Report: NBA referees will live-tweet Warriors, Sixers games next week

The one rule of Twitter is something that NBA officials are apparently willing to sidestep. That rule?
Never tweet.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, NBA referees will tweet from their official Twitter account during NBA games this season and hold back-and-forth conversations with fans about calls during games.
It seems like something that would immediately go wrong, but officials have done this before. They held Twitter conversations during last season’s Finals and they apparently feel as though they went well enough to do this sort of thing again.
Via ESPN:
This season, the NBA league office has agreed to work in collaboration with the referee union on this project. As part of the deal, the tweeting referees will have access to the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, just like the officials who are on duty that evening, so they can have all the angles available to answer questions.
The union and the NBA plan a series of these games over the next few months, including some playoff games.
You will be able to tweet at @OfficialNBARefs or use #RefWatchParty during Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, or Wednesday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.
It’ll be interesting to monitor this thing and see where it goes. Even the most inane opinions can be shot down by the twittersphere so watching actual NBA referees try to defend themselves against the hordes could get wild.
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are talking Anthony Davis trade. What will come of those talks is unknown — Davis’ camp is clearly trying to push him to Los Angeles and have given the Lakers a leg up in the race for him in how this was announced, but the Pelicans may not be enamored with the Laker offer that would involve some combination (or all) of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac.
If those talks do progress, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck in New Orleans buried on the depth chart, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Two thoughts here.
First, Ball has zero say in this, ultimately. He’s on a rookie contract and if the Lakers want to trade him for Anthony Davis — or anyone else — they can.
Second, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck behind Elfrid Payton? Because Payton is the Pelicans’ starting point, but I don’t know that I’d call him “established.” Ball’s camp may be thinking Jrue Holiday starts at the point (and he has played the point 34 percent of his minutes this season), but Holiday is primarily the two guard on the Pelicans (62 percent of his minutes). Besides, if the Pelicans trade Davis you can bet they will be looking to move Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and other veterans on the roster to start the rebuild.
Sounds like Ball just doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. Can’t blame him for that, but it’s not within his control.
The real question is not “does Ball want to go to New Orleans” but rather “does New Orleans want Ball?”
That was frightening.
Playing in just his fifth game for Golden State, DeMarcus Cousins went down on this scary fall after Indiana’s Myles Turner fouled him in transition. When it happened the entire Warriors nation held its breath.
Turner was given a flagrant one for that, deservedly so. To be fair, it was Edmond Sumner hitting Cousins’ legs while he was in the air that added to the awkward fall on Boogie’s ankle.
Cousins shot the free throws and stayed in the game.
Cousins has just returned from missing almost an entire year following a torn Achilles.
The Warriors were in total control, 69-48, at the half in Indiana.
Davis Bertans played well in the Spurs’ win over the Wizards yesterday. He scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.
But none of those baskets were as memorable as this incredibly bad pass. It’s really remarkable in its awfulness.
Now it begins. And this movie probably runs until July.
Anthony Davis‘ agent has informed the Pelicans he will not re-sign with the team and wants to be traded.
It has opened up a floodgate of rumors and led to a lot of questions: What are the Pelicans looking for in a trade? Who has the hammer and gets to make the final call on the trade? Do the Pelicans feel pressure to act fast — maybe taking a deal with the Lakers now — or do they have the patience to wait until this summer when Boston can get in the mix and there may be more options. If Davis doesn’t want to go to Boston, will that matter? Or, will a contender come in over the top now thinking of this season?
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports try to look at all the possibilities as one of the world’s top five players goes on the trade market officially.
