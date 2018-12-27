AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

Kevin Garnett: Anthony Davis should leave Pelicans now

By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
9 Comments

In Anthony Davis‘ lifetime, only two players made an All-NBA first team during their first six seasons, not reached a conference finals during that span and still began their seventh seasons with their original teams:

Davis and Kevin Garnett.

The combination of a young player being so good and his team being so unsuccessful is rare. It’s even rarer for the player to stick with that team. Garnett is the shining exception. He spent his first 12 seasons with the Timberwolves while advancing in the playoffs only once with them, in his ninth season.

But Garnett later said he regrets not leaving Minnesota sooner. To that, Davis said, “It makes you think” – one of the surest signs Davis was wavering in his loyalty to the Pelicans.

Now, Davis has Garnett himself in his ear.

Garnett, via Martin Rogers of USA Today:

“I told Anthony Davis this to his face,” Garnett told USA TODAY Sports in a telephone conversation this week. ” ‘You are not playing against the guys you are squaring up against every night. You are playing against history, man.’

“Anthony Davis playing in New Orleans, I don’t want to say they are wasted days, but they are non-days. He needs to be somewhere where he can be with another guy and they can have a run at a championship. He has been in New Orleans long enough. It is time for a change now. This is it. No better time to do this.”

Noise about Davis leaving New Orleans is reaching fever pitch, in part because the Pelicans have slumped to 15-20 and 14th in the Western Conference. If they keep losing, they might need to rethink their plan of not trading Davis.

His value to other teams only decreases as time passes. Teams would offer more to get him in time for the 2019 playoffs.

That said, there’s also reason to wait.

New Orleans is still in the playoff race, and there’s value in even a longshot attempt to win with Davis. Players as good as him are hard to come by. The Pelicans shouldn’t rush to move on. Even if their return in a Davis trade is eventually lower, there’s value in having him on the roster right now.

There’d also be another trade suitor next offseason. The Celtics can’t keep Kyrie Irving and trade for Davis until then, because both players are current on designated-rookie extensions and would both be acquired via trade. Getting Boston into a bidding war with the Lakers could maximize New Orleans’ return.

Ultimately, Davis will dictate a lot of this. If he wants out, the Pelicans will likely acquiesce.

So far, Davis has said he’s focused on winning in New Orleans this season. But Garnett trying to change his mind could carry weight.

Watch Kevin Durant force overtime, Damian Lillard hit game winner there for Portland

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2018, 7:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

What a game.

It was another unimpressive outing for Golden State, which shot 29.5 percent from three all night and was a dreadful 6-of-15 from the free throw line (40 percent). But with their backs against the wall down 10 late the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 16-6 run capped off by a Kevin Durant three to force overtime.

Portland fans winced — they have lost too many games like this over the years, ones where they thought they had a win wrapped up with a Christmas bow only to watch it get ripped open by someone else.

Not this time. On Wednesday night, Portland had Damian Lillard (on a play he almost botched but then hit the game-winner over Stephen Curry).

For a Portland team that had lost two-of-three, it needed that win. Lillard delivered in the clutch. Again.

Report: Teams have pitched rule change of not counting missed heaves

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2018, 11:05 PM EST
5 Comments

Players frequently bypass end-of-quarter heaves in order to protect their shooting percentages.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

I think the league should change the rule where any heave past halfcourt doesn’t count to your field-goal percentage. I would support. I know teams have pitched that as a rule change. That’s not just pie-in-the-sky blogger guys talking. Teams have actually pitched that.

It’s like a shooting foul, almost. If you make it, it counts. And if you miss it, we erase it from the record like it never happened.

The effect of this rule would be players pulling up from beyond halfcourt when they could get a little closer. It wouldn’t fully incentivize playing the right way.

But so what?

Players already aren’t playing the right way. This rule would also result in players attempting more heaves, and those are always fun.

I suspect top players – who are also more likely to make those heaves – will get a lot of the attempts. Stars have the cachet to demand the free shot at extra points, the same way they sometimes take technical free throws over a teammate who’s a better free-throw shooter.

Sure, it’d artificially boost shooting percentages. But it’d leave a player’s 3-point percentage far more telling than if he played the right way now. He could miss a couple extra 3s per game now, which would have a huge effect. An occasional extra make without those missed heaves counting would have a much smaller effect.

More entertaining plays, more-accurate statistics – it’s hard to see a downside.

Oakland native Damian Lillard understands city residents unhappy with Warriors move

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2018, 9:31 PM EST
9 Comments

Portland point guard Damian Lillard is part of the great line of NBA players that grew up in Oakland (Gary Payton, Bill Russell, Paul Silas, Hall of Famer Jim Pollard). Lillard grew up going to Warriors games — his dad had season tickets for three seasons when the most games the team won was 21 — at a time a family could easily afford to go to games.

Next season, the Warriors will leave the loud confines of Oracle Arena for a new building in the city, a move up into the expensive part of town.

Lillard has heard from his friends and family in Oakland and they’re not happy about it, he told Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

“They’re upset about it. It’s one of those things where success comes and you’re going to up and move,” Lillard said. “A lot of the real Warriors fans, a lot of times they can’t go to the games. They can’t afford it. At that time, we were able to go to the games. Nowadays, a really good ticket is way more expensive to do everything. The people who are real Warriors fans aren’t able to get into the games…

“The Warriors are going to San Francisco; it’s just crazy to think about it,” Lillard said. “That’s such a big part of my childhood.”

The NBA would not be the first business to trample nostalgia in the name of profits. It will not be the last.

People struggling to afford good tickets to an NBA game is not a Warriors or Bay Area phenomenon. It’s league-wide for good teams (or when good teams come to town). While the NBA and teams work to make some tickets available at an affordable price nightly (high up in the building, behind the baskets), most tickets are far pricier. It was estimated a few seasons ago that taking a family of four to an NBA game — with average tickets, parking, hot dogs, a hat or shirt souvenir — cost $400, and for teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Knicks, and others it’s much higher. On the secondary market for struggling teams it can be more affordable, but it’s not cheap.

Why do teams charge that much? Because somebody (or somebody’s company) pays it. The NBA is a business and people are buying the product. Teams will charge what the market will bear. The Warriors sell out nightly, the Lakers sell out nightly, and… you get the idea.

The Warriors are moving into a new building in San Francisco next season that will essentially print money for the owners (which matters to them, their payroll is going to spike in the next few years). Oakland got priced out of the game.

The NBA is like a lot of American businesses in the past few decades, finding more profits but leaving nostalgia and some communities in the dust. People in Oakland will still be Warriors fans, they will still wear Stephen Curry jerseys, but it will not be the same. And the days of Lillard’s family affording season tickets to an NBA team easily are long gone. They have been for a while now.

Magic’s Terrence Ross fined $25k for throwing ball into stands (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Suns and Magic stumbled down the stretch last night, combining to shoot 0-for-14 with three turnovers in the final 3:14 of Phoenix’s 122-120 win.

Terrence Ross was so frustrated after the game, he chucked the ball into the crowd.

NBA release:

Orlando Magic guard-forward Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Magic’s 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 26

Standard fine for that.