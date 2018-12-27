Jason Miller/Getty Images

He promised: LeBron James is the AP’s male athlete of 2018

LeBron James went to the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year. He changed addresses again, leaving his Cleveland home for the second time to join the Los Angeles Lakers in the biggest move of free agency over the summer. He remained arguably the dominant player in the basketball, adding even more glitz on a legacy that reached epic status long ago.

It was, by any measure, a fantastic year for James.

And even without a title, it may have been his most significant year.

For the third time, James has been selected as The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year – after 2018 saw him continue to excel on the court, open the “I Promise” school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and further use his voice as an activist who bristled at being told to “shut up and dribble.”

“I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year,” James said. “I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018.”

James received 78 points in balloting by U.S. editors and news directors announced Thursday, while Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts was second with 46. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals was third, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fourth and Triple Crown winner Justify was fifth.

On the court, James remained dominant. He averaged 28.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 2018 between his time with the Cavaliers and Lakers, playing in 102 games through Thursday.

“In addition to being on everyone’s short list as one of the league’s all-time greatest players, LeBron is among the hardest working players and is a thoughtful and impactful leader,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He serves on the executive committee of the Players Association even as he builds an impressive media company of his own. And what’s most inspiring, and no surprise given his talent and focus, is how he’s done all of this while embracing his unique opportunity to positively impact communities in need.”

James becomes the third man to win the award at least three times, joining Lance Armstrong (a four-time winner from 2002 through 2005), Tiger Woods (1997, 1999, 2000 and 2006) and Michael Jordan (1991, 1992 and 1993).

Armstrong won the Tour de France in each of his years as the AP recipient, – though he was later stripped of the titles in a doping scandal. Woods won at least one major and was the PGA’s Player of the Year in all four of his AP-winning years. Jordan’s three awards coincided with his first three NBA championships in Chicago. And James’ first two times getting the award were in 2013 and 2016, years where his fingerprints mussed up the Larry O’Brien Trophy in a title celebration.

And James’ closest rivals in the AP balloting this year – Betts and Ovechkin – also won titles in 2018.

James’ year included no championship, no scoring title, no MVP award. But some of the people closest to James still considered 2018 to be his finest year yet.

“I like to talk about generations,” said Miami guard Dwyane Wade, one of James’ best friends. “There will never be another Michael Jordan because he was the first to be a global superstar, the first to take the NBA to another level. There will never be another LeBron James, and a lot of it is from what he’s done away from the game. Him understanding his voice has been so refreshing and so important to the culture and his friends.”

The “I Promise” school is perhaps James’ most prized accomplishment yet. It opened in July for 240 third- and fourth-graders, a public school in Akron that is perhaps like none other. Families – not just the kids – get support there, whether it’s by helping put food on the table or providing adult education or even legal assistance.

And this is just the start. James and his LeBron James Family Foundation have enormous plans for the school in the years ahead.

“It is already such a success,” James said. “And it’s something that I never thought was possible until we made it happen. So yes, it’s been a pretty good year.”

A busy year, too.

He had a documentary series called “Shut Up and Dribble,” which discusses the role athletes have in the current political and cultural climate. His show “The Shop,” featuring James and friends talking about life in the backdrop of a barbershop, has been enormously popular. James has faced criticism in recent days for posting rap lyrics that included the phrase “Jewish money,” for which he apologized, and even rival coaches have spoken out about how he’s used his fame for good.

“To this day, he hasn’t missed a step,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said earlier this year. “He hasn’t fallen off the ledge and he’s been a brilliant example for millions of kids, especially kids with lesser opportunity and haven’t had the same advantages as others.”

On the court, he was already an icon.

Off the court, he’s looking to be one as well in the years ahead.

“The next star is out there,” James said. “And I’m not just talking sports. Doctor, nurse, pilots, they’re out there. The one thing they need is knowing that people care about them and care about their lives. I believe it’s part of my job, and I take it very seriously, to try to tap into that.”

Report: Teams have pitched rule change of not counting missed heaves

Players frequently bypass end-of-quarter heaves in order to protect their shooting percentages.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

I think the league should change the rule where any heave past halfcourt doesn’t count to your field-goal percentage. I would support. I know teams have pitched that as a rule change. That’s not just pie-in-the-sky blogger guys talking. Teams have actually pitched that.

It’s like a shooting foul, almost. If you make it, it counts. And if you miss it, we erase it from the record like it never happened.

The effect of this rule would be players pulling up from beyond halfcourt when they could get a little closer. It wouldn’t fully incentivize playing the right way.

But so what?

Players already aren’t playing the right way. This rule would also result in players attempting more heaves, and those are always fun.

I suspect top players – who are also more likely to make those heaves – will get a lot of the attempts. Stars have the cachet to demand the free shot at extra points, the same way they sometimes take technical free throws over a teammate who’s a better free-throw shooter.

Sure, it’d artificially boost shooting percentages. But it’d leave a player’s 3-point percentage far more telling than if he played the right way now. He could miss a couple extra 3s per game now, which would have a huge effect. An occasional extra make without those missed heaves counting would have a much smaller effect.

More entertaining plays, more-accurate statistics – it’s hard to see a downside.

Oakland native Damian Lillard understands city residents unhappy with Warriors move

Portland point guard Damian Lillard is part of the great line of NBA players that grew up in Oakland (Gary Payton, Bill Russell, Paul Silas, Hall of Famer Jim Pollard). Lillard grew up going to Warriors games — his dad had season tickets for three seasons when the most games the team won was 21 — at a time a family could easily afford to go to games.

Next season, the Warriors will leave the loud confines of Oracle Arena for a new building in the city, a move up into the expensive part of town.

Lillard has heard from his friends and family in Oakland and they’re not happy about it, he told Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

“They’re upset about it. It’s one of those things where success comes and you’re going to up and move,” Lillard said. “A lot of the real Warriors fans, a lot of times they can’t go to the games. They can’t afford it. At that time, we were able to go to the games. Nowadays, a really good ticket is way more expensive to do everything. The people who are real Warriors fans aren’t able to get into the games…

“The Warriors are going to San Francisco; it’s just crazy to think about it,” Lillard said. “That’s such a big part of my childhood.”

The NBA would not be the first business to trample nostalgia in the name of profits. It will not be the last.

People struggling to afford good tickets to an NBA game is not a Warriors or Bay Area phenomenon. It’s league-wide for good teams (or when good teams come to town). While the NBA and teams work to make some tickets available at an affordable price nightly (high up in the building, behind the baskets), most tickets are far pricier. It was estimated a few seasons ago that taking a family of four to an NBA game — with average tickets, parking, hot dogs, a hat or shirt souvenir — cost $400, and for teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Knicks, and others it’s much higher. On the secondary market for struggling teams it can be more affordable, but it’s not cheap.

Why do teams charge that much? Because somebody (or somebody’s company) pays it. The NBA is a business and people are buying the product. Teams will charge what the market will bear. The Warriors sell out nightly, the Lakers sell out nightly, and… you get the idea.

The Warriors are moving into a new building in San Francisco next season that will essentially print money for the owners (which matters to them, their payroll is going to spike in the next few years). Oakland got priced out of the game.

The NBA is like a lot of American businesses in the past few decades, finding more profits but leaving nostalgia and some communities in the dust. People in Oakland will still be Warriors fans, they will still wear Stephen Curry jerseys, but it will not be the same. And the days of Lillard’s family affording season tickets to an NBA team easily are long gone. They have been for a while now.

Magic’s Terrence Ross fined $25k for throwing ball into stands (video)

The Suns and Magic stumbled down the stretch last night, combining to shoot 0-for-14 with three turnovers in the final 3:14 of Phoenix’s 122-120 win.

Terrence Ross was so frustrated after the game, he chucked the ball into the crowd.

NBA release:

Orlando Magic guard-forward Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Magic’s 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 26

Standard fine for that.

Klay Thompson is tired of talking about his shooting slump

Last season, Klay Thompson shot 44 percent from three. The season before that 41.4 percent. In his first seven seasons in the league he has never shot below 40 percent from beyond the arc, and that has helped propel him to four All-Star Games and two All-NBA selections.

This season, Thompson is shooting 33.7 percent. In his last five games, that is down to a “who is this?” 18.2 percent on 4.4 attempts per game.

On the growing list of questions about this edition of the Warriors, “what is wrong with Klay’s shot?” is right at the top of the list. And he’s tired of talking about it.

And he’s really not taking people’s advice on what’s wrong.

For the record, Reggie Miller isn’t offering any advice.

Here is more frustrated Thompson, who is tired talking about his shot.

Thompson is right, the “struggling” Warriors are in first place (after Denver’s loss Wednesday night). That doesn’t mean the questions about his shot, the team’s inconsistent defense, and more are not valid. They are.

The Warriors also are not really worried about any of it. They think they will be right come April, and few around the league question that assumption.

One reason Thompson should be worried? This shooting slump could cost him money. First, it may keep him out of the All-Star Game this season in a West that is ridiculously deep with good guards. Thompson would probably be okay with that and see it as a vacation. The bigger problem is Thompson is a free agent next summer, and if he does not make an All-NBA Team this season the Warriors cannot offer him a designated veteran supermax contract. And right now Thompson is not particularly close to an All-NBA team. What that means in practical terms: No All-NBA his starting salary is about $32.5 million, the five-year contract worth around $190 million; make an All-NBA team and the starting salary jumps to more than $37 million, and the five-year contract is well north of $220 million.

Thompson has never been driven by money the same way some players are, but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave cash on the table. That said, he can probably live on a $32 million salary. What would bother him more is his shot not coming around by the playoffs and holding the team back. That’s unlikely, but we’re more than a third of the way through the season and his shot is still off, so its something to watch.