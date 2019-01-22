Jazz’s Kyle Korver runs out of bounds to catch in air ball off Trail Blazers (video)

What was Kyle Korver thinking here? Did he believe Damian Lillard made the air-balled shot? Did Korver just black out?
At least he and the Jazz laughed it off. What else were they going to do?
What was Kyle Korver thinking here? Did he believe Damian Lillard made the air-balled shot? Did Korver just black out?
At least he and the Jazz laughed it off. What else were they going to do?
It’s official… but the saga is far from over.
Carmelo Anthony has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that was first reported yesterday but, due to some technicalities with the draft rights traded, was not finalized until today.
About those cash considerations, it’s $1.57 million dollars to Chicago. After what they owe on the remainder of Anthony’s contract, the Bulls will make about $900,000 for facilitating this trade. The Rockets will save $2.6 million in salary and luxury tax. If/when Anthony signs with another team the Hawks would save money on their buyout of ‘Melo from the summer (his salary would count against what they owe him).
The Bulls don’t even give Anthony top billing in the press release announced they traded for him. Basketball can be a cold business.
Anthony will not suit up for the Bulls. For the next 18 days, Chicago will try to move him in a trade before the Feb. 7 deadline (‘Melo can only be traded one-on-one, his salary cannot be combined with others in a trade because he was just traded). It’s unlikely a trade is found, if there was a good deal out there the Rockets would already have made it.
After that, it is expected ‘Melo would be waived and become a free agent. Which means we’ve got weeks of ‘Melo drama left.
Anthony is reported to have options, but if they were good ones he’d already have taken them. The future Hall of Famer is reported to have felt entitled to more than a bench role in Houston due to his stature, even though his game no longer lives up to that (he has declining offensive skills and he is a defensive liability). In 10 games for the Rockets this season coming off the bench, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, shot just 40.5 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three. The Rockets’ defense was 10.4 points per 100 possessions better when Anthony sat at the time he left the active roster.
The Lakers have been rumored as a potential landing spot, in large part due to Anthony’s friendship with LeBron James. However, sources tell me the Lakers aren’t interested (they have a full 15 man roster and do not see the fit). Would Anthony accept a small role in Los Angeles, because the attacking 3/4 player ‘Melo wants to be is a role currently filled by Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers aren’t taking away Kuzma’s minutes for Anthony, and that would leave ‘Melo, Michael Beasley, and Lance Stevenson sharing a small role off the bench. That doesn’t sound like a situation that makes Anthony happy.
Portland has been rumored, but would Anthony go there and accept a role? Maybe a franchise going all in on the Zion Williamson chase brings him in? A team battling injuries and looking for help?
Some team will grab Anthony after the trade deadline, but where there is a fit remains a mystery.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got ejected and fined for throwing the ball at Mavericks fan Don Knobler last month. Beverley’s punishment was warranted.
But what about Knobler? He admitted to insulting Beverley’s mother, though denied Beverley’s charge of profanity.
Sources told ESPN that Don Knobler, a fan known for his flamboyant wardrobe who has long sat courtside at Mavericks home games, was banned from the arena for the remainder of the season after an investigation by the organization confirmed Beverley’s account of their interaction.
According to sources, fans complained that Knobler had inappropriately heckled opposing players on other occasions as well.
Good for the Mavericks for investigating. They’ve lost the benefit of the doubt on their investigations being thorough, but hopefully this one was.
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic got ejected a few days ago for kicking the ball into the crowd, his second technical foul of the game.
That outburst also got him fined.
NBA release:
Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić has been fined $10,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Dončić was assessed his second technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:00 remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 19
Players usually get fined $25,000 for throwing something into the stands. But sometimes, they get just a $10,000 fine for that, seemingly if it appears they didn’t intend for the object to reach the crowd.
Did Doncic mean to kick the ball as far as he did?
Who knows? But it seems he got the benefit of the doubt here.
The Rockets signed Kenneth Faried, importantly to them, before their game against the 76ers yesterday. With Clint Capela injured, Houston needed another big against Joel Embiid.
But the Rockets had to open a roster spot for Faried. Their clear preference was trading Carmelo Anthony. Failing that, they’d release James Nunnally.
Houston agreed to deal Anthony to the Bulls but couldn’t complete the trade because the league office was closed, as is the norm on weekends and holidays (in this case, Martin Luther King Day). So, the Rockets dropped Nunnally, eating the remaining salary on his 10-day contract, increasing their luxury-tax bill and costing him the opportunity to play for a team that could use him.
Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
“I don’t think it’s right,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of having to terminate Nunnally. “There’s ways (the league) could have facilitated it.”
What happened to the Rockets was fair in that the rules were clear and applied equally to each team.
But I agree with D’Antoni. Games don’t stop for weekends and holidays. The league office shouldn’t, either.
Teams should have more ability to change their rosters on the fly, because games come so quickly. Halting business for weekends and holidays is antiquated. This is a global, multi-billion-dollar operation now.
The NBA can afford to employ enough people who review trades not to overwork any of them. It’d create a better product and make the sport operate more smoothly.