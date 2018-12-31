Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Durant: ‘I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal’

By Dan FeldmanDec 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
13 Comments

Kevin Durant took a huge discount to re-sign with the Warriors in 2017. Even after expressing reluctance about taking more discounts, he again took less than his max possible salary last summer (though he could have gotten the max only by locking in for multiple years instead of the 1+1 deal he took).

As for free agency next summer…

Durant on Posted Up With Chris Haynes, as transcribed by Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal so I can stack up my money and figure it out,” Durant said on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. “That’s just the plan. Play basketball and stack money.”

If Durant wants to earn the highest salary, he’ll re-sign with the Warriors. Their max for him projects to be about $221 million over five years (about $44 million annually). His max with another team projects to be about $164 million over four years (about $41 million annually).

But maybe he means just getting as much as possible once he decides where to go. And, hey, the marketing possibilities in New York would be huge – even bigger than Durant playing in the Bay Area.

Still, before the Knicks rumors kicked into high gear, there was talk of Durant re-signing for five years with Golden State. Maybe that max-dollar, max-length possibility warrants more attention.

James Harden’s 43 point triple-double puts him in elite company

Associated Press
Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
2 Comments

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in his fourth straight 40-point game, leading the Houston Rockets over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Harden set an NBA record with his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, besting Oscar Robertson, who twice had seven-game streaks. Harden finished with his fourth triple-double this season and 39th overall.

Houston has won 10 of its last 11 to improve to 21-15.

Harden continued his incredible run that has powered Houston’s surge up the Western Conference standings after a slow start, making six 3-pointers and 21 of 27 free throws. He has made at least four 3-pointers in eight straight games has finished with 30 points or more in 10 games in a row.

The Grizzlies cut the lead to nine with about 90 seconds left. But P.J. Tucker made a free throw for Houston before Austin Rivers added a layup to make it 113-101 and seal the victory with about 35 seconds left.

Harden grabbed his 10th rebound seconds after that to complete his triple-double.

Kyle Anderson had 20 points and Mike Conley added 19 for the Grizzlies, who lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Houston was up by 13 to start the fourth and back-to-back baskets by Clint Capela made it 93-77 with about 9 minutes left. Harden made four straight free throws for the Rockets later in the fourth to leave them up 98-83.

But the Grizzlies scored four quick points, with the last basket coming when Anderson stole the ball from Harden, to cut it to 98-87 with 5 1/2 to go.

Gerald Green answered with a 3-pointer and Houston stretched the lead to 103-87 with about 4 minutes left.

The Rockets led by double digits for most of the night and were up by 23 after two free throws by Harden midway through the third quarter. Memphis closed out the third with a 14-3 run to get within 86-73 entering the fourth. Marc Gasol led the way in that stretch, scoring five points.

The Rockets led 61-38 at halftime behind 28 points from Harden. He capped his huge first half by making two 3s in the last 31 seconds of the half, capped by one that was well behind the line with Anderson in his face.

 

LeBron says bringing title to Cleveland made him the GOAT

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
8 Comments

Is LeBron James the greatest basketball player of all time?

It’s a barstool debate, but he has to be in the conversation. (I tend to subscribe to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar theory “why does there have to be only one?” Comparing players across generations, rule changes and the rest is impossible.)

LeBron, however, says that beating the 73-win Warriors to bring a title to Cleveland for the first time in five decades made him the GOAT, as he said on The Uninterupted.

The “Jordan is the GOAT” crowd may flip out in the comments (because MJ really needs people to defend his record, it doesn’t stand on its own) but…

What did you expect LeBron to say?

Or think? You don’t get to be as great as LeBron (or Jordan, or Kareem, or Russell, or Magic, or whoever else you want to throw in the conversation) without a confidence that borders on arrogance. And crosses that line at times. Of course LeBron thinks he’s the greatest, just like Jordan does, and Russell, and on down the line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, surging Bucks end 2018 with NBA’s best record

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
5 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) Dynamic offense jump-started the Milwaukee Bucks’ season. Tighter defense has propelled them to the best record in the NBA.

The Bucks are 15 games over .500, and impressive beginning for Mike Budenholzer’s tenure as Milwaukee’s head coach.

Now comes the tough part: staying on top.

“At the end of the day, we can’t be satisfied,” forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We’re the No. 1 team in the East, but we got to keep pushing.”

True, there are no championships awarded in December.

But the rest of the season looks promising

Antetokounmpo is having an MVP caliber season. He is averaging 26.6 points and 12.8 rebounds, while scoring on 66 percent of his two-point shots thanks to length and athleticism that makes him nearly unstoppable in the paint.

He’s a gym rat and his work ethic is contagious. Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks in the first round in 2013, which was also the year that Chris Middleton arrived from Detroit in a trade. The Bucks finished 15-67 in 2013, a franchise low point.

Times have changed.

Slowly but surely, they’ve been on the rise, with Antetokounmpo and Middleton at the core.

Milwaukee improved to 25-10 after a 14-point win on Saturday over the Brooklyn Nets, which gave the Bucks the best record in the NBA, percentage points ahead of Toronto. The Bucks are off to their best start since finishing 52-30 in the 2000-01 season.

“Each year we’ve been growing as a group,” Middleton said. “A lot of faces are changing but the mindset … keep growing each day.”

They’ve taken a major step forward this season with the arrival of Budenholzer.

The former coach of the Atlanta Hawks has instituted a system that spreads the floor, while encouraging ball movement and smart 3-point shooting. It plays to Antetokounmpo’s strength of taking defenders off the dribble.

Doubling Antetokounmpo leaves opponents at risk of leaving open shooters at the 3-point arc. The addition of Brook Lopez, a 7-foot center who can shoot 3s, gives defenses another matchup headache.

“We really tried to pack the paint and they punished us with 3s. … It’s pick your poison,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said after the Bucks beat Brooklyn on Saturday behind a 21-of-51 effort (41 percent) from the 3-point line. Lopez was 7 of 15 from the arc, finishing with 24 points.

Defense, though, was the focus in the December, when Milwaukee went 10-4. They averaged 111.0 points a game in the month, 10.1 less than the previous month. But the 104.6 points allowed in December were 8.5 less than November.

Budenholzer, in part, credited his team’s adjustment to playing physical while limiting fouls.

“The effort off the ball and guarding screening situations … to be in that top group of teams, you’ve got to do it at a high, high level on a regular basis consistently for 48 minutes,” he said. “Now the challenge is to not take a step backward, or have a lull on either end, hopefully.”

The Bucks have made the playoffs three out of the last four years, though they haven’t finished higher than the sixth seed. They’re learning to play as favorites, though Budenholzer doesn’t change his philosophy after the quick start.

“I kind of have the same boring answer – it’s to come to work every day. The same approach … wherever we are in the standings,” Budenholzer said.

But the coach knows how tough it is to play at a high level each night, and the challenge of getting it done in the playoffs. He led the Hawks to the No. 1 seed in the East in the 2014-15 season, but were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs and didn’t reach the NBA Finals.

“They’ve got to come in to expect the best from everybody, every night. I’m not quite as into the `you’re hunted’ or have a target (on your back) or all that stuff,” Budenholzer said of his Bucks. “I think everybody comes to win every night.”