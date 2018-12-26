Associated Press

Three Things to Know: LeBron’s injury apparently not serious. Warriors weren’t serious either.

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2018, 8:10 AM EST
10 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) LeBron James injury apparently not too serious. Warriors weren’t serious either on Christmas. It was almost the Nightmare on Christmas for the NBA — the game’s biggest star, LeBron James, going down, saying he heard a pop, right in the middle of a prime-time game on Christmas Day.

After NBA Twitter — and more than a few Lakers fans — freaked out for a while, it appears things are not that bad for LeBron or the Lakers, it’s a muscle injury, a groin strain.

LeBron reportedly was in a good mood after the game and the team says he is day-to-day right now. After Wednesday’s MRI the doctors will have the final say on a timeline, but it doesn’t look like LeBron will miss extended time (my guess, a week or two, that’s the standard with these types of injuries). The Lakers are 5.1 points per 100 possessions worse with LeBron off the court this season, and he is by far their best shot creator in the half court. The Laker can’t go without him for long, but may not have too.

No LeBron for most of the second half and the Lakers still handled the Warriors with ease, 127-101. Best Laker win of the season.

There are two non-injury takeaways from this game.

First, don’t take much away from this game. It’s December, we’re not halfway through the season. Golden State is still struggling with its bench and second units (they got smacked at the start of the second and fourth quarters, lineups that still had Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out there). The Warriors had another game where they didn’t bring a playoff-level intensity when their opponent did. When the energy isn’t there is shows on defense for the Warriors — slow rotations, miscommunication on switches, a casualness on closeouts. Add to that the Lakers just hit shots at a likely unsustainable rate (streaky Lance Stephenson 4-of-4 from three, Ivica Zubac 9-of-10 shooting). This is what you get from the Warriors during the middle of the regular season. They are not fully engaged and are beatable. Nobody should doubt they will find a groove for the playoffs, but right now even LeBron James on Christmas Day can’t bring the fire out of them.

Second, the Lakers do have guys who can ball outside LeBron. Kyle Kuzma (19 points) and Josh Hart (12) have been doing it all season long — those guys are decisive and just know how to finish — but Zubac (18 and 11), Rajon Rondo (15) and everyone else stepped up, too. Plus, the Lakers defend pretty well. LeBron is still the leader, the fulcrum on offense and the guy who sets the tone, but the Lakers have other guys who can make plays around him, a nice core, and those guys stepped up on Tuesday.

2) No Celtic can get buckets like Kyrie Irving, he took over against Sixers and got Celtics OT win. Part of Boston’s problems early in the season was the lack of a clear pecking order. After last season and the playoff run, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown thought they deserved more touches, same with Terry Rozier, Al Horford has to get his, and now Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were injected back into the mix. It was a lot of mouths to feed and not everyone was getting the portions they wanted.

There’s a pecking order now, and it starts with Irving getting to eat all he wants. He had 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, including the bucket that forced OT, and much of that was with a good, physical defender in Jimmy Butler draped all over him.

This was a quality win for Boston. The Celtics’ recent 8-game win streak came against a softer part of the schedule and now they are in the middle of a test against good teams — and they passed this one. This was not a game Boston likely won earlier in the season but they are genuinely finding an identity now, their defense is still elite, and they have a guy in Irving who can get buckets with the best of them. In the playoffs, that matters.

Philadelphia should come out of this feeling positive, there were good signs. Joel Embiid struggled against the Celtics and Horford last playoffs, he had 34 points and 16 assists in this one (he did better against Horford but really feasted on Daniel Theis). J.J. Redick will do his thing every game (although he was 1-of-6 inside the arc), Wilson Chandler is probably the fifth best player on the team and was solid for them (as he usually is) and the bench was okay in its minutes. Jimmy Butler had 24 points but on 9-of-21 shooting. Philly can be a little better, they do need more depth (GM Elton Brand is working the phones heading into the trade deadline) but the Sixers forced OT on the road with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago. This matchup should not scare Philadelphia right now.

3) James Harden scores 41 and the Rockets are 2-0 since Chris Paul went down. Do not sell short what James Harden did on Christmas Day. Yes, it took him 34 shots to get to his 31 points, but he had Paul George — an elite defender playing the best basketball of his career — inside his jersey most of the night. Harden still found a way to get a little space and get buckets.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 7 straight games and is carrying the offense — and the Rockets back into the playoffs. For the past couple of weeks, Harden has been back to his MVP form.

He had some help. Austin Rivers stepped into some Chris Paul minutes and played good defense, plus hit a couple of threes in the fourth. Eric Gordon and Clint Capela put up numbers (but neither were efficient on the night). The Houston defense is improving.

OKC can make a case for being the second best team in the West right now (Denver is the other team that can stake a claim) — the Rockets went on the road and beat the Thunder. And without CP3. Going into the season, we thought the Rockets would be the second best team in the West again. Maybe they are, it just took a while to get there.

LeBron’s MRI “clean,” is day-to-day but will miss a few games

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
1 Comment

Seeing LeBron James leave a game due to injury is jarring — he is the NBA’s most durable superstar. Maybe ever. He had played in 116 consecutive games and has never missed more than 13 games in a regular season. No player works harder to maintain his conditioning and prevent injuries than LeBron.

Yet there he was, limping to the locker room in the third quarter of a Christmas Day game against the Warriors with what was later officially called a strained groin. It was legitimately concerning that LeBron said he heard a “pop.”

LeBron had an MRI on Wednesday and the results were good news for Lakers fans, something broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by the Lakers and LeBron himself.

LeBron will miss a few games, the Lakers will want to be cautious bringing him back (groin injuries can linger, feeling healed but not ready for explosive movements, which lead to worse injuries).

The Lakers are fortunate. They could not afford to lose LeBron for 10 games or more, their standing in the West playoffs would have been jeopardized (Stephen Curry missed 11 games this season with a more severe groin strain). LeBron leads the Lakers in points (27.3), rebounds (8.3), and assists (7.1) per game, he is their defensive and locker room leader, he is by far their best shot creator in the half court, and the team is +5.1 per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Los Angeles currently sits at 20-14, the four seed in a crowded West. The Lakers play at the Kings Thursday then fly home to face the Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center, followed by hosting the Kings on Sunday.

76ers center Joel Embiid: ‘I don’t like shooting 3s’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

After the 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid said he disliked his new role.

Embiid remains willing to explain his preferred playing style.

Embiid, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I don’t like shooting 3s,” Embiid said. “I only do it because of the spacing that we have, and sometimes I have to take them. I have to be on the perimeter, just getting guys open, because of all the attention that sometimes it seems are presented to me.

Initially, it seemed Embiid would be a perfect modern center, willing and able to shoot 3-pointers. But his 3-point attempt rate has dropped slightly, and his 3-point percentage has dropped precipitously – 37% to 31% to 28%.

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons is the rare backcourt player who just doesn’t shoot 3s. He’s a very good player, but that deficiency makes it tricky to build a sound offense with good spacing. Forwards Butler and Wilson Chandler are solid, though not great, from beyond the arc. J.J. Redick can’t singlehandedly shoot enough 3s to spread the floor himself.

So, it falls to Embiid. If he loathes this role as much as he says, that complicates his future with Simmons. It’s hard to see Simmons developing into a strong 3-point shooter. If Butler re-signs, he’ll fill one starting spot with a sub-elite floor spacer long-term. That’d keep pressure on Embiid to shoot 3s.

This doesn’t mean Embiid and Simmons can’t play together. But their shared disdain for 3s is something to be overcome.

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses dunk/passes to open teammate for 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo was juiced for the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years.

Early in Milwaukee’s win over the Knicks, Antetokounmpo jumped well over the rim and missed a dunk — but fired the ball right to Malcolm Brogdon, who drilled the corner 3-pointer.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The play was officially scored an Antetokounmpo miss and Brogdon rebound, no assist. That’s the right ruling. Antetokounmpo was definitely attempting to score, not pass.

But I’m all for Antetokounmpo trying to dunk on an 11-foot rim. It working out for the Bucks is karmic justice.

Agent: Markelle Fultz expects to play again this season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

76ers general manager Elton Brand said he was unsure whether Markelle Fultz would play again this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

His agent, Raymond Brothers, told me that his range of motion, there’s been improvement with his rehab and that Raymond Brothers and Markelle Fultz expect that he’s going to play again this season.

Fultz’s issues run so deep, it’s impossible to put much stock in Brothers’ statement. Maybe Fultz will play again this season. Maybe he won’t. Brothers saying he and Fultz expect the former No. 1 pick to return doesn’t at all persuade me.

The only thing I’m convinced of: Fultz and Philadelphia are on different pages. The 76ers say one thing. Fultz’s camp says another.

I’m sure both sides want Fultz healthy, confident and playing again. But they’re clearly disconnected in the process of reaching that point.