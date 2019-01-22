Paul George joined Knicks fans in cheering for Raymond Felton (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s not much to cheer about at Madison Square Garden these days. Kristaps Porzingis is still not playing for the New York Knicks, and it’s not clear whether the team will land a big free agent like Kevin Durant this summer or strike out and continue their run of dismal play.

As such, it makes sense that New York fans are trying to keep themselves entertained, and that includes during Knicks games.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder came to town on Monday night, fans in Manhattan found themselves cheering for a former Knicks player on the Thunder bench. With the game out of reach, it only seemed appropriate.

In the fourth quarter, MSG started a chant for Raymond Felton, who played for the Knicks for three seasons over two stays. As cheers rained down from the stands, even Paul George got involved in the action.

Knicks fans started a cheer for their former PG Raymond Felton and the OKC bench joined in. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tec1snCMnX — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 21, 2019

George scored 31 points as the Thunder rolled New York, 127-109.