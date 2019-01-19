Pelicans’ Anthony Davis out 1-2 weeks with sprained finger

This is bad.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 21-25 and four games back of the eight seed in the West having lost 3-of-4 on the current road trip. When Anthony Davis is not on the court, the Pelicans get outscored by 4.2 points per 100 possessions.

Davis is not going to be on the court for a week or two due to a sprained finger, the team announced Saturday morning.

Injury Update: Anthony Davis sustained a left index finger sprain in last night’s game. Davis is expected to be out approximately 1-2 weeks #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ag8yCgwCDL — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 19, 2019

Anthony Davis will re-evaluate the injury in 3-to-4 days and decide whether he needs to see a hand specialist, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA. https://t.co/mXrbasqDue — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2019

Looking ahead at the schedule, Davis is likely to miss between three and seven games.

Davis has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 29.3 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting, plus grabs 13.3 rebounds and dishes out 4.4 assists a night. And that’s just on offense, defensively he is one of the best rim protecting bigs in the league, averaging 2.6 blocks per game. Davis leads the NBA in win shares (8.3) and PER at 30.9. He has been an absolute beast all season long.

Yet he hasn’t been able to lead the Pelicans to a winning record because of the roster around him (and injuries that have sapped what little depth New Orleans had to begin with).

Because of that, the intensely competitive Davis — who has talked about legacy mattering more to him than money — is expected to turn down a $239 million contract extension from the Pelicans next summer. At that point New Orleans will have to consider trading him and 29 teams will be lined up to talk deal (the Celtics and Lakers are expected to be at the front of that line).