In wake of LeBron’s comments on Anthony Davis, NBA sends memo to teams on tampering

By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 1:24 PM EST
It was a well-coordinated effort by LeBron James and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Days before Anthony Davis and the Pelicans came to Los Angeles to face the Lakers, a flurry of stories were leaked and reported with LeBron’s endorsement of wanting to play with Davis as the big headline. It was an effort to put pressure on the Pelicans — the Lakers would love to get in a trade conversation with New Orleans right now before Boston can get involved in the discussion — but sources with direct knowledge of the Pelicans plans have been clear with me, Davis is not being traded during this season.

Was that tampering? Some small market GMs said yes (by a strict definition of the CBA), LeBron said no. By how the NBA has chosen to enforce the rules over time, it was not — players talking about other players has been allowed. Like it or not. And through-the-media moves like LeBron’s represent a drop in the bucket of recruiting that actually goes on. Everyone tampers. Everyone knows it. And with player movement part of what is fueling the growth in the NBA’s popularity, the league isn’t going to come down hard on stopping it.

Trying to save some face, the NBA sent a memo to teams about player tampering, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In a memo obtained by ESPN on Friday morning, league counsel seemed to be alluding to James’ scenario, saying, “employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual employment relationships is prohibited.

“This principle is particularly important in today’s media environment, where any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention. Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season with the players they have under contract, without having to divert attention or resources to conduct or speculation regarding the potential destinations of those players in future seasons once their contracts expire.”

Okay, but what are you going to do about it?

The memo says if player comments are part of a pattern of an organizational effort to recruit a player, it will be seen as tampering. Great. But the Lakers — already burned by tampering fines for Magic Johnson — are not the ones making a public push to get AD to LA. That’s LeBron. He went to dinner with Davis after the Laker/Pelicans game, and the two share an agent so it’s easy for LeBron to get that message through. Or, LeBron could just text Davis. Or talk to him at the All-Star Game events. Or a million other ways. Teams can do the same thing. The Lakers signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in part because he is a Rich Paul/Klutch client and it helped establish a relationship that would bring future players to the team, but that’s not tampering, that’s a player signing.

Proving an organizational effort by a team to tamper is going to be very difficult, unless the league gets a hold of smoking gun emails or something. Teams are smarter than that.

All of this gets back to the main point above: How badly does the league really want to stop this. They don’t want the perception of tampering, but player movement and rumors of player movement are a huge part of the game’s popularity. The league doesn’t really want it to stop. It’s just about the perception.

Ben Simmons on last season’s Rookie of the Year win: “It wasn’t a f—— race”

By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Last season’s Rookie of the Year race really became about two men: Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.

Voters overwhelmingly chose Simmons (90 first place votes to Mitchell’s 11).

Utah fans — who feed off the perceived lack of respect for their franchise — have not let that go, they booed Simmons when he and the Sixers came to Salt Lake City Thursday night. Which is silly, because what exactly did Simmons do except have an amazing rookie season.

Simmons was having none of it. Before the game he told Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune:

“It wasn’t a [expletive] race,” Simmons said. “You saw the votes, right? … Did you see the votes? So what’s the question?”

After the game — where Simmons had a triple-double of 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists leading the Sixers to an easy 114-97 win — he told Jazz fans that they had motivated him, and their insults were weak.

“I love being able to come into an arena and hear boos and chants, whatever it is, see signs and come in here and win by 20. I mean, there’s nothing better than that.”

A few thoughts for Jazz fans. [To be up front, I was one of the 11 who voted for Mitchell for ROY.]

• There was no bad vote between Simmons and Mitchell, both would have been deserving.

• The NBA rookie voting rules say that players who sat out the first season of their contract due to injury are considered rookies. You don’t have to like it, but those are the rules. Blake Griffin won that way in 2011. We can debate whether the rule is fair (I don’t have a problem with it), but Simmons and voters just followed the rules.

• Why are you booing Simmons again? Because he dared to be good? Come on now.

• Simmons is right in the spirit of his comments, it’s time to move on. There are plenty of other things to freak out about with this Jazz team without pulling the scab off old wounds.

Report: Lakers’ Rajon Rondo to have surgery on hand, again, be out another four weeks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Rajon Rondo had just returned three games ago from surgery on a fractured hand that had him out for 17 games. With LeBron James sidelined, Laker coach Luke Walton was going to lean on Rondo for some veteran leadership on the court.

Not anymore. Rondo needs surgery on his hand again — his right ring finger — and is likely to miss another month. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

Rondo has shot 10-of-23 since his return and is +8 (although all of that came on Christmas against the Warriors, he struggled the first couple of games).

This will put more on Lonzo Ball‘s shoulders, with Josh Hart playing the role some, plus guys like Brandon Ingram and, when he returns, LeBron James handling playmaking duties. The Lakers have done this for 17 games without Rondo this season, they know the routine.

Cavaliers reportedly sign Warriors’ restricted free agent Patrick McCaw to offer sheet

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Patrick McCaw got his wish.

The young wing thought he deserved a more substantial role (and more money) in Golden State, despite the fact his shooting regressed last season, plus he missed time with a broken wrist and a scary late-season fall. The Warriors had an offer sheet on the table for the restricted free agent, but they also have Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, plus Andre Iguodala and Alfonzo McKinnie behind them, minutes were going to be limited. McCaw wanted out, and on the advice of his father — that always goes well — he has held out.

Cleveland is going to give him a chance, giving McCaw a two-year, $6 million offer sheet, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by multiple others.

The Warriors have said previously they would match an offer, but that’s always what teams say trying to scare away bidders.

But will they? First off, this would cost the Warriors a lot of money because they are in the tax.

McCaw made it clear he doesn’t want to be a Warrior. Also, this would take up the Warriors 15th roster spot, something they want to keep open for flexibility, maybe to add another center (DeMarcus Cousins likely returns in January, but that remains an unknown).

McCaw averaged 4 points a game in nearly 17 minutes a night last season, shooting 23.8 percent from three and a true shooting percentage of 47.7 (well below the league average) and a PER of 7.6, the kind of number that suggests time in the G-League is due.

Maybe he looks better with a little more run in Cleveland (a struggling team looking for young players), but he has a lot of work to do. If he even gets there.

LeBron James’ consecutive games streak ends at 156

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 28, 2018, 11:03 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James was held out of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night with a groin injury, ending his consecutive games played streak at 156.

James was injured during the Lakers’ 127-101 victory over two-time defending NBA champion Golden State on Christmas when he slipped while going for a loose ball.

An MRI showed that James suffered a left groin strain rather than a tear, but no timetable has been set for his return. Lakers coach Luke Walton said the team will take a cautious approach with the four-time MVP.

“It’s one of those things we want to make sure he’s healthy before we get him back out there,” Walton said Thursday. “That could be an injury where if you come back too early you re-injure it and then you’re out longer. We’ll be careful and cautious when he starts playing again.”

James, who remained in Los Angeles while his teammates flew to Sacramento, has played in every game since the final game of the 2016-17 regular season, when he sat out to rest. His last extended absence due to injury was an eight-game stint to deal with back and knee aches midway through the 2014-15 season.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season, his 16th in the NBA and first with the Lakers.

 