Bulls’ Wendell Carter reportedly out 8-12 weeks following thumb surgery

Wendell Carter Jr. has had a strong rookie season in Chicago: 10.3 points a game, 7 rebounds, showing real strength and touch inside and getting 67 percent of his shot attempts in the paint. The advanced stats like him: He’s got an above average PER and Value over Replacement Player, something very rare for a rookie. He looks like a key part of the future in Chicago.

And he’s out for the next two-to-three months.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune first reported that Carter might have ligament damage in his left thumb requiring surgery, and that coach Jim Boylen said Carter was seeing a specialist. Shams Charania of The Athletic took it to the next step.

Chicago Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to undergo surgery on his left thumb and miss 8-to-12 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2019

That’s a blow to his development but doesn’t really change the trajectory of a Bulls team that will pick high in next June’s draft.

This does not change the Bulls’ plans heading into the trade deadline — big man Robin Lopez is still available (but likely will end up a buyout candidate) reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wendell Carter Jr.’s extended absence wouldn’t change Chicago’s direction on trade talks involving center Robin Lopez, league source tells ESPN. Lopez and his $14M expiring contract will remain in marketplace leading into trade deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2019

Bobby Portis will get more run with Carter out.

The young Bulls have been hit hard by injuries this season. Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Portis have all missed time, and Denzel Valentine has yet to play a game for Chicago this season.