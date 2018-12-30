Watch the best dribble moves of LeBron James’ career on his 34th birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has shown some signs of aging over the past couple of years. The King is no longer as quick as he once was, and his expenditure of energy is more measured.

That’s because when you turn 34 like James did on Sunday, you need to pick and choose your battles.

James’s 34th birthday comes at a time when he is still solidly in the limelight. His decision to move to Los Angeles has kept him in the media glow seemingly at all times, and even though he’s LeBron James it seems like we end up writing about him more and more.

A birthday is a time to celebrate, and no doubt James will be doing that today. LeBron is currently on the injured list with a strained groin, and he’s even taken to show enough to games with a glass of wine as he tries to rest.

The Lakers play the Sacramento Kings tonight at Staples Center, so perhaps James will curtail his celebration until after the game.

Meanwhile, watch a full compilation of 34 of James’ best dribble moves on his 34th birthday in the video above.

Patrick McCaw joins Cavaliers as deadline for Warriors to match passes

One of the oddest holdouts in recent NBA memory is officially over.

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw signed a restricted free agent offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week. As the clock struck 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, the deadline for the Warriors to match the 2-year, $6 million deal passed and McCaw became a full-fledged member of the Cavaliers.

McCaw was drafted 38th overall in 2016.

Via Twitter:

McCaw gives Cleveland a relatively cheap option at the guard position, which they’ve needed to bolster every since parting ways with J.R. Smith as they wait to trade the veteran.

The third-year McCaw will get his chance to finally play some basketball this season. McCaw’s holdout was sort of odd given his prior production for the Warriors, which amounted to rotation minutes played at what amounted to replacement-level production.

I suppose both Golden State and McCaw got what they wanted, so all’s well that ends well.

Watch Magic’s Evan Fournier hit buzzer beater vs. Pistons (VIDEO)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Even when he’s not having a big game, Evan Fournier is still the Orlando Magic’s best option at the end of games.

Fournier took an inbounds pass outside the 3-point arc, dribbled to the free throw line and shot a floating jumper that dropped through the nets as the buzzer sounded on Orlando’s 109-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

“Evan wants the ball at the end, he has courage,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “That was not an easy shot, but if he can get a shot like that, you’re comfortable he’s going to make it.”

D.J. Augustin had 26 points and eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points to help the Magic win their second straight. Fournier finished with 13.

With the clock winding down, Fournier was the easy call for the potential winning shot attempt. He had a 3-pointer to beat Cleveland at the buzzer earlier this season.

“I really embrace those moments,” Fournier said. “It’s everyone’s dream to have one buzzer beater in the NBA so having two is even better.”

Fournier’s winning basket ended a wild finish in which Detroit wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes only to lose for the 11th time in their last 14 games.

Luke Kennard scored 16 points to lead the Pistons. Reggie Bullock and Blake Griffin had 15 apiece and Andre Drummond had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Detroit thought it had pushed the game into overtime when Bullock was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 seconds to go and made all three free throws to tie the score at 107.

However, the Pistons couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed one.

“Games don’t come down to just one play,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “There were way too many possessions before that when we did things that get you beat. We just have to learn to do the simple things.”

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half until Augustin sparked an 8-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers and fed Jonathan Isaac for a fastbreak layup that gave Orlando a 95-87 lead with 7:07 left in the game.

Later in the quarter, Augustin stole a rebound from Drummond, drove the lane and whipped a wraparound pass to Vucevic for an uncontested layup that made it 104-95 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Detroit rallied quickly. A layup by Reggie Jackson cut the deficit to 105-104 with 8.9 seconds remaining.

Orlando’s Terrence Ross got loose for a breakaway dunk with 5.4 seconds to go but Bullock’s free throws tied it.

Fournier took the inbounds pass and immediately drove into the lane, lofting his shot just before the buzzer sound to give Orlando the win.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit came into the game off a season-worst 37-point loss to Indiana. … Detroit is No. 1 in offensive rebounding advantage over opponents with a plus-110 margin coming in. The Pistons added to that, grabbing 17 rebounds to 10 for the Magic. … Griffin took a nasty fall when he slipped on a wet floor while trying to inbound the ball after a turnover. Griffin lay on the floor for 15 seconds before getting up and continuing play.

Magic: PG D.J. Augustin badly sprained his ankle after stepping on Griffin’s foot with 1:44 left in the game, but stayed in the game. … Orlando came in off as season-best 29-point win over Toronto. … F Jonathon Simmons left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. … The Magic outscored the Pistons 22-8 in points in the paint in the first quarter.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING?

Casey was upset enough with Detroit’s performance in a 125-88 loss at Indiana on Friday to apologize to fans for “one of the worst exhibitions we’ve put on the floor.”

Two days later, he downplayed the impact of the 20-minute team meeting he had with players after the game.

“Nothing came out of the meeting that hasn’t been said before,” Casey said before Sunday’s game. “When you walk across the black lines, if you have your hard hat on and your boots tied, that is what this game is about. We haven’t exemplified that enough consistently and until we do, we’re going to be on a roller coaster.”

UP NEXT

Pistons: Continue a four-game road trip Tuesday night at Milwaukee.

Magic: Start a six-game road trip in Charlotte on Monday night.

Andre Iguodala got ejected for throwing a ball into the stands (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is typically a pretty level-headed guy. He’s a much-needed veteran presence on a team that competes for the NBA title every single season.

But Saturday night in Portland, Iguodala lost it.

At the end of the second quarter at Moda Center, Iguodala was frustrated with being unable to get a firm handle on the basketball as he tried to get a final shot off at the buzzer.

Iguodala then launched the ball into the stands in a way that wasn’t clearly directed toward the basket. Referees decided to confer and watch the play on the monitor to decide whether Iguodala needed to have disciplinary measures levied against him.

Via Twitter:

Officials agreed that Iguodala chucking the ball into the stands was a hostile act, and assessed him a technical and an ejection.

The Warriors were still able to beat the Blazers, 115-105, but things did get a little chippy. Six technical fouls were handed out during the game, and the boys in grey didn’t have complete control over the situation for the full 48 minutes.

Golden State plays the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Iguodala will be back then and perhaps a little cooler.

Frustrated Enes Kanter on coming off bench, “I don’t understand”

The Knicks are all in on their youth movement, which a couple of games ago meant starting second-year big man Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt over the established Enes Kanter.

Kanter is not happy about it. At all.

From Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“I just want to go out and play basketball and want to win,’’ he said. “I don’t know why they’re shutting me down. I just want to win. I don’t care if I start or come off the bench…

“I understand we want the young guys to get better, but it’s very painful to watch it out there,’’ Kanter said. “I’m essentially positive and try to help the young guys get better. I don’t understand. It’s too early in the season to shut me down. My goal this year was to go out and be an All-Star, but now look at the situation.”

Kanter, still being booed by Jazz fans when on the court (he forced his way out of Salt Lake City years ago), was 0-of-6 shooting on the night and was -30 in 17 minutes of action. That’s not the kind of play that is going to get him his starting job back. This came a game after Kanter was ejected for getting in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kornet had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, plus he grabbed six rebounds.

Neither Knicks big man could slow Rudy Gobert on the night, he had 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Jazz cruised to a 129-97 win.