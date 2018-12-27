Getty Images

Steve Kerr on Warriors: “We’re maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league”

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
A disinterested Warriors team got smacked around by the Lakers on Christmas Day — a Laker team without LeBron James for most of the second half. Didn’t matter. The young Lakers stepped up — Ivica Zubac had 18 points — while the Warriors stars did not.

Which led to a lot of “should we be worried about the Warriors?” talk on message boards, and sports talk radio and television shows.

First, no. They’ll be fine when it matters.

Second, it plays to the level of scrutiny the Warriors face in a 24-hour news cycle that demands instant analysis and reaction. After 82 games there has to be something to say, some big picture to be drawn. Steve Kerr — he who used to play on Jordan’s Bulls and now coaches the Warriors — talked about that scrutiny with Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“I told our guys that; I gave them that line today. You guys have set the bar really high. So everything takes on a little greater sense of urgency in terms of what happens around the team. We’re maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league. We’re right there with the Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgment and criticism. So it’s all part of it; our guys have learned how to deal with all of that over the past few years. It doesn’t matter. What matters is how you respond to a bad loss, to a bad stretch, to injuries. As long as you keep responding, keep showing up to work, keep sticking together, keep working, good things are going to happen.”

Kerr is right. It’s not that people in Chicago newspapers didn’t question and challenge the Bulls during the Jordan run, they did, but there were not the number of media outlets then that there are now. To cut through and be heard in today’s media environment leads to people being loud, being shrill, being critical when there is little to really be critical of.

The Warriors are in the forefront of that. So is LeBron James. (To be fair, so are Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, Clayton Kershaw, Serena Williams, and on down the line.) It’s not that players in the past did not have their games broken down and criticized, but not as often and in the same way — the spotlight is much brighter now. So if Klay Thompson struggles, it becomes A THING.

The Warriors also know how to deal with that. They know that how they perform on Christmas has zero impact on their legacy, that effort starts in April. And they played like it on Dec. 25. But we’ve also seen this team flip the switch, we know they still get DeMarcus Cousins added to the roster, and there’s no real need to worry.

Except everyone needs something to talk about.

By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2018, 11:05 AM EST
T.J. Warren hit a floater with to give the Suns a 122-120 lead over the Magic with 3:15 left in overtime last night.

Neither team scored again.

After Warren’s game-winner, Phoenix and Orlando combined to shoot 0-for-14 with three turnovers. It was the perfect combination of bad offense, good defense and luck.

With the Suns outscoring the Magic 4-2, this was the lowest-scoring overtime since Phoenix outscored the Spurs 5-1 in in 2013. Phoenix’s four points were the fewest by a team to win an overtime since the Celtics outscored the Hawks 4-2 in 2012.

By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
The Nets and Hornets had a wild end to regulation.

Their second overtime also finished with fireworks.

With the game tied in the final seconds, Charlotte guard Malik Monk lost the ball just as he was beginning his move. Joe Harris scooped it up and raced for the fastbreak layup, giving Brooklyn a 134-132 win.

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Derrick Rose hears MVP chants from Chicago crowd after he puts on a show in his hometown. Derrick Rose is a Chicago legend. He was born there, played on the blacktop and in the high school gyms there. Came back from college as a member of the Bulls and went on to win an MVP there with an exciting and dynamic style. He is still loved there, no matter how it ended.

The prodigal son returned home Wednesday night wearing a Timberwolves jersey and in the middle of a renaissance season — 18.7 points per game, 4.7 assists, shooting 45.5 percent from three and with a 19.7 PER — that is his best since he wore a Bulls uniform and heard MVP chants at the United Center.

He scored 24 on his old team Wednesday and heard those MVP chants again.

Rose’s highlight package on the night was vintage Rose. He attacked, absorbed the contact, and made plays. What he has now that he didn’t have in his time in Chicago — besides healthy knees — is craft to his game. He’s much more than just an athlete now.

Rose had 24 to lead the Timberwolves in a thrashing of the struggling Bulls, 119-94.

2) Don’t look now, but the Nets have won 9-of-10 and Spencer Dinwiddie is a stud. When Spencer Dinwiddie recently signed a three-year, $34 million extension with the Nets, there were a lot of casual fans around the sports universe who said, “who got how much? Damn NBA is out of control.”

Not in NBA circles. Talk to league executives, and you heard a lot of “Dinwiddie could have made more in July but he took the security of the payday now.” Not that anyone blamed him (execs think the Nets made a smart move with the extension).

Wednesday night he showed why there were a number of teams eyeing him heading into free agency, scoring 37 in Brooklyn’s double-overtime win against Charlotte.

This was an entertaining game to watch from the start, but how it got to overtime in the first place was one of the oddest end-of-game sequences you will ever see.

The Nets have won 9-of-10 and are back in the playoff picture in the East as the nine seed, just 1.5 games out of the postseason. Which is remarkable and speaks to the effort of the players and the culture being built in Brooklyn. The Nets are making this run with an elite offense — 114.5 points scored per 100 possessions in their last 10, third best in the league — covering up a bottom 10 defense. That is not only winning them games, but it’s also making them fun to watch, and everybody is noticing.

3) Danny Green drains game-winning three and the Raptors keep on winning, 106-104 vs. Miami. Not only are the Toronto Raptors 26-10 this season, it just feels different from the past Toronto teams (the ones that flamed out in the playoffs with a predictable offense and guys that didn’t always step up in the moment). The win over the Heat in Miami on Wednesday showed why.

First, they have Kawhi Leonard now, and he dropped 30 in this game. He’s better than any player this franchise has ever had (sorry, Chris Bosh) and we know he can step up in the postseason because he’s got a ring and a Finals MVP trophy to prove it.

Then there are the role players. Danny Green might be the best under-the-radar pickup in the NBA last season, a throw-in as part of the Leonard trade but a guy with a championship ring, an All-Defensive team player, and a guy who all season (and throughout his career) has knocked down the big shot in clutch moments. Like he did Wednesday night.

The real test for Toronto will come in May (and maybe June), but right now I would not doubt this team.

Associated PressDec 26, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Danny Green‘s 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds left put Toronto ahead for good and the Raptors improved the NBA’s best record to 26-10 by topping the Miami Heat 106-104 on Wednesday night.

Green had 18 points and once again hit a key shot late for the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet added 16 for the Raptors, who survived a wild fourth quarter that saw 12 lead changes and four ties. Miami had three shots on the game’s final possession, with Dwyane Wade and Justise Winslow missing 3s and Wade having a chance at a tip-in that wouldn’t fall.

Winslow scored 21 points for Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Josh Richardson scored 17 and Hassan Whiteside scored 16 for Miami, which was 6 for 12 from the foul line – while Toronto was 19 for 23.

James Johnson and Tyler Johnson each scored 12 for the Heat, while Wade had 10. Pascal Siakam added 10 for the Raptors.

Winslow’s layup with 35.2 seconds left put Miami up by one, and on the next Toronto possession Green found himself wide-open in the right corner – nearly the identical spot from where Ray Allen hit a 3-pointer to deny Green and Leonard the 2013 NBA title when they were with San Antonio.

Green connected, the Raptors got the game’s last stop and escaped to move to 7-0 against the Southeast Division this season.

Miami led 58-44 at the half and extended the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, before Toronto went to a zone – the defense that the Heat have been using so well of late – and the game changed. VanVleet made three 3s and had 11 points while Leonard added 10 in what became a 31-12 run over the last 8:10 of the quarter by the Raptors, and they took an 81-79 lead into the fourth.

Winslow made a wild layup for a 99-93 lead that came after an 8-0 Miami run – and the Raptors needed about a minute to respond with a lead-taking 8-0 run of their own. VanVleet connected on a 3, Siakam added a three-point play and Leonard drew a blocking call against Winslow that the Heat didn’t like with 1:19 left that he turned into a pair of free throws and a 101-99 Toronto edge.