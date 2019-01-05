Getty Images

Enes Kanter will not travel with Knicks to London due to fears he could be killed

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2019, 9:57 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — In a little over a week, the Knicks will hop aboard a flight to England for the NBA’s annual London Game, a regular season contest this year between New York and Washington.

Well, all the Knicks except Enes Kanter will board that flight.

After the Knicks win over the Lakers Friday night, Kanter said he would not take the London trip. Kanter is a Turkish national and the Turkish government has issued an arrest warrant for Kanter because he is an outspoken opponent of Turkey’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (an authoritarian ruler with almost dictatorial powers). Because of the risk, he will stay in New York that week, and in classic Kanter fashion he did not hold his frustrations back.

“Sadly, I’m not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president,” Kanter said. “There’s a chance that I can get killed out there. So that’s why I talked to the front office, I’m not going. So I’m just going to stay here, just practice here. It’s pretty sad that just all this stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there helping my team win. But just because of that one lunatic guy, one maniac or dictator, I can’t even go out there and just do my job.”

Does he really fear for his life?

“Oh, yeah, easy. they’ve got a lot of spies there. I can get killed very easy,” Kanter said.

Not long after this, Knicks officials tried to put a better spin on this saying it was a “visa issue.”

Judge for yourself, here is what Kanter himself Tweeted, and his full comments.

With the arrest warrant, Turkish prosecutors requested a four-year jail term for Kanter, and there were plans to try him in absentia.

Two summers ago the Turkish government revoked Kanter’s passport while he was abroad, forcing American diplomats (with some help from the NBA) to step in and prevent him from being sent back to his native country and arrested.

Kanter’s father has had to publicly denounce his son and was still arrested on “politically motivated” charges.

Kanter is a follower of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Turkish president Erdogan — whose government is known for human rights abuses — blames Gulen for a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Erdogan used that as an excuse for a crackdown and consolidation of his power.

It could be many years before Kanter gets to return to his homeland, even to visit. For now, he can’t even make the trip to London.

Kings, Warriors combine to set record for most threes in a game with 41 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2019, 2:25 AM EST
Stephen Curry was hot — he had 42 points including 10 threes.

But it was more than that, the Sacramento Kings were raining threes as well, Buddy Hield had eight and the Kings had a franchise-record 20.

The Warriors and Kings combined for 41 threes, an NBA record for most in a game. Check out every one of them.

The Warriors picked up the win in Sacramento 127-123. Kevin Durant dished out nine assists and Golden State’s offense looked elite, covering up a less-than-impressive defense.

Report: Suns add veteran big man Quincy Acy on 10-day contract

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Phoenix Suns need help… well, pretty much across the board. But they could use a little more depth along the front line, some three-point shooting, someone to bring energy, and veteran leadership.

Enter Quincy Acy, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Acy played the last couple of seasons in Brooklyn, where he was a power forward who could stretch the floor, and he was a small ball five (very small at 6’7″). He’s a guy who relies on his jump shot almost exclusively, last season 80 percent of his shots were threes and he hit 34.9 percent of them. The problem is he has no touch inside the arc (38 percent on twos, just 50 percent shooting at the rim last season), and while he is a high-motor player fans like he’s undersized and can be exploited defensively. The Nets did not bring him back after last season and he could not land a contract anywhere else last summer.

It’s a 10-day contract and the Suns are desperate for some help, so this isn’t the worst flier ever taken. We’ll see if anything comes of it.

The Rock responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘I kill him’ challenge

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2019, 8:59 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s confidence is turned up to 11 this season… but taking on The Rock? Dwayne Johnson. Mr. Titan Games?

It all started when the Greek Freak was lifting with Bucks teammate Pat Connaughton and Antetokounmpo said they thought they could outlift The Rock.

Antetokounmpo was asked about that at a media availability, then joked (in answer to a question) that he would “kill” The Rock in a wrestling match.

Saturday, The Rock responded.

Because Milwaukee is known for its fine tequilas?

You know this workout is coming, and that video will be awesome.

Steve Kerr on this season’s Warriors: ‘We haven’t played to our potential yet’

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
The conventional wisdom around the league has been “at some point the Warriors will get healthy, start to care, flip the switch and destroy the league when it matters.”

But with each loss — like the one Thursday against James Harden and the Rockets — the questions have started to pile up. What is wrong with the Warriors? Are they broken? Can they flip the switch again?

Steve Kerr thinks they can, but owns up to the fact they have not yet. Via Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

“If you asked every guy on this team, and every coach, we would all agree that we haven’t played to our potential yet,” Kerr said after shootaround Saturday. “The other night was a good example of that….

“We just haven’t gotten to the point where we know what to expect from our group, night in and night out,” Kerr said. “We’ve just been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride the whole first half of the season.

“Some of that has to do with injuries, some of that has to do with the fact that we haven’t built the momentum that can come through consistent play and attention to detail. That’s what we have to get to, and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

The Warriors are still immensely talented, and they have been good — a 25-14 record, with the second best offense in the league — but the two-time defending champions are not measured against “not bad,” they are measured against their own 73-win standards. This team is not those Warriors. These Warriors are not as deep, and certainly not as focused during the regular season.

Kerr went on to say it’s not one thing, but a lot of little, interconnected things that are holding the Warriors back. Their defense has not been consistent, and that impacts their ability to run and get easy buckets, and the bench is not providing the same spark.

But we’re not halfway through the season yet. And DeMarcus Cousins has yet to suit up for the Warriors. There is plenty of time to get things right.

It’s not too early to ask questions, however. And there are a lot of them around the Warriors.