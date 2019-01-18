Getty

Report: NBA referees will live-tweet Warriors, Sixers games next week

By Dane DelgadoJan 18, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
The one rule of Twitter is something that NBA officials are apparently willing to sidestep. That rule?

Never tweet.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, NBA referees will tweet from their official Twitter account during NBA games this season and hold back-and-forth conversations with fans about calls during games.

It seems like something that would immediately go wrong, but officials have done this before. They held Twitter conversations during last season’s Finals and they apparently feel as though they went well enough to do this sort of thing again.

Via ESPN:

This season, the NBA league office has agreed to work in collaboration with the referee union on this project. As part of the deal, the tweeting referees will have access to the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, just like the officials who are on duty that evening, so they can have all the angles available to answer questions.

The union and the NBA plan a series of these games over the next few months, including some playoff games.

You will be able to tweet at @OfficialNBARefs or use #RefWatchParty during Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, or Wednesday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’ll be interesting to monitor this thing and see where it goes. Even the most inane opinions can be shot down by the twittersphere so watching actual NBA referees try to defend themselves against the hordes could get wild.

Clippers might buy, might sell, will be “careful” at trade deadline

By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Clippers are walking a tightrope heading into the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

They are currently tied for the seven/eight seed in the West and want to stay in the playoffs. They could use some reinforcements to bolster that effort, just 3.5 games separate seeds six and 11 in the West. The Clippers may want to add a player who can help them make a playoff push.

On the other side, the Clippers will be major players next summer in free agency, with enough cap space for one max contract player and, with some maneuvering, two. There have been strong links reported between the Clippers and both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant (the Clippers are nearly stocking Leonard this season with their staff). The Clippers do not want to make a deadline trade move that messes with that cap space.

What will they do?

Be careful but look for trades that work, coach Doc Rivers told Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“It’s a lot that goes in it,” Doc Rivers said about the trade deadline. “It’s easier when you think you have a shot to win it. Then it’s an easy move. If there’s a move to make your team or put your team over the hump, those are easy.

“Where we’re at, you have to be very careful with anything you do because anything that puts money on your cap and all that, it’s probably a bad move in some ways. Unless you think it’s a longtime guy. Every team has their own stuff. It’s different for everyone.”

The Clippers could trade or, barring that, buyout third point guard Milos Teodosic (if he takes enough of a discount).

Beyond that, the Clippers have a lot of expiring contracts that could interest other playoff teams, but the Clippers are not just dumping them for picks or taking on additional salary.

Otherwise, the Clippers are not actively shopping any of their expiring deals that could have value to the numerous teams pursuing a playoff spot — Patrick Beverley, Marcin Gortat, Boban Marjanovic, Luc Mbah a Moute, Mike Scott and Avery Bradley ($2 million partial guarantee for 2019-20). It is also unclear what each player’s respective trade value is currently, as all six players have endured up-and-down seasons (more down for Mbah a Moute, who has missed 44 of 48 games with a sore left knee).

The Clippers caution speaks to this entire trade market. The Clippers are in too good a position to just be sellers, but they are not aggressive buyers either because there is not that much of an advantage in the short term. There are a lot of teams that before the season were expected to be sellers who find themselves in the playoff mix and debating whether they should go for it (Brooklyn is at the top of that list, they will go for it, and then there are bubble teams like Orlando).

There are a lot of buyers but teams don’t want to give up picks/young players, and they don’t want to take on bad salaries. Which limits the market.

It’s likely going to be a quiet trade deadline, with some smaller moves (Jeremy Lin or Kent Bazemore may be the biggest names traded), but then a very robust buyout market. Then again, this league has a way of surprising.

Report: Thon Maker’s reps tell Milwaukee he’d like a trade

By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
With Mike Budenholzer as Bucks’ coach and his emphasis on shooting to space the floor, plus the roster additions of Brook Lopez at center and Ersan Ilyasova, Thon Maker has seen his role shrink this season. For the season he is averaging less than 12 minutes a game, five fewer than a season ago, he has sat three of the last six games, and hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in a game in three weeks.

A frustrated Maker wants out, his representatives told Milwaukee management, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The representative for Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has told management that he would prefer the franchise to find a trade partner that would provide a larger role for the former lottery pick, league sources told ESPN….

As Maker’s playing time has diminished under new coach Mike Budenholzer in the Bucks’ surge to the NBA’s best record, agent Mike George and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst have discussed trade scenarios in recent weeks that would potentially make sense for both the player and team, league sources said.

The Bucks likely will try to honor the request (teams tend to, it’s good for business), but they aren’t going to just give Maker away, either. A young team willing to roll the dice they can bring more out of Maker and who has a veteran that could help the Bucks in the short term may be able to find a deal.

Getting something done before Feb. 7 may be difficult in a tight market (which is likely why this story was leaked, to put pressure on the Bucks). However, Maker almost certainly will be traded in the offseason.

Then he has a season to impress his new coach and management. While Maker is technically contract extension-eligible this summer, the more likely outcome is a team will let him go to restricted free agency in the summer of 2020 and let the market set his price. Play well next season and Maker will get a payday.

But first, he’s got to get somewhere he can get the minutes to prove his worth.

LeBron James back in full-contact drills at Laker practice, but will miss 16th game

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the four-time NBA MVP strained his groin.

James will miss his 16th consecutive game Sunday when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are 5-10 in the games has missed in this streak and have slid out of a playoff position in the West.

The 34-year-old James has been out since Christmas due to the most significant injury of his 16-year NBA career. He had never missed more than 13 games in an entire season.

James practiced with his teammates Saturday at their training complex, but won’t return this weekend. The Lakers’ next game after that is Tuesday at home against Philadelphia.

James was selected this week to be a starter and a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

 

Something has to give as Warriors, Celtics tangle

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Two teams riding long winning streaks meet in Boston when the Golden State Warriors take on the Celtics on Saturday night.

The first head-to-head of the season between the top team in the Western Conference and the fifth-best in the East pits a Warriors club that has won nine consecutive games against a Celtics team that has captured five straight.

Golden State (34-14) has won eight in a row on the road. Boston (30-18) has won 10 in a row at home.

When these teams met in Boston in November of last season, Boston won 92-88 to win a 14th consecutive game while snapping Golden State’s seven-game winning streak.

That showdown was played on the defensive-minded Celtics’ terms, with the Warriors held to their fifth-lowest point total of the season. Boston won despite shooting a season-worst 32.9 percent from the field.

Two of the marquee performers, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, typified their team’s struggles. Curry scored only nine points, making just 3 of 14 shots, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Irving managed 16 points, but did so on just 4-of-16 shooting.

The backcourt standouts, both selected as 2019 All-Star Game starters, enter this game on quite a roll.

Curry had 38 points in the Warriors’ 126-118 win at Washington on Thursday. It was his seventh 30-point outing in his last 11 games, a stretch that also has included 41-, 42- and 48-point efforts.

Curry has made eight or more 3-pointers in four of the past nine contests.

Irving, meanwhile, is averaging 30.1 points in his past four games, shooting 60.3 percent overall and 14 of 25 (56 percent) from 3-point range in that stretch. He did sit out Wednesday’s 123-103 romp over Cleveland due to illness.

Both teams feature a different look than the one that saw them split last year’s season series, with the Warriors getting a measure of revenge in a 109-105 home win in January.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins and Celtics forward Gordon Hayward have returned from major injuries, and both seem to be warming up.

Cousins has played in three games since sitting out almost a full year with a ruptured Achilles. His minutes have gone from 15 to 21 to 24 in the three outings, with his point total reaching a season-high 17 in the win over Washington.

“We still have to figure out the right balance in terms of getting him the ball inside and keeping the flow going,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to reporters after Thursday’s game. “You can see, when he gets down there (on the low post), it’s pretty tough to stop him. It’s amazing that he’s on our team and that we have this new weapon to use.”

If catching the Warriors in a bit of an in-season transition is supposed to be a good thing, Celtics coach Brad Stevens isn’t having any of it.

“Have you seen them play recently?” Stevens asked reporters this week.

“I don’t know that anybody in the league should say it’s an ideal time to play them. We’re not as good as we want to be, but we don’t expect to be as good as we want to be. That’s part of being your very best at the end of the year and continually growing and improving.

“We’ll find more about ourselves on Saturday night.”

Hayward has seen action in 43 of Boston’s 48 games this season after breaking his leg in last year’s season opener.

Like Cousins, he made a splashy season debut with double-figure scoring in his first three games, but he has since been wildly inconsistent, going for 30 or more points twice, while held to nine or fewer 21 times.

He’s coming off one of his better games, an 18-pointer in the win over Cleveland.