before he can become a free agent next summer.

Gasol and Conley led Memphis in its beautifully ugly Grit & Grind era. But the Grizzlies obviously are no longer maintaining a level of satisfactory success. It might be time to stop chasing winning in the present and get a head-start on rebuilding around Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera informing Gasol and Conley of these negotiations makes me more confident than ever the players will actually get traded. Most owners wouldn’t risk alienating players who end up staying.

Perhaps, Pera is just that committed to transparency. Gasol and Conley have earned it, and I trust their professionalism amid potential transition.

If Pera is keeping that open of communication with Gasol and Conley despite true uncertainty whether they’ll be dealt, kudos to him. But that’s just usually not how it works.

Report: Dirk Nowitzki invited to 3-point contest

There has been talk of getting Vince Carter into the dunk contest during his last season, which is one of those ideas that looks better on paper than in reality. Carter will be 42 during the dunk contest. Though he still dunks well for his age, he’s no longer capable of putting on an intriguing show. It’d be a shame to waste one of four spots on him.

The 3-point contest – with eight participants rather than four – presents a much better opportunity to honor a great player nearing retirement. Like Dirk Nowitzki.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

It’s not totally clear Nowitzki has accepted. But Stein’s second tweet indicates he has. The Collective Bargaining Agreement also requires Nowitzki to participate if invited, though I doubt the NBA would force Nowitzki to compete if he’d prefer to rest that weekend.

If Nowitzki enters the event, this would be his sixth 3-point contest, behind only Craig Hodges (eight) and Dale Ellis (seven) and tied with Ray Allen (and probably Stephen Curry):

image

It’s also worth noting Nowitzki is making just 26% of his 3-pointers this season. If that stands, that’d be one of the worst 3-point percentages ever by someone in the 3-point contest:

image

As back-to-back-to-back defending champion, Craig Hodges competed in the 1993 3-point contest despite being unsigned. He alleges the NBA blackballed him.

Rimas Kurtinaitis was a European player brought in for the 1989 contest. He never played in the NBA.

Detlef Schrempf was just 3-for-18 on 3-pointers at the 1988 All-Star break. But he made 47% of his 3-pointers in his previous NBA seasons. That was a time players had more variance in their 3-point percentages, because players had smaller samples of long-distance shots. So, maybe the league figured he’d rebound. But he sure didn’t that season (or the next one, though he regained his touch beyond the arc later in his career).

Tim Legler was just finished recovering from an ACL tear suffered the prior season when he competed in the 1997 contest. He hadn’t even played in an NBA game yet. But he was the defending 3-point-contest champion and arguably the NBA’s top 3-point shooter. Unfortunately for Leger, who returned to play after the All-Star break, he didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc the rest of that season.

So, that’s Nowitzki’s potential company. There’s still plenty of time for him to climb out of his this hole. He made 41% of his 3-pointers last season and has annually finished above league average in recent seasons. But it’s worth acknowledging the 40-year-old might no longer have the legs to consistently hit 3s.

Still, him trying for one night in a fun contest would be welcome.

Report: Lakers interested in Carmelo Anthony, but won't waive player to open roster spot

LeBron James hinted the Lakers adding Carmelo Anthony was in the works.

Anthony reportedly has multiple NBA options. Though he’s on the Bulls’ roster, they surely won’t prevent him from joining another team. The question is whether he’ll depart Chicago via trade or waiver.

And will it be for Los Angeles?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers have an interest in Anthony but have no plans to waive a player to create an available roster spot for him, league sources said. If a roster spot becomes available with the Lakers before or after the trade deadline, they’ll be a possible destination for Anthony, league sources said.

This sounds like the message the Lakers would convey to appease egos without ever having to acquire Anthony. LeBron put out word he wants Anthony on the team, but the Lakers have no interest, according to a prior report. Heck, I’m unconvinced LeBron actually wants Anthony and isn’t just trying to say nice things about a friend.

That said, if the Lakers make an unbalanced trade that opens a roster spot, Anthony could fill it. It’d be a much lower-stakes addition than dumping someone from the currently deep 1-15 roster for Anthony.

But by the time the Lakers make a trade, LeBron will be further in his recovery from his groin injury. If they need more scoring punch, it’s while LeBron is sidelined.

Would Anthony provide even that, though? He looks washed up. Plus, the Lakers already have superior scoring forwards in Kyle Kuzma and Michael Beasley.

This isn’t a good idea, but it’s an idea that could happen depending on the Lakers’ other moves prior to the trade deadline.