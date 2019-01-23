Devin Booker tries to meet Gorgui Dieng in locker room after both get ejected (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA players like to talk a big game about getting into fights with one another. It rarely actually happens, and when things get a little too heated sometimes we get a little extracurricular activity that helps us weave the tapestry that is the story of the NBA.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, Gorgui Dieng and Devin Booker decided to have a little chat with one another. The two got into a jawing match after a play in the third quarter when Dieng elbowed Booker in the face.

Booker took exception to that and decided to start flapping his gums at Dieng. Both were ejected after official review, and as they exited to opposite sides of the floor, Booker appeared to make eye contact with Dieng and accept an offer to meet him in the concourse under the stands that lead to the locker rooms.

The Suns guard then had to be restrained from running at full speed to meet Dieng.

Via Twitter:

Dieng tells Booker to meet him in the hallway and I'm in tears at Suns security trying to hold Booker back pic.twitter.com/GTIV8XFcEC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 23, 2019

@WorldWideWob Booker was pissed after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/KL1dxkX1nX — Shelton Solum (@sheltonsolum) January 23, 2019

Dieng told Devin Booker to meet him in the tunnel after they both got ejected. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/tbeYVcUQlJ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 23, 2019

Gorgui Dieng said he wasn’t trying to fight Devin Booker after their ejections. Dieng said he just wanted “to exchange jerseys with him.” — Greg Moore (@WritingMoore) January 23, 2019

Devin Booker vs. Gorgui Dieng is the bitter rivalry you didn’t know you needed.