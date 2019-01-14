Associated Press

James Harden drops 57, passes Kobe with 17th straight 30+ point game

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2019, 11:49 PM EST
With Clint Capela now out at least a month with right thumb injury — joining Chris Paul and Eric Grodon, both already sidelined — even more weight fell on the shoulders of James Harden.

He was up to the task.

Harden scored 57 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, he added 12 rebounds, and the Rockets beat the Grizzlies 112-94. Harden had more than half of Houston’s points on the night.

This was Harden’s 17th straight game with at least 30 points, passing Kobe Bryant (16) for the most consecutive 30+ point games in NBA history.

Harden has carried the Rockets back into a playoff position in the West and the only questions are: 1) How long can he sustain this level of play? 2) Will it be enough to get him his second straight MVP. The answers to those two questions are interrelated.

Harden at some point will need some help — the rest of the Rockets shot just 39.2 percent overall (but did knock down a dozen threes). Just getting the team healthy would go a long ways toward that.

Mavericks reportedly working to trade Dennis Smith Jr.; Suns, Magic interested

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
Dennis Smith Jr. just does not fit next to Luka Doncic.

Dallas’ most used and regular starting lineup most of the season — Smith, Doncic, Wes Matthews, Harrison Barnes, and DeAndre Jordan — struggle to get buckets, scoring less than a point per possession. However, sub rookie Jalen Brunson in for Smith and the offense improves by 16 points per 100 possessions.

Smith showed flashes as a rookie last season with the ball in his hands, and he’s still on his rookie contract, which means he has trade value. The Mavericks are exploring that, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks are escalating talks to trade guard Dennis Smith Jr., pushing to end a partnership that has run its course for both the franchise and former first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.

Two teams in pursuit of a point guard — Phoenix and Orlando — have been active in talks with the Mavericks, league sources said.

Dallas has also searched for deals that would include veteran Wes Matthews, who is making $18.6 million in the final year of his contract, league sources said.

How good a full-time point guard Smith would make is up for debate. He is unquestionably a fantastic athlete (which is why he dominated Summer League fresh out of college in 2017), he has a tremendous first step, can get to the rim and has finished well. However, his decision making had a long way to go — as it does with a lot of young players, but Smith frustrated coach Rick Carlisle — and his outside shot was bad enough that teams played off him and dared him to shoot.

That shot improved this season — 12.6 points a game shooting 37.5 percent from three — but Smith struggled to find a comfort level working off the ball.

Orlando and Phoenix aren’t going to surrender equal value here — Dallas isn’t getting a No. 9 pick back, which is where Smith was drafted — but both are desperate for a point guard (meaning maybe they overpay), and they can provide salary relief plus an asset or two.

Expect this trade to get done in the next few weeks, before the Feb. 7 deadline.

Tony Parker gets standing ovation, touching video tribute in return to San Antonio

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2019, 9:29 PM EST
Only one other time in NBA history has a player who won four championship rings with a team come back to play them in another uniform — Michael Jordan returning to Chicago.

Tony Parker became the second on Monday night, coming home to San Antonio wearing the teal of the Charlotte Hornets.

He was greeted like a champion — a standing ovation from the San Antonio crowd, followed by a well done video tribute.

Classy all the way San Antonio.

Frustrated Robin Lopez gets into it with Kris Dunn during Bulls’ practice

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2019, 8:23 PM EST
Robin Lopez had found out earlier in the day he would be seeing a minutes reduction as the Bulls try to see more of what they have with their young players.

So it was a frustrated Lopez who got into it Kris Dunn during Monday’s Bulls’ practice, although it turned out to be no big thing with Lopez apologizing, reports Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

Robin Lopez and Kris Dunn got into it. There was shouting and at one point [coach Jim] Boylen said he told Lopez to “cool off, take a break.”

Lopez returned to practice about 10 minutes later and apologized to the team….

“Just practiced hard,” Dunn said. “(Robin is) my guy. He knows that. Every day it gets chippy, know what I’m saying? We’ve been losing a lot, so we’re coming in and practicing harder. Trying to get that monkey off our back.”

This kind of chippiness during practice happens a few times a year per team in the NBA, and it’s not bad — it’s about being competitive. It’s also about not letting it linger and fester, and in this case the Bulls have moved on.

Lopez is making more headlines now as a possible trade target — the Bulls would like to trade him, a few teams could use him, but no team seems willing to give up assets for $14.7 million rental. A number of teams will be interested in Lopez on the buyout market — the Warriors are at the top of that list, and the feeling appears to be mutual — but Chicago isn’t even thinking buyout until after the trade deadline.

