James Harden drains OT game-winning three to cap another ridonkulous game

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2019, 1:42 AM EST
James Harden.

There aren’t even words for him anymore.

For the past few weeks, he has become the best show going (just beating out “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”). Thursday night he took his traveling road show to Oakland and outplayed Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — 44 points, 10-of-23 from three, 15 assists, 10 rebounds…

And oh yes, this game-winner in overtime (on a play Draymond Green fouled him).

That was justice served — the Warriors were up two because of Curry shot, which came about only because Durant “saved” the ball from going out when both of KD’s feet were clearly out of bounds.

The Warriors led by 20 in this one, but their casual attitude during the regular season caught up with them again in the second half. They relaxed. Harden did not — the opposite in fact. And the way he is playing right now there would be no denying The Beard.

Former Trail Blazers owner Larry Weinberg dies at 92

Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Larry Weinberg, one of the founders and original owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 92.

Weinberg’s death was announced Wednesday by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee.

KATU reports that Weinberg was one of three partners who got the franchise started as an NBA expansion team in 1970 to the tune of $3.7 million.

Weinberg, a veteran of World War II, real estate developer, and a pro-Israel activist, sold the team to the late Paul Allen in 1988 for $70 million. In a tweet the Trail Blazers said the team “was saddened to hear of the passing of our original owner.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said via Twitter that Winberg was “a true mensch…and like many, I will mourn his passing.”

Memphis GM apologizes for dust-up between Omri Casspi, Garrett Temple

Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace has apologized to Memphis’ fans for an apparent altercation following the team’s latest loss.

Wallace said Thursday that the Grizzlies had an “emotionally-charged” meeting Wednesday night after a 101-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was Memphis’ 10th loss in 13 games.

“When losing happens, obviously emotions get frayed and we’re very passionate and competitive people in this game,” Wallace said. “Unfortunately, we had an incident.”

The Athletic reported Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi were involved in an altercation . After practice Thursday, both Casspi and Temple spoke with Temple describing what happened as “brothers getting into it.”

“Some things were said and some things happened,” Temple said. “At the end of the day we’re brothers. We’ve known each other since we were rookies. At the end of the day, we came out of that meeting … on the same page and we’re moving on from it.”

Memphis now is 10th in the West after a 12-5 start that had the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference in November.

“Obviously, whatever happens between our locker room should stay in the locker room,” Casspi said. “I think all of us as a group obviously frustrated with the situation.”

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff took more than 30 minutes to meet with reporters after the latest loss over what he called a “conversation that needed to be had.” Veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley were the only players in the locker room when it opened.

Wallace said he was concerned at how quickly news of the incident spread and discipline will be handled internally.

Spurs fans boo Kawhi Leonard in return to San Antonio

By Dane DelgadoJan 3, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Thursday night was the first time that the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have faced each other since the massive trade between the two teams sent DeMar DeRozan to Texas and Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Canada.

It was always going to be an emotional night at the AT&T Center once we found this game on the calendar. And yet, the real question is how Spurs fans would receive Leonard some months later.

As you know by now, last season did not go well for Leonard in San Antonio. The nature of how things fell apart between Leonard and the organization has become clearer over time, but the gist of it is that it got pretty wonky between the best franchise in the NBA and the former Finals MVP.

So, how did Spurs fans react when Green and Leonard were introduced? I bet you can guess.

Yes, that’s the AT&T Center chanting Danny Green’s name before he was announced, then promptly booing Leonard once the PA resonated with his own.

We also expected the team to do a tribute video for the pair, but even there it seemed that Green was billed first. Check out the wording of the Spurs’ tweet.

At this point it’s going to take some time for things to cool off between the two sides. But stranger things have happened, and perhaps Spurs fans will love Leonard once again. Hell, the Portland Trail Blazers retired Bill Walton’s jersey in 1989 and things did not end on happy terms there, either.

Leonard is an all-time Spurs great, but for now they probably have reason to boo.

Rumor: Charlotte willing to trade Frank Kaminsky if team takes on Nicolas Batum contract

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2019, 9:10 PM EST
The Charlotte Hornets are a near .500 team fighting to make the playoffs this season, a franchise that wants to keep All-Star point guard Kemba Walker next summer when Walker is a free agent. To do that it would help to improve the roster around Walker.

Except the Hornets are capped out. This season they are paying $24 million to Nicolas Batum (who has one year plus a player option he will pick up on his contract after that), $17 million to Bismack Biyambo and $13 million to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, both of whom have player options for next season they are all-but-certain to pick up.

What the Hornets are “desperate” to do is move Batum, and they might be willing to throw offensive-minded center Frank Kaminsky in as a sweetener, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Now, league sources tell Sporting News, the Hornets may finally be ready to include Kaminsky in a trade ahead of his coming restricted free agency. Given the way things have gone for him in Charlotte this year, he would likely welcome a change of scenery.

Teams have expressed interest, including some contenders, but the Hornets would most prefer to put the money remaining on Kaminsky’s $3.6 million deal with another big salary. Charlotte, according to league sources, is desperate to get out of the two years and $52 million remaining on Nicolas Batum’s salary, and at least one team was told that Kaminsky could be had if Batum were included. The Hornets would also like to move the $17 million owed in 2019-20 to center Bismack Biyombo.

That seems a tough sell. On a couple fronts.

There are certainly teams that could have interest in Kaminski but he is not such a value that teams will take on the $52 million after this season that Batum is owed (even though Batum can be a rotation player to add some value, he’s averaging 8.8 points per game this season). Batum was paid to be Walker’s No. 2 and never lived up to those expectations.

If teams are interested in Kaminski, they might just wait and try to poach him as a restricted free agent in July rather than even taking on the $17 million owed Biyambo next season.

If a team is found for a trade, would owner Michael Jordan approve it? Remember MJ pushed his front office to draft Kaminsky at No. 9 in the 2015 NBA Draft — ahead of Justise Winslow, Myles Turner, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre, and Terry Rozier. Just to add to the pain of Hornets fans (sorry), Jordan turned down a package of picks (including 15 and 16 in the same draft) from Boston to make that selection.

Kaminsky could become a stretch 4/5 rotation player, he can knock down shots from outside (career 34.6 percent from three), and while his defense isn’t good it is not necessarily as bad as his reputation. That’s a valuable player to have, but not so valuable teams will take on dead money to have him.

The Hornets are in a tough spot. Walker has said repeatedly he wants to stay in Charlotte, but he will have options come July.