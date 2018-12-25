AP Photo/Phil Long

LeBron James on recruiting: ‘People didn’t wanna come to Cleveland,’ easier in Miami and Los Angeles

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
9 Comments

Kevin Durant explained why stars might not want to play with LeBron James – LeBron’s need to control the ball, LeBron-obsessed media.

Now, LeBron is explaining the real impediment to him luring stars – Cleveland.

LeBron, in a Q&A with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

RN: So you’re gonna recruit because …

LJ: Oh, I’ve always recruited. I’ve always recruited. I don’t know — is this something new? I’ve been recruiting. I’ve been trying to get guys to come play with me since, like, 2007. I’ve got rejected a lot. But I also have not got rejected a lot. A lot of people didn’t wanna come to Cleveland, let me just throw that out there.

RN: So you don’t feel it was you?

LJ: No, I don’t feel that was me. I tried to recruit so many guys to come to Cleveland, and we actually had — I had a couple guys, and it just didn’t work out.

RN: Tell me now, don’t wait for the 30 for 30. Tell me now.

LJ: No, I don’t wanna — I don’t wanna. But it wasn’t hard getting guys in Miami, I’ll tell you that. So now that I think being in L.A., I don’t think it would be that hard to get guys here. But we gotta win. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. So that’s my job right now is to show everybody that I can win, with whatever.

This isn’t an either-or situation. Durant and LeBron are both right to varying degrees.

Some stars don’t want to change their game to fit around LeBron. Some stars don’t want a teammate dominating storylines. Some stars don’t want to play in Cleveland. Some stars fit multiple of these descriptions. Some stars fit none.

Everyone has their own priorities.

The big question: What are Anthony Davis‘? He’s the latest greatest star LeBron is recruiting.

Getting Davis to the Lakers is clearly a priority for LeBron, but LeBron also isn’t missing another chance to rub salt in the Cavaliers’ wound. It feels a little cruel for LeBron to bolt Cleveland then call attention to the city’s second-class reputation among NBA stars. LeBron sure hasn’t shied away from discussing the Cavs’ problems.

To be fair, the Cavaliers have also talked about LeBron’s issues. And LeBron is right: NBA players generally prefer Los Angeles and Miami to Cleveland. The weather and nightlife are better, and those are understandably key considerations for young rich people.

LeBron James once again playing Christmas game at home of defending NBA champ

AP Photo/John Locher
Associated PressDec 25, 2018, 7:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James will make what has become a regular Christmas visit to the home of the reigning NBA champion when he leads his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, have won the last four NBA titles, with the champion each of the first three times earning the right to host the runner-up in a rematch on Christmas.

But it’s only half-true this year, with the NBA opting to invite James and his new team rather than the Cavaliers.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in their last two Christmas rematches in Oakland following their first two championships in 2015 and 2017. James had 20 and 25 points in those losses.

The Warriors had not yet signed Kevin Durant when they beat the Cavaliers 89-83 on Christmas of 2015, with Stephen Curry scoring 19 points and Klay Thompson 18.

After the Cavs beat the Warriors when the clubs met in Cleveland in 2016 — because the Cavaliers had won the championship six months earlier — the Warriors prevailed again at home last Christmas despite Curry sitting out with an injury. Kevin Durant (25 points) and Thompson (24) led the way.

The Warriors and Lakers are meeting for the first time since James moved west in the offseason. They currently sit second (Warriors, 23-11) and fourth (Lakers, 19-14) in the Western Conference standings, creating the possibility they will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The last time the Warriors won a playoff series from the Lakers, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were on the losing end of a 3-0 sweep in the 1967 Western semis when the opponent was known as the San Francisco Warriors.

The Warriors will take the floor Tuesday having won seven straight over the Lakers and having dominated them to the tune of 13-3 in the Steve Kerr era.

They are coming off two nail-biting home wins on back-to-back nights — 120-116 over Dallas on Saturday and 129-127 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“It will be fun,” Kerr said upon turning his attention to the Lakers after Sunday’s win. “I love Christmas games, as long as they are at home. We are lucky we’re at home.”

The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, including a 107-99 defeat at home against Memphis on Sunday night.

They likely once again will be without center JaVale McGee, who has missed four straight games as he has battled pneumonia.

McGee felt good enough to make the trip north, and will receive his 2018 championship ring in a pregame ceremony.

A key contributor to the Warriors last season when he made nine playoff starts, McGee admitted Sunday he was just happy to be back at the arena and working up a sweat after being hospitalized.

“It felt good, man,” he said of his pregame warmup, something he hopes to build upon Tuesday. “Just getting back to the routine. For the past eight, nine days, my routine has been laying in bed. And that’s it. So it’s real refreshing.”

James Harden scores 41, most points on Christmas in eight years

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Just a couple days ago, the Thunder were staking their claim as the Western Conference’s second-best team.

The Rockets haven’t surrendered their case.

Continuing to dig out of its dismal start to the season, Houston beat Oklahoma City, 113-109, in their Christmas showdown. James Harden scored 41 points, the most in a Christmas game since Kevin Durant scored 44 in 2010. That was the only time an active player matched Harden’s 41 on Christmas.

The Rockets have won seven of eight, Harden averaging 38.5 points and 8.5 assists per game in that stretch. It’s not too late for him to reenter the MVP conversation.

Harden hoisted 35 shots today, making just 15 (including just 5-of-16 on 3-pointers). But Houston needed him to assume a heavy load with Chris Paul sidelined.

Clint Capela (16 points and 23 rebounds, including 10 offensive) cleaned up a lot of those misses. Newcomer Austin Rivers also helped the Rockets, hitting a couple late 3-pointers and defending Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook (21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals) and Paul George (28 points, 14 rebounds and three steals) were very good. And it’s not as if their supporting cast really let them down.

The West is just that good, and Houston belongs firmly among the leading challengers to the Warriors.

Brett Brown: 76ers have NBA’s best starting lineup

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Associated PressDec 25, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
4 Comments

BOSTON — Brett Brown raised some eyebrows the other day when he said, “I think our starting five is the best starting five in the game.”

Tuesday, with the country watching as part of the NBA’s holiday package, coach Brown’s Philadelphia 76ers and that starting five will be on display nationally when they face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Celtics opened the season with a 105-87 victory over the Sixers in Boston. But that was well before Philly made a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler, allowing the Sixers to add Butler to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as a new big three.

Saturday night, the Sixers pounded the Toronto Raptors 126-101 with Embiid scoring 27 points, their second straight win and third in the last four games. It raised their season record to 22-12.

Now, Philly hits the road for five straight, playing in Boston before heading west.

“All you have to do is look at what happens starting tonight,” Brown said before Saturday night’s win. “As a team, we have a gift exchange tomorrow and then we all fly the following day to play the Boston Celtics in the Boston Garden, and everybody gets our memories of playing them recently in the playoffs and the first game on opening night.

“Then you hit the road with the team and we’re all together and then you jump into the road trip and you see who we’re playing over there.”

They will visit Utah, Portland, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix through the New Year. A trip to the west is never fun for any Eastern Conference team.

The Sixers see Boston first in the latest renewal of one of the NBA’s top rivalries.

The Celtics held a pair of team meetings following their third straight loss — the last two at home — Friday night. The Celtics then came out and, with Al Horford and Marcus Morris back in the lineup, cruised past the Charlotte Hornets 109-103 Sunday night.

The first meeting was after Friday night’s game. The second was Saturday, coach Brad Stevens saying, “A lot of those meetings start off like Festivus, then they end with like hugs, right? So it’s just like any other family meeting.”

Stevens said he liked the way his players handled the meetings.

“There’s never a right or wrong time,” he said. “Ultimately, if you’re on a team with 15 people that have good intentions and are willing to share what they’re thinking, what they’re seeing, and what they’re feeling, that’s a pretty good place to start.

“Those are the moments in coaching that you can’t explain. That’s what it’s all about, if it’s well-intentioned and if it’s not off the rails. And it was the furthest from that.”

And then came a cleansing win Sunday to improve the record to 19-13.

Asked if his team was looser following the meetings, Stevens said, “I don’t know. I mean, I said, the whole deal was really well-intentioned, and it was a really — you look back — we’ll look back on it as a great experience. Because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just really being transparent, young human beings, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

“So, whether that affects how the ball goes in or not, how much looser you look on the bench, I don’t know. But it was a — it was a good experience, and I think that that’s part of a team’s journey.”

Morris, talking about the meetings and how important they might have been, said, “It was very important. I wish we would have had it not after the game so we wouldn’t have to answer a whole bunch of questions about it. But it happens. For a team that’s trying to accomplish something, as we are, I think it was very beneficial for us.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks, in their first Christmas game in 41 years, over Knicks

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
2 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 109-95 win over the Knicks. He scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He did an on-court interview explaining how badly he wanted to play on Christmas.

Finally, he felt he’d done enough.

Antetokounmpo answered his last question then walked away declaring, “I’m going to go see my family.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could settle early into a relaxing holiday. Their victory over New York was as uncompetitive as expected. Milwaukee led by double digits the final 17 minutes.

This was the Bucks’ first Christmas game since 1977, and they showed they belonged on the big stage. They didn’t even need to get hot to cruise to the easy win. Milwaukee shot just 6-for-32 on 3-pointers.

It didn’t matter because the Knicks are so lousy. They were given this game only because of their market size, not team quality. Rookie Kevin Knox (21 points) showed promise, and maybe the Knicks will eventually become worthy. But they’re clearly not there yet.