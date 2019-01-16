Report: Warriors project at least $100 million revenue increase with new arena next season

The Warriors’ player costs this season are in line to be about $195 million (about $145 million in salary, about $50 million in luxury tax).
If they re-sign Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to max salaries, keep everyone under contract, sign their own draft picks and fill the rest of their roster with minimum-salary free agents, the Warriors’ spending on players next season would project to hit about $355 million (about $173 million in salary, about $182 million in luxury tax).
But maybe Golden State can afford it.
Internally, the Warriors project a nine-figure increase in revenue when they move into the Chase Center next season, sources said.
The Warriors already make so much money on their home games. That’s a whopping increase – one that could alone increase the league-wide salary cap a couple million dollars.
But this figure doesn’t say how much more money will reach Golden State ownership. Revenue differs from profit. The Warriors could have greater expenses, including revenue-sharing obligations, in their new arena.
Still, it’s hard to imagine this won’t be a windfall for the Golden State, one that could go a long way not just in affording stars but also keeping complementary players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.
The salary cap promotes competitive balance. But big-spending teams still have an advantage.