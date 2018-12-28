Getty Images

James Harden: “Of course I should be in [the MVP] conversation”

By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
The Houston Rockets are back.

Well, somewhat (their defense is still pedestrian, even during the recent hot streak). They have won 8-of-9 and pushed back into a playoff position on the back of an elite offense — one carried by James Harden. Harden is averaging 40.5 points a night in the past eight games. That has pushed his per-game average up to 32.7, best in the NBA by a healthy margin. He leads the league in three pointers made, is third in PER (28.7), and is sixth in win shares. 

Does that put Harden in the MVP conversation?

It does if you ask Harden, which is what Tim Bontemps of ESPN did.

“I mean, yeah. Of course I should be in that conversation,” Harden said… “I mean, I receive a lot of hate, but it won’t stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being that dog that I am.

“You can name a few other people that should be in the conversation. But realistically? It’s coming back.”

He’s right. Harden should be in the conversation, but he’s not at the top of the list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be the current frontrunner, after that put Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Kevin Durant in whatever order you want. Harden is part of that group. He got off to a slow start, and while his offensive numbers have rebounded there is the other end of the court — last season he played decent defense, this season he has been a problem opponents attack again.

There more than half a season to go and the race will evolve and shake out. It always does. Fortunes will rise and fall.

Harden needs to be part of the MVP conversation. But he has a long way to go, and a lot of people to leap, to repeat as winner.

 

Brandon Ingram wants to ‘play my game a little more’ with LeBron James out

Getty
By Dane DelgadoDec 28, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Rival executives apparently believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will include wing Brandon Ingram in any trade for a star. Ingram is still trying to figure out how to play with LeBron James, and he has struggled mightily. The third-year star has seen some of his advanced statistics drop significantly, and it has called into question whether Ingram is the right fit long-term next to James.

LeBron will be out for an undetermined amount of time with a groin injury suffered earlier this week. It was also announced that Rajon Rondo has had surgery on his finger and could be out for up to a month. That gives Ingram some space to operate, which the Lakers youngster apparently appreciates.

Via ESPN:

“It’s an opportunity,” Ingram said after shootaround Thursday, leading up to the game against the Kings. “It’s an opportunity for me to go out there and play my game a little bit more. I think I’m going to be a little bit more ball-dominant, cutting off the basketball. I have to play even better defense and be on the help side on the defensive end. So it’s a chance for me to just up my game a little bit.”

You could read into this a couple of different ways. The first would be the more reactionary measure of Ingram’s quote, that he feels as though he is unable to play how he likes while next to the best player on the planet.

The other way to interpret Ingram’s comment is that he simply wants to get back into a rhythm. Lakers fans have been right to be patient with Ingram’s development over the last two years, but he has certainly regressed as he tries to figure out what his role is with LeBron. That kind of stunting is not what you want to see for a young, 21-year-old player.

Ingram’s development probably isn’t at the top of the list for Lakers fans at this moment. Of real interest is how this ramshackle roster can sustain the fifth spot in the Western Conference with James no longer on the floor. If Ingram is able to break out and help them stay afloat, all the better.

Watch Draymond Green bonk Klay Thompson in the face with a basketball

AP
By Dane DelgadoDec 28, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a three-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion. He’s a candidate for the Hall of Fame based on the rest of his career from here on out, and still remains one of the best defensive floor generals the league.

But even the greats have off plays.

As the Warriors took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, Green ran a little action with Klay Thompson that didn’t go quite as planned. Thompson thought that he was coming up for a handoff as Green was going for a pass.

The result was Green bonking Thompson in the face with a basketball.

Via Twitter:

Why was Green passing the ball with so much force to Thompson? We may never know. I’m just glad that we have this play in our video archives for the rest of time.

The Blazers beat the Warriors in OT thanks to this incredible shot by Damian Lillard with just a few seconds to go.

Andrew Wiggins forgets to put on his jersey to start game (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoDec 28, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
You and I, we might forget our keys when we step out the door. Even worse, we could get halfway to the gym without our headphones, or a lock for the lockers, or flip flops for the shower.

Andrew Wiggins had a different problem on Friday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves went to take floor against the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center.

During pregame warmups the broadcast panned to Wiggins as the start was delayed. Wiggins was unable to pull off his shooting shirt and join the rest of the starters.

Why, you ask?

Because he had forgotten to put on his jersey in the locker room.

Via Twitter:

This is pretty funny but I have to admit that if I was a Wolves fan that it would be just another chapter in my argument against Wiggins. At times, the guard from Kansas has not seemed dedicated or focused on improving his game, and things like this makes you wonder if he’s just not really all in.

Wiggins eventually found his jersey and made his way onto the floor.

The Kings broadcasting crew calling Bogdan Bogdanovic’s game-winner is incredible (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoDec 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
Thursday night was an incredible television experience in the NBA. The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors on a shot by Damian Lillard with just a few seconds remaining in OT.

After Christmas in the NBA truly is the best time of year.

Meanwhile, our friends over at NBC Sports California had a good time broadcasting that Kings win over the LeBron James-less Lakers. The TV partner tweeted out video after the W of Doug Christie and Grant Napear’s reaction as they called Bogdanovic’s shot in real time.

It’s pretty dang great.

Via Twitter:

The Kings might just be the surprise of the season in the Western Conference. They currently stand at 19-16 and are poised for a potential playoff berth.

Big shots like Bogdanovic’s will certainly help them with that.