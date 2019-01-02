Getty Images

Wizards’ assistant coach Kristi Toliver only making $10,000 thanks to restrictive WNBA rules

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
The controversy about how WNBA players are underpaid — most have no off-season, needing to play in Europe during the WNBA’s offseason because they make more money overseas — is getting more fuel for the fire.

Thanks to the story of Kristi Toliver.

She plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, but rather than head to Europe this summer the Wizards’ Scott Brooks asked her to join the team’s coaching staff for the season. She took the chance, following in the steps of other former WNBA stars turned NBA coaches such as Becky Hammon in San Antonio. It’s a big break.

Except the pay was also a big break. Howard Megdal told Toliver’s story in the New York Times.

Because Toliver is a player with the Mystics, owned by Ted Leonsis, under the same corporate umbrella as the Wizards, the league determined that any pay Toliver was to get from the gig would have to come out of the $50,000 total each team has allocated to pay W.N.B.A. players for off-season work. Moreover, much of that had already been promised to Toliver’s teammate, Elena Delle Donne, who typically stays home in the off-season and promotes the Mystics.

N.B.A. assistants routinely make $100,000 or more, with some earning over $1 million, so how much would the job pay Toliver?

The answer was $10,000. Or, to put it in perspective, $5,000 less than the fine the N.B.A. recently handed down to Coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors for “public criticism of the officiating.”

Leonsis is in her corner.

He’s right, the rules do need to change — and they likely will after the 2019 season, the WNBA players have announced they are opting out of the Collective Bargaining Agreement after next season. (That has the potential to be a nasty negotiation, by the way.)

The concern is a level playing field for the dozen NBA teams. The Mystics — or the Indiana Fever, the Minnesota Lynx, the Phoenix Mercury, teams with direct ties to an NBA owner — could use coaching as a way to circumvent the salary cap in a way non-NBA tied teams could not. Never underestimate the willingness of a franchise to ignore the spirit of a rule to gain a competitive advantage.

That said, the reality is there are women in the WNBA who can be good NBA coaches, who know the game and will earn the respect of players. The WNBA can’t cut off this path to success for these women. Instead, the league needs to encourage it. The question that needs to be figured out is how, so that future Toliver’s can be compensated fairly.

Report: Markelle Fultz to be reevaluated next week

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2019, 8:43 PM EST
When the 76ers announced Markelle Fultz was out indefinitely, people leaked he’d miss just 3-6 weeks.

That was four weeks ago.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Markelle Fultz will be reevaluated early next week for thoracic outlet syndrome, according to multiple sources.

Fultz has yet to resume basketball activities. He would need to get back in shape, and perhaps, show improvement on his shot, before playing in a game.

I’d be shocked if this next evaluation leads to Fultz playing soon. His problems run deep. I just don’t see time without basketball activity getting him much closer. He missed nearly all of last season and still had the same shooting problems when he finally got back on the court.

But his agent is still talking about Fultz returning this season. So, steps in that ostensible process must be taken – like the upcoming reevaluation.

Jusuf Nurkic posts first 20-20 5×5 on record

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2019, 7:25 PM EST
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic – who had 24 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in a win over the Kings last night – appeared befuddled when asked about his 5×5.

“What?” Nurkic asked repeatedly.

If Nurkic didn’t know about a 5×5 – at least five in each of the five major individual box-score stats – it’d be understandable. His was just the 15th on record (since 1983-84, as far back as Basketball-Reference has data).

Nobody has ever seen a 5×5 quite like his. Nurkic’s 23 rebounds were the most ever in a 5×5, as he became the first player to record a 20-20 5×5.

Here’s a history of 5x5s since 1983-84:

James Harden on MVP: ‘I’m going to get it’

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
James Harden, in his own way, is on a historic hot streak.

So, he’s intensifying his rhetoric about Most Valuable Player.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of TNT:

Harden might be the NBA’s steadiest MVP candidate. In the last four years, he has three top-two finishes, including winning the award last season.

After a slow start, Harden is back in the race this season. I’d still call Giannis Antetokounmpo favorite, and plenty of others – including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry – are in the mix.

But so is Harden, and I don’t mind him stating his personal ambitions. He drives the Rockets. Chasing this award will only help Houston. This is not a player choosing personal goals over team goals. They go hand-in-hand.

So, if Harden declaring his intent to win MVP motivates him, good for him – and the Rockets.

Joel Embiid downplays outburst after 76ers teammate Ben Simmons hits him in face chasing rebound

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
For everything going on with them, the 76ers’ biggest long-term issue might be how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons fit together.

They’re both young, talented and under team control for several more years. Their upside as a pairing is immense.

But there are also questions about their match. Neither shoots willingly from outside. Both express cockiness that might not neatly lend itself to sharing a team.

So, potentially minor fissures between the two deserve scrutiny. Like Embiid and Simmons competing with each other for a rebound during Philadelphia’s win over the Clippers yesterday. Simmons hit Embiid in the face, and Embiid profanely lashed out.

Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I felt an elbow on my face and I kind of freaked out because that’s the same face I had the surgery on,” Embiid said. “But it was a basketball play, nothing to talk about.”

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture last season. His concern was understandable.

It’s important to distinguish reactions in the heat of the moment from cooler reflections afterward. However mad he was at Simmons, Embiid didn’t want to further the feud. That matters.

But it’s also possible to see both players continuing to chase stats, including rebounds, sometimes at the expense of the other. Even if this ends this specific clash, it doesn’t necessarily end issues to manage between these two players.