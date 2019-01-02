Bob Levey/Getty Images

James Harden on MVP: ‘I’m going to get it’

James Harden, in his own way, is on a historic hot streak.

So, he’s intensifying his rhetoric about Most Valuable Player.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of TNT:

Harden might be the NBA’s steadiest MVP candidate. In the last four years, he has three top-two finishes, including winning the award last season.

After a slow start, Harden is back in the race this season. I’d still call Giannis Antetokounmpo favorite, and plenty of others – including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry – are in the mix.

But so is Harden, and I don’t mind him stating his personal ambitions. He drives the Rockets. Chasing this award will only help Houston. This is not a player choosing personal goals over team goals. They go hand-in-hand.

So, if Harden declaring his intent to win MVP motivates him, good for him – and the Rockets.

Report: Markelle Fultz to be reevaluated next week

When the 76ers announced Markelle Fultz was out indefinitely, people leaked he’d miss just 3-6 weeks.

That was four weeks ago.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Markelle Fultz will be reevaluated early next week for thoracic outlet syndrome, according to multiple sources.

Fultz has yet to resume basketball activities. He would need to get back in shape, and perhaps, show improvement on his shot, before playing in a game.

I’d be shocked if this next evaluation leads to Fultz playing soon. His problems run deep. I just don’t see time without basketball activity getting him much closer. He missed nearly all of last season and still had the same shooting problems when he finally got back on the court.

But his agent is still talking about Fultz returning this season. So, steps in that ostensible process must be taken – like the upcoming reevaluation.

Jusuf Nurkic posts first 20-20 5×5 on record

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic – who had 24 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in a win over the Kings last night – appeared befuddled when asked about his 5×5.

“What?” Nurkic asked repeatedly.

If Nurkic didn’t know about a 5×5 – at least five in each of the five major individual box-score stats – it’d be understandable. His was just the 15th on record (since 1983-84, as far back as Basketball-Reference has data).

Nobody has ever seen a 5×5 quite like his. Nurkic’s 23 rebounds were the most ever in a 5×5, as he became the first player to record a 20-20 5×5.

Here’s a history of 5x5s since 1983-84:

image

Joel Embiid downplays outburst after 76ers teammate Ben Simmons hits him in face chasing rebound

For everything going on with them, the 76ers’ biggest long-term issue might be how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons fit together.

They’re both young, talented and under team control for several more years. Their upside as a pairing is immense.

But there are also questions about their match. Neither shoots willingly from outside. Both express cockiness that might not neatly lend itself to sharing a team.

So, potentially minor fissures between the two deserve scrutiny. Like Embiid and Simmons competing with each other for a rebound during Philadelphia’s win over the Clippers yesterday. Simmons hit Embiid in the face, and Embiid profanely lashed out.

Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I felt an elbow on my face and I kind of freaked out because that’s the same face I had the surgery on,” Embiid said. “But it was a basketball play, nothing to talk about.”

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture last season. His concern was understandable.

It’s important to distinguish reactions in the heat of the moment from cooler reflections afterward. However mad he was at Simmons, Embiid didn’t want to further the feud. That matters.

But it’s also possible to see both players continuing to chase stats, including rebounds, sometimes at the expense of the other. Even if this ends this specific clash, it doesn’t necessarily end issues to manage between these two players.

Knicks’ Enes Kanter meets with GM about reduced role

Enes Kanter is a frustrated man.

As part of the Knicks’ efforts to build for the future this season, second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt has been given the starting job over the veteran Kanter. “I don’t understand” was Kanter’s public comment on the move.

Kanter said he spoke to Knicks GM Scott Perry looking for more information, via Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“I even asked Scott, if you were in my situation, what would you do?’’ Kanter said. “He said, ‘the whole league knows you. Right now, we know that you are a very, very good basketball player. Now I want you to go out there and try to have that good character, try to be a good teammate, and try to help all the people.’ I understand we’re not winning a lot right now. But I guess it’s all for the young guys…

“I did not ask for a trade, no. I did not say, ‘Scott, try and trade me.’ No I did not say that,’’ Kanter said. “ Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won’t say to Scott’s face, ‘Scott I want to get traded.’ Because I like it here a lot. But again, in the end, we all are competitors, basketball players. I like it here so much, but again I want to win. I want this team to get to the playoffs one day. This is my blood, man, I’m sorry. If anyone asks anything else, I’m not going to do it. I’m going out there to get a win every time.”

As much as the Knicks might test the trade market for Kanter, there isn’t going to be much demand for a player making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The Knicks aren’t interested in attaching assets (such as picks) to a salary dump to move Kanter, so things seem stuck.

This is likely Kanter’s reality for the rest of the season (unless there is a buyout in February).

Kanter is a free agent next summer and it will be interesting to see what the market for him is. Offensively there is genuine value, Kanter is strong on the glass, and there’s a shortage of quality big men across the league, yet Kanter isn’t likely to find long-term deals, or ones as lucrative as the one he has now, waiting for him.