Report: NBA referees will live-tweet Warriors, Sixers games next week

By Dane DelgadoJan 18, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
The one rule of Twitter is something that NBA officials are apparently willing to sidestep. That rule?

Never tweet.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, NBA referees will tweet from their official Twitter account during NBA games this season and hold back-and-forth conversations with fans about calls during games.

It seems like something that would immediately go wrong, but officials have done this before. They held Twitter conversations during last season’s Finals and they apparently feel as though they went well enough to do this sort of thing again.

ESPN:

This season, the NBA league office has agreed to work in collaboration with the referee union on this project. As part of the deal, the tweeting referees will have access to the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, just like the officials who are on duty that evening, so they can have all the angles available to answer questions.

The union and the NBA plan a series of these games over the next few months, including some playoff games.

You will be able to tweet at @OfficialNBARefs or use #RefWatchParty during Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, or Wednesday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’ll be interesting to monitor this thing and see where it goes. Even the most inane opinions can be shot down by the twittersphere so watching actual NBA referees try to defend themselves against the hordes could get wild.

Report: Anthony Davis’ agent tells Pelicans Davis will not re-sign with team, wants trade

By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
Now the mad, mad race is on.

All along the Pelicans have pushed to win now with Anthony Davis and in the process win him over so he would sign a $239 million max extension with the team next July. But as the Pelicans have slumped to 22-28 this season, the odds of Davis deciding he wanted to stay in New Orleans grew longer and longer — he has said cares about legacy more than money, and Pelicans management could not put together a team around him that could win (or stay healthy enough to win). The Pelicans had their chance and blew it.

Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, has told the Pelicans AD wants out, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As I said, now the mad, mad race is on.

Although don’t expect the Pelicans to rush this. It would be a surprise if Davis is traded soon, more likely it is either around the draft or early July (probably the latter). New Orleans doesn’t want to trade him, but if they have to (and they do now, it would be a franchise killer not to) they are not going to rush into this, the Pelicans are going to extract as much as possible out of any trade.

That said, the timing of this announcement opens the door for teams to rush in and try to make a move before the Feb. 7 trade deadline — before Boston can get involved.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are the most mentioned suitors but expect every team in the league to at least make a call.

The Lakers will move aggressively before the Feb. 7 trade deadline because right now they have the upper hand on the Celtics. Boston cannot trade for Davis during this season (unless they trade Kyrie Irving away in the process) because the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow a team to trade for two Rose-rule, max extension rookie contracts. Irving has one, so does Davis. The Lakers are not bound by such restrictions and should/would put any player on the roster not named LeBron James in a trade offer. (Remember LeBron has dined with Davis during this season, he’s started his recruiting process.)

Boston, however, has higher-valued young talent. That starts with Jayson Tatum (who said even he would trade himself for Davis), but they have a deep roster of good, young players (Jaylen Brown, Terry RozierSemi Ojeleye, among others) and they will have as many as four first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft: Theirs, Sacramento’s (they get the better of the Kings or Sixers picks, No. 1 protected), the Grizzlies (top 8 protected), and the Clippers (lottery protected). If the Pelicans are patient, the Celtics could make draft picks for them then trade them to New Orleans after July 1.

The question is, do the Pelicans want to rebuild or do they want a package of players to help them compete more now? If it’s the latter, it opens up some interesting doors, such as Portland putting together an offer around C.J. McCollum then hoping they can win Davis over in a Paul George with Oklahoma City kind of way.

The more likely outcome is the Pelicans drag this out as they try to start a bidding war between teams. But, anything is possible.

It’s going to get wild.

Now the game is afoot.

Watch MSG welcome back Carmelo Anthony with standing ovation (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJan 28, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
Carmelo Anthony is currently a man without a country. The Houston Rockets forward still has yet to move franchises, and in the meantime he’s in NBA limbo. Whether the former All-Star is still an NBA-caliber player is the subject of some debate, so it’s not clear if he’ll play again the Association.

Meanwhile, Anthony was sitting courtside during Sunday night’s game in Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks took on the Miami Heat. It was Dwyane Wade‘s final game at MSG, so buddy Carmelo came out to watch.

During the game, New York’s game-ops decided to play a tribute video to Anthony. At its conclusion, the former Knicks star stood and acknowledged the crowd’s reaction to his presence.

Twitter:

Things might not have always been rosy between Anthony and the Knicks, including their fans, but it’s a nice to see that folks in New York can appreciate a former marquee player like that.

Here’s a never-before-seen dunk contest between Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJan 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Vince Carter has the oldest player in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard turned 42 on Saturday, celebrating a birthday that has pushed him into one of the deepest runs in modern NBA history.

Carter has been a member of eight teams during his time in the league, but perhaps his most memorable performance was at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. A prolific in-game and contest dunker, Carter put on a show to end all shows.

To that end, many celebrated Carter’s birthday on Saturday with posts to social media about their favorite Carter dunks. One of those internet posters was none other than Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who said that Carter was the best dunker to ever grace the Association.

And you know what? He might just be right.

Twitter:

In honor of Carter’s birthday, the NBA decided to publish a never-before-seen video about a preseason dunk contest put on between the man himself and cousin Tracy McGrady, both of the Toronto Raptors at that time.

Watch the video above and marvel at the pure athleticism of two of the greats.

Victor Oladipo says he’s going to ‘come back even better than before’

By Dane DelgadoJan 27, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Victor Oladipo is in for a tough go of it. The Indiana Pacers star has suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and will be out for an indeterminate amount of time.

It’s a tough loss or the Pacers, who are currently in the thick of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, it’s an injury for Oladipo that doesn’t have a rosy outlook and casts a shadow of doubt around whether he will be able to return to his prior form.

Oladipo is in the throes of battling with his injury emotionally, but took time to post to his Instagram on Saturday about his support from fans. In a long note, Oladipo said that he was inspired to come back even stronger than before.

Twitter:

Instagram

I can’t even lie the last few months have been really tough for not only me but for my family as well. You give it your all, literally your blood, sweat and tears to the game you love and things like this happen. No matter how much hard work and effort you put into perfecting your craft you cannot predict the challenges you’ll face ahead. But there is always that point in time where you wonder why it’s happening to you. You even wonder if there was something you could have done differently to prevent the outcome. The confusion, the contemplation, the anger, the sadness and the tears that flow frequently come, but they never last. The amount of support, love and prayers that I have received over the past few days have been breathtaking and has truly inspired me to come back even better than before. Thank you to everyone including all my teammates, pacer fans and staff. Thank you to all the NBA fans around the world and all my brothers around the league who texted, called, tweeted and posted me I am truly thankful. It’s going to be tough but tough times don’t last tough people do. It’s time for me to truly practice what I preach and trust my God in heaven and the plan he has for me. I will be back better than ever and if you question that well, thank you. Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world! I am #UnBreakable.

A post shared by Victor Oladipo (@vicoladipo) on

The Pacers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, and still have a great team attack including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, and Tyreke Evans. They have already dealt with not having Oladipo on the floor for parts of the season, but the feel-good story that Indiana played in the playoffs last year might not be set for a repeat showing after Oladipo is injury.

Hopefully he has his spirits up as he has a lot of work to do ahead of him.