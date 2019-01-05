Getty Images

Enes Kanter will not travel with Knicks to London due to fears he could be killed

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2019, 9:57 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — In a little over a week, the Knicks will hop aboard a flight to England for the NBA’s annual London Game, a regular season contest this year between New York and Washington.

Well, all the Knicks except Enes Kanter will board that flight.

After the Knicks win over the Lakers Friday night, Kanter said he would not take the London trip. Kanter is a Turkish national and the Turkish government has issued an arrest warrant for Kanter because he is an outspoken opponent of Turkey’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (an authoritarian ruler with almost dictatorial powers). Because of the risk, he will stay in New York that week, and in classic Kanter fashion he did not hold his frustrations back.

“Sadly, I’m not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president,” Kanter said. “There’s a chance that I can get killed out there. So that’s why I talked to the front office, I’m not going. So I’m just going to stay here, just practice here. It’s pretty sad that just all this stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there helping my team win. But just because of that one lunatic guy, one maniac or dictator, I can’t even go out there and just do my job.”

Does he really fear for his life?

“Oh, yeah, easy. they’ve got a lot of spies there. I can get killed very easy,” Kanter said.

Not long after this, Knicks officials tried to put a better spin on this.

Judge for yourself, here are Kanter’s full comments.

With the arrest warrant, Turkish prosecutors requested a four-year jail term for Kanter, and there were plans to try him in absentia.

Two summers ago the Turkish government revoked Kanter’s passport while he was abroad, forcing American diplomats (with some help from the NBA) to step in and prevent him from being sent back to his native country and arrested.

Kanter is a follower of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Turkish president Erdogan — whose government is known for human rights abuses — blames Gulen for a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Erdogan used that as an excuse for a crackdown and consolidation of his power.

It could be many years before Kanter gets to return to his homeland, even to visit. For now, he can’t even make the trip to London.

Dirk Nowitzki came into his final game in Boston Friday night one bucket short of setting the record for most points scored by a Western Conference opponent in the TD Garden (Nowitzki was tied with Kobe Bryant).

Nowitzki went 0-of-10 and left the Garden still tied.

But the Boston faithful know a legend when they see one and sent Nowitzki off with a standing ovation anyway as they cheered him on to get that bucket.

Nowitzki was touched, as he told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

“Super sweet, super emotional,” said Nowitzki. “It’s sweet when not only your home fans but the fans on the road appreciate what you’ve done in the last two decades. I appreciate the fans of Boston and, unfortunately, really disappointed I couldn’t even make one.”

“They were trying to make me score at the end,” said Nowitzki. “On the one switch [in the post], I think it was [guard Brad] Wanamaker, he didn’t even put his hands up and I still came up real short [on a fadeaway from the blocks]. Just wasn’t my night, unfortunately. I wish I would have at least made one. That was nice of the Celtics to try to get me that record, it just wasn’t happening.”

Boston got the win 114-93 behind Jaylen Brown‘s 21 points.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder had a six-game overall losing streak to the Trail Blazers, and they had lost their last eight at the Moda Center, a streak dating back to 2014.

Proclaiming a “new year, new team,” Paul George scored 37 points and the Thunder beat the Blazers 111-109 victory on Friday night.

“We came here, we told ourselves we need to change it – and we got it done,” George said.

Russell Westbrook added 31 points for the Thunder.

who held off a furious last-minute rally by the Blazers that fell short. Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points and eight assists.

“I was thinking about it when I landed yesterday,” Westbrook said about the long drought. “For me, this was personal. I wanted the streak to end.”

The Thunder trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but pulled in front late in the third quarter and pushed the lead to 107-97 with just over 4 minutes to go on a basket by Westbrook, who scored 20 points came in the second half.

CJ McCollum‘s jumper got Portland within 109-105 and Lillard made two of three free throws to cut the deficit with 42.8 seconds left.

Lillard and McCollum both missed shots before George made free throws with 4.3 seconds left. The Blazers fell short on Al-Farouq Aminu‘s basket at the buzzer.

“The Blazers are a tough team to play against and this is a tough place to play. To find a way to get a win here, since it’s been a while, sometimes you’ve got to do a lot of different things,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Oklahoma City, sitting in second place in the Western Conference behind the Nuggets, has won three straight, including a 107-100 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday.

The Thunder rose to 12 games over .500 for the first time this season.

The Blazers had won two straight overall and were coming off a 113-108 overtime victory in Sacramento on New Year’s Day. The game against the Thunder was the first of a five-game homestand.

“You put yourself in that type of position, it comes down to – like I always say – you’ve got to be perfect. We needed to probably make every shot, get every stop,” Lillard said. “We just came up short. We had plenty of opportunity.”

George got off to a fast start with 13 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of free throws that pulled the Thunder into a 28-all tie.

The Blazers went up 47-39 after Jake Layman‘s 3-pointer, and extended the lead to 58-47 after Maurice Harkless’ 3.

Jusuf Nurkic had 16 first-half points and Portland went into the break with a 62-57 lead.

The Thunder closed within 80-78 on Steven Adams‘ layup then took an 83-82 lead on George’s 3-pointer. Aminu answered with a 3 for the Blazers but George made another 3 and the Thunder went into the final period with a 93-87 lead.

“We really increased the defensive pressure in the second half and made it harder for them to score,” George said.

Nurkic finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

“It was disappointing, kind of a crazy game,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “I thought we had good flow and good momentum most of the game.”

 

The bank was open late in Chicago.

In what was a dramatic and close game, the best player on the floor — Indiana’s Victor Oladipo — made the biggest play at the biggest moment, banking in a Curry-distance three with 0.3 on the clock to give the Pacers the road win over the Bulls Friday night.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine sent the game to overtime with an almost-as-amazing deep three (and the guys behind NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls Talk may have leaned into the hyperbole).

The Boston Celtics have been in control of this game, but Luka Doncic is still doing Luka Doncic things.

Check out the moves and this halftime buzzer-beater shot. And yes, he called bank.

Doncic was second in the fan voting for West All-Star frontcourt, behind LeBron James but ahead of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Paul George and everyone else. Meaning fans don’t just want Doncic in the All-Star Game, they want him starting. His standing is not going to last — the fan vote is half of it, the media and player votes make up the other half and they will not have him as a starter — but the idea of rookie Doncic in the All-Star game is not ridiculous at all.