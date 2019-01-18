Report: NBA referees will live-tweet Warriors, Sixers games next week

The one rule of Twitter is something that NBA officials are apparently willing to sidestep. That rule?
Never tweet.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, NBA referees will tweet from their official Twitter account during NBA games this season and hold back-and-forth conversations with fans about calls during games.
It seems like something that would immediately go wrong, but officials have done this before. They held Twitter conversations during last season’s Finals and they apparently feel as though they went well enough to do this sort of thing again.
Via ESPN:
This season, the NBA league office has agreed to work in collaboration with the referee union on this project. As part of the deal, the tweeting referees will have access to the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, just like the officials who are on duty that evening, so they can have all the angles available to answer questions.
The union and the NBA plan a series of these games over the next few months, including some playoff games.
You will be able to tweet at @OfficialNBARefs or use #RefWatchParty during Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, or Wednesday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.
It’ll be interesting to monitor this thing and see where it goes. Even the most inane opinions can be shot down by the twittersphere so watching actual NBA referees try to defend themselves against the hordes could get wild.
Let the speculation about where Kawhi Leonard will play next season… continue.
According to a report from the LA Times, Leonard has purchased a home in the San Diego area or a whopping $13.3 million. It’s the kind of mansion that most would consider to be a forever home, where Leonard can stay as a sort of a home base in the offseason.
Of course, the question for many is whether Leonard will stay with the Toronto Raptors this summer or move to a new destination, with the most likely alternate being the Los Angeles Clippers.
Leonard purchasing a home in California will only add to the speculation that his time with the Raptors is not long for this world. However, a lot of NBA players already live in Southern California outside of their respective playing cities, and Leonard did go to college in San Diego.
You can click through a gallery of Leonard’s new home here, via the LA Times and Redfin.com.
Meanwhile, Leonard was just elected as a starter for the East in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Terrance Ferguson just wanted to do his best to defend on this play. Oh well.
As the Thunder took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, Ferguson bit on a Solomon Hill pump fake at the baseline, jumping over him in the process as he tried to block the New Orleans big man.
It didn’t go as planned, but you can’t fault him for trying.
Via Twitter:
Ferguson was assessed a foul on the play, but it makes you wonder: If you could clear a guy without touching him, would it be a foul?
Hard to say.
NBA All-Star voting has been tallied, and the starters have been set. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place in Charlotte on Feb. 17, with Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis.
Results for All-Star voting are always a bit eyebrow-raising, and Thursday’s results were no different. Both Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose were conspicuously out of place in the weighted results with regard to their actual performance, and we have yet to see who will finalize the roster with the reserves.
Meanwhile, it appears as though the NBA has finally confirmed what the players will be wearing this season during the winter break.
Via Twitter:
We got a taste of these jerseys — which look sort of like the Chicago Bulls “City” unis — via a leak a little while back. Looks like these are them, and they’re sort of handsome in a boring kind of way.
NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in the face.
NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Thursday.
It stems from an incident that occurred Tuesday night in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 118-91 win over the Suns.
The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responding with a hand to Dieng’s face. Things got heated between the two and Booker tried to meet Dieng in the foul.
After a video review, both were ejected.